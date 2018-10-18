Anaplan: What's The Plan?

Anaplan (PLAN) has seen a very successful public offering as investors believe in the concept of Connected Planning. They do this for a good reason, and that is rapid growth displayed by the company. The valuation of the business at the preliminary offering range looked highly appealing (on a relative basis). That said, paying over 11 times annualised sales for a business growing sales by 40%, while it is losing a lot of money, is too steep of a multiple to create a compelling risk-reward opportunity.

Consequently, I am passing on the offering as it seems a bit of a "me-too" technology offering of which we have seen many already this year and in recent years. For now, I rate shares as neutral, as I am looking for real leverage on the bottom line and continuation of top-line sales growth to create appeal, potentially in combination with a sell-off in the shares.

Anaplan - A New Plan

The company believes that its concept of Connected Planning describes the next essential cloud category. It is about transforming planning by connecting people, plans and data, needed to drive real-time planning and decision making processes. This not just accelerates decision making but should empower individual employees as well.

This approach stands in contrast to the way in which planning is typically done by now, at least according to the company. Right now, the finance department is typically in charge, using disconnected tools and manual processes. The complicated, slow and inefficient process allows for great improvements to be accomplished.

The company has developed its own Hyperblock technology which has been purposefully built for the Connected Planning purpose, used to perform valuations of massive amounts of data across multiple databases. Believing in the software, the company employs the "land and expand" strategy of getting in the door, than driving enthusiasm among employees, and "upsell" from there.

In July, a number just shy of a thousand customers use the service of the company, as the company aims to increase this number through its direct sales force.

The Offering And Valuation Talks

Anaplan sold 15.5 million shares at $17 per share, at the high end of the preliminary offering range of $15-$17 per share, as shares quickly jumped to $25 per share following the IPO. It should be said that the "initial" initial offering range was set at just $13-$15 per share as demand for the offering has been strong.

Gross proceeds for the offering amount to $263 million as Premji will invest another $20 million in buying additional shares from the company. Including costs, that works down to net proceeds of probably around $260 million.

Following the IPO, there are 122 million shares outstanding. This values equity at $2.07 billion at the offer price, yet at $3.05 billion at $25 per share. Existing cash holdings of $87 million could rise to $350 million following the IPO, revealing that operating assets are valued at $2.7 billion.

The company has demonstrated rapid revenue growth in return for this valuation. Revenues rose by 68% in 2016 to $120.5 million, and while growth slowed down to 40% last year, the $168.3 million sales number looks pretty impressive. The problem is that the business is still losing quite a bit of money. Operating losses rose from $39 million to $45 million but are coming down rapidly as a percentage of sales. On a relative basis, losses fell by 5% to 27% of sales last year.

Impressive is that the company maintained revenue growth in the first half of this year with sales increasing another 40% to little over $109 million. At this rate, sales probably easily surpass the $220 million mark this year, implying that operating assets are valued at little over 12 times sales. In fact, second quarter sales nearly hit $58 million, for an annualised number of $236 million, or a roughly 11.5 times annualised revenue multiple.

Disappointing is that the company has seen some real deleveraging in the first half of the year as operating losses essentially tripled to $45 million for the first six months of the year. That is a big worry despite the top-line sales growth as the company trades at 12 times annualised sales.

Easy Avoid (For Me)

The discussion above shows that I find it easy to avoid the shares. While maintaining 40% revenue growth in the first half of the year is impressive, it came at the expense of rapid deleveraging in terms of operating margins. While cash balances easily support these losses, the risk is in the valuation as a 12 times sales multiple is high, despite the strong top-line sales growth.

We have to note the implications if growth slows down. After all, competitors include names like Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), SAP (NYSE:SAP), and IBM (NYSE:IBM). The first and latter of these are very profitable but show just how much sales multiples can drop if growth slows down rather meaningfully.

While I appreciate the product and the concept behind it, I have seen so many potential high-fliers trading at 10-15 times sales gone public in recent years. Many of these grow sales by 30-50% and lose a ton of money. Finding out who can maintain the growth for a long period of time is a hard thing to do, and I have placed many of these potential high-fliers on my watch list.

Given the current growth, valuation discussion, combined with the steep losses, I see no reason to alternate my neutral stance for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.