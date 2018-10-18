Facebook: Double Whammy

The upside potential is that operating margins don't dip below 40% vs. company projections of dipping to the mid-30% range.

The company forecast soaring security and safety costs for reviewers that will fail to materialize due to AI.

The biggest sins of Facebook (FB) from the past continue popping up, causing a double whammy for the stock. The repeated ad reporting issue from 2016 is best viewed in the lens of the actual impact on advertisers. Outside an impact to advertisers or users going forward, investors need to focus on the double bottom thesis at $150 of my previous article.

Double Whammy

Facebook continues to face negative headlines that in a lot of cases are just a repeat of past issues. The ironic part is that the social stock is getting hit by "fake news."

The biggest hits from the day is that Facebook charged advertisers with fake video views and that investment funds want to vote founding CEO Mark Zuckerberg out as Chairman. Though both are noteworthy, both news items can be filed under the fake news sector.

First, Facebook advertisers may be rightfully outraged that Facebook hid a problem with measuring video ads. All data points continue to support that advertisers stayed on the platform due to high ROIs from highly targeted ads.

Facebook disclosed the issue in 2016, but the social media giant evidently failed to disclose the problem was known for over a year before the resolution. Even worse, the social networking company failed to take any measures to quickly resolve the problem.

The rest of the story suggests that news falls into the fake news category hitting the stock twice. If the problem was a big issue for advertisers, why have they continued to spend wildly on the website? Looking at the Q2'16 results, advertisers have more than doubled the ad spending on Facebook in the two-year period since disclosing the issue, reaching $13 billion last quarter, up from $6.2 billion in Q2'16.

Source: Facebook Q2'18 presentation

Remember that all but about $200 million in quarterly revenues now come from advertising. If investors weren't getting the expected ROI, they sure aren't showing it with their ad budgets. Facebook might have to pay to settle the lawsuit, but the story is another example of the company getting hit for the same issue over and over.

The second issue are funds trying to replace Zuckerberg as the chairman. Activist Trillium Asset Management and state treasurers have joined the filing, proposing his removal in a repeat of the symbolic attempt in 2017. This issue has some logic that it might be better for the company, but again these funds are wasting time trying to replace a person with 60% voting power, according to Reuters.

In fact, an investor in the company might finally have validation for why you want the founders of these tech giants to have controlling voting power. As a shareholder, a person has voting power by buying or selling the stock on a daily basis. A small shareholder likely wants Zuckerberg in charge after creating a company that reached a market value in excess of $500 billion without having an independent chairman.

How can one actually trust that these funds don't want an outsider that will stifle innovation? One can even argue that Facebook under Zuckerberg has taken calculated risks of cutting corners such as not fixing the video ad issue in order to further build out the dominance of the platform.

Anybody selling on these issues is falling for fake news that has already been addressed. The stock continues to have a lot of support around the double bottom of $150.

The biggest issue for Facebook remains the rising costs, not necessarily the revenue picture. The company has used soaring revenues with decent margin gains to produce enormous operating margins.

The last quarter was the first time recently when operating margins declined YoY. Facebook still generated an operating margin of 44%, but the number was down 290 basis points due to rising costs. For Q2, costs of revenues surged from 13% to 17%.

Source: Facebook Q2'18 presentation

Importantly though, income from operations actually grew 33% over last Q3 to reach $5.9 billion. Lower margins doesn't mean an end to income growth.

Going back to the Q2 earnings call and Facebook was clear that costs were likely to exceed revenues through 2019. Investors saw the start of that issue in Q2 when expenses surged 50% to $7.4 billion. The employee count grew 47% to 30,275 full-time employees when revenues were only up 42%.

The company gave a typical answer for Facebook as CFO David Wehner stated cost levels that were unreasonably high considering Q2 expenses were at the low end at 50%:

We continue to expect that full-year 2018 total expenses will grow in the range of 50% to 60% compared to last year. In addition to increases in core product development and infrastructure, this growth is driven by increasing investment in areas like safety and security, AR/VR, marketing, and content acquisition. Looking beyond 2018, we anticipate that total expense growth will exceed revenue growth in 2019.

In my view, the company is setting the market up for an eventual beat as costs don't reach the predicted level. The forecast for operating margins to dip from mid-40s to mid-30s isn't likely. Facebook is quickly moving into using AI to remove problematic content that will eventually require less reviewers. Zuckerberg said this on the earnings call:

Our investments in AI mean that we can now remove more bad content quickly because we don't have to wait until after it's reported. It frees our reviewers to work on cases where human expertise is needed to understand the context or nuance of a situation. In Q2, for example, almost 90% of graphic violence content that we removed or added a warning label to was identified using AI. This shift from reactive to proactive detection is a big change, and it will make Facebook safer for everyone.

The ultimate goal for somebody like Zuckerberg will be reducing the amount of reviewers needed in favor of AI and machine learning technology. For this reason, the dip over a few quarters would support a move down to 40% operating margins, but nothing to the extent of the mid-30% range predicted by the CFO.

Naturally, analyst EPS estimates already are dropping and fast. The expectation is for Facebook to only earn $8.27 per share in 2019, down from over $1 higher only 90 days ago.

The number doesn't support an operating margin dipping below 40%. Looking at upcoming Q3 results, a 40% operating margin would generate operating income of $5.5 billion on estimated revenues of $13.79 billion. The numbers would actually exceed the $5.1 billion operating income generated last quarter.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that clearly Facebook will take a margin hit in the next few quarters, but investors should expect the social networking company to not reach the dire margins projected in the last earnings call. For this reason, the 2019 estimates have upside potential for actual margin expansion from the hits taken during 2018.

The major risk to the story remains user defections that still seem unlikely under the current likelihood that a user transitions from the Facebook app to the Instagram app. As long as the stock holds the $150 double bottom, Facebook is a buy on this weakness.

