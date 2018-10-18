Myopia And Lam Research

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) have fallen about 26%, and that price move has put the company on my radar. I'll go through my reasons for why I think now is an excellent time to purchase this business by looking at the financial history, and the stock itself. I'll also offer what I think is a reasonable options strategy for those who want to "play" this name but may be uncomfortable simply buying shares. For those who can't stand the suspense, or my writing, I'll jump to the point: whenever the stock has been this inexpensive in the recent past, the shares have rallied nicely. Given the significant macro tailwinds at the company's back, I expect history to repeat... or at least rhyme. This is an excellent entry price, and I think investors who buy now will be glad they did.

About the Company

Lam Research is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The company's products and services are designed to help their customers build smaller, faster, and better performing devices. The customers engage in a relatively wide variety of activities from semiconductor memory, foundry, and integrated device manufacturing. The customers make products like NVM, DRAM memory, and logic devices, so the demand for these products obviously fuels demand for Lam's equipment and services.

Phenomena like the Cloud, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, semi-autonomous vehicles are driving demand for increasingly powerful and cost-effective semiconductors. Parallel to that demand is a need for increasing sophistication in chips, which results in significant inflections in semiconductor manufacturing (examples of "inflections" might be the growing importance of vertical 3D scaling strategies, as well as multiple patterning to enable smaller chips)

As I stated in my article on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), demand for semiconductors is cyclical and is expected to soften in the near term. I think this softness is why we can buy this profitable business at this valuation.

Financial Snapshot

There's much to like about the financial history here. For example, since 2014, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 19%, and net income has grown at a compounded rate of 30%. Dividends per share have grown at a CAGR of 32%, driven by a combination of earnings growth and share count reduction. I think it's reasonable to characterize a company like this as a "growth" company.

I am unable to judge the quality of management based on relatively subjective factors. In my view, the quality of management is entirely a function of how they treat shareholders, and in this regard, I'd say Lam Research management is quite good. In particular, over the past 5 ¼ years, management has returned just under $7 billion to shareholders. In particular, management has paid approximately $1.03 billion in dividends since 2015 and has repurchased approximately $5.8 billion of stock. I particularly like the fact that fully 30% of this buyback activity has happened over the past three months, a period that represents excellent value in my view.

Nothing on earth is perfect, though, and Lam Research is no exception. Both revenue and net income have slipped somewhat relative to the same time a year ago. This may be a function of an upcoming soft patch.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

In the domain of investing, the stock itself sometimes acts as a poor proxy for the fortunes of the underlying business for a host of reasons related to the mood of the overall market, analyst opinion, crowd myopia etc. For that reason, I need to spend some time looking at the stock itself, as distinct from the business. Before I buy, I want to make sure the stock is inexpensive relative to the overall market and relative to its own past.

There are a few methods that I employ to judge whether a stock is inexpensive or not. The easiest to understand of these is the price to free cash flow. This one is a great metric, in my view, as it allows us to determine exactly what price we're paying for a stream of income. The more you pay, the lower your subsequent returns. The less you pay, the better your returns, assuming cash flow is either sustained or grows. As I stated earlier, I think there's a better than average chance that cash flow will grow from current levels.

At the moment, price to free cash flow looks like this:

With apologies to Twain (or whomever came up with this great line), "history doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes." The world of 2018 is obviously much different in many ways than 2016, and the years 2011-2013. For one thing, 2018 is somehow more "tremendous" and "yooge." One thing that may remain constant, though, is the fact that paying a low premium for a stream of future cash flows leads to higher subsequent returns. I circled in red the periods in the recent past when Lam shares were as inexpensive as they are now. Please note the subsequent stock returns from these levels. The returns are obviously good, but I want to make an observation about timing. Sometimes, low valuations lead to relatively instant "pops" in stock returns. Sometimes, though, the shares will languish in the bargain bin for years before the crowd sees the light and moves the shares higher. The time it takes for the pop doesn't bother me overmuch, but I mention it because some of my readers may be less patient than me, and they should be aware of the fact that value can take years to be realized.

Options to the Rescue

I can understand why some investors might be afraid to buy a company like this, given that the bull market is long in the tooth to put it mildly. For such people, I recommend considering various option strategies. My particular favorite involves writing puts on the company because, in my view, it produces a "can't lose" scenario. If the shares rise in price, the investor simply keep the premium. If the shares drop even further in price, the net purchase price is even more attractive.

Specifically, I favor the February put with a strike price of $140, which is currently bid at $7.35. The economics of the trade I'm recommending are as follows. If, as I suspect, the shares rise from these levels over the next four months, the investor simply collects the premium. If the shares drop from these already low levels, the investor will be obliged to buy at $132.85 (i.e. 9% below the current price). In my view, shorting these out of the money puts creates a very compelling binary, and I think investors who are uncomfortable with the notion of simply buying the shares should consider it.

Conclusion

I think there's much to like about Lam Research, obviously. The shares are very inexpensive relative to their underlying cash flows. Further, every time they have been this inexpensive in the past, the subsequent returns have been very good. Sometimes, some patience is required, but I think it's reasonable to suggest that positive returns will follow when investors buy at a bargain price. In addition to the compelling valuation, this is a company that has a history of returning wealth to shareholders, and I particularly like the fact that the company is aggressively buying back shares at these depressed valuations. There is obviously some short-term concern about an inevitable slowdown in demand. In my view, we investors with a longer time horizon should look upon this myopic fear as a blessing. The fretful mood of the market is the only thing that allows us to buy a wonderful business at a very reasonable price. Growth companies that trade for deep value prices don't last long. I recommend that investors buy now before price and value inevitably collide.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LRCX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm also going to be selling the puts mentioned in this article by close of business Friday Oct 19.