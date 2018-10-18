2018 Third Quarter Review - Buying Dividend Growth Stocks Without Looking

In 2015, I did what many professional fund managers will do - I just bought enough of 'em to skim or replicate an index. Now a mutual fund manager will charge some high fees for that skimming effort, I simply wanted to create the potential of greater outperformance through a market correction.

Here's my original article on Buying Dividend Growth Stocks Without Looking.

The 15 companies that I hold are 3M (MMM), PepsiCo (PEP), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Walmart (WMT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Qualcomm (QCOM), United Technologies (UTX), Lowe's (LOW), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Medtronic (MDT), Nike (NKE), Abbott Labs (ABT), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Microsoft (MSFT).

While the 15 Achievers are now outperforming the total index ETF (VIG), the true test will come during a real market correction. When I write of a real market correction, I am not referencing the little blip we've had this year. Of course, through all of these market shenanigans, investors should take a step back to see that this is all normal and expected market behaviour.

Here's the recent update reflecting the third quarter performance. Portfolio 1 is the 15 Achievers with original equal weighting; for evaluation, the portfolio is rebalanced on an annual basis. The chart is courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com. As always, past performance does not guarantee future returns.

We see that the outperformance is significant enough. A .50% or more annual benefit can be very meaningful over time. Of course, this is an early test. It's been less than 4 years. That said, the real-life 'experiment' offers many lessons on how many stocks we might need to replicate a cap-weighted index. Yes, these are real monies that constitute almost all of our (my wife and me) US holdings. I still have a very modest amount of funds in the Tangerine Dividend Portfolio.

Of course, cap-weighted means that the largest companies by value/capitalization will have the greatest weighting or impact on the total index. Here's the current top 10 weighting for VIG and the Dividend Achievers Index.

Out of curiosity, here are the current, next 10 largest Dividend Achievers. I had previously suggested that 20 holdings 'might be enough'. I also have three US picks in Apple (AAPL), BlackRock (BLK), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B). Given those 3 picks, I stuck to the 15 Achievers to offer up a US Portfolio of 18 companies.



And here is the performance breakdown of the individual holdings of my 15 Achievers.

The gains have been driven by the tech duo of Microsoft and Texas Instruments, followed by Nike, Lowe's, and Abbott Labs. From January of 2015, we can see that we are now down to just 1 'loser' in CVS Health. Once again, for the period, VIG delivered a 10.95% CAGR.

In addition to index skimming, I have practiced buy and hold and add. I have also ignored the index when it has kicked out certain Achievers. The index applies proprietary dividend health screens, and those screens can certainly be very touchy at times. I've seen companies come and go and then reappear in the index. That list would include Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Walmart. Ditto for McDonald's (MCD).

On being more patient than the index, here's Looks Like Smart Beta Just Got Dumb and Dumber. I was true to the companies that I hold, and I was mostly adding to companies when they were out of market favour. As we know, when we add to companies that are out of favour, we are often buying a great current earnings yield, and with Dividend Growth Stocks that are increasing their dividends, as the price drops the yield available increases. Those falling prices are great for share accumulation and feeding that dividend income, and potentially feeding or boosting that dividend growth record.

The systematic rebalancing of the 15 Achievers creates slight value find. That is to say, rebalancing created a greater total return compared to simply letting the portfolio holdings run; letting the winners run. That might be surprising that trimming the very successful winners can actually create value.

That suggests that if one were to exaggerate the moves of monies to the losers, they might be able to find even greater value or outperformance. Investors who are in the accumulation stage might not have to rebalance by selling winners and buying losers, they might direct portfolio income and new contributions to that losers list.

Hmmm, can we also find value 'without looking?' Or let's put it as without additional company quality assessment (educated guesswork). We simply trust our original portfolio decisions on quality - after all, we don't know the future. We don't know if the company will be able to work through any issues that the market makers might see or feel.

As I had suggested in 2016, the 15 Achievers as a group might have been presenting some obvious value. If they are to track the index over time, when they underperform, they are getting set to outperform. This image snip below is from a previous article.

Once again, folks, past performance does not guarantee future returns (of value finding). I will continue to track this event. We will certainly need continued and meaningful outperformance over a longer period and through a market cycle or two. But here ya go… Here's the annual returns breakdown.

If one had purchased the 15 Achievers in January of 2017, they would have experienced an index beat of 2% annual. Once again, I am not suggesting any form of market timing or complicated analysis. The message being sent by this chart is - stay true to your holdings, to your investment approach. Things take time to play out. As I discovered at a recent Vanguard event on their actively managed funds, they give their managers about 14 years to 'do their thing'. This is a universal message.

CVS will soon get the boot from the index. They will not get the boot from my portfolio. In the name of fiscal management to absorb an acquisition, CVS management has stated that they will not increase their dividend for the foreseeable future. That dividend hold has nothing to do with their potential of business success. I will put my money on the side that this very successful company, and management, STILL knows what it is doing.

Buy. Hold. @Buyandhold_2012

Author's note: Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know all tax implications and consequences. If you liked this article, please hit that "Like" button. If you'd like notices of future articles, click the "Follow" button.

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, NKE, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, TXN, WMT, UTX, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.