Adobe Ventures Invests In CloudApp For Adobe XD Collaboration

ADBE appears to be increasing its investment interest in startups in the design space to increase capabilities for its Creative Cloud platform.

Adobe Ventures (ADBE) has made an investment in CloudApp.

CloudApp has developed a video and media sharing plugin for the Adobe XD software system.

ADBE is a moderately active investor in technology startups that can add functionality to its software offerings.

Investee Company

San Francisco, California,-based CloudApp was founded in 2015 to develop an all-in-one visual sharing platform that empowers users to create, upload and manage visual content.

Management is headed by CEO Tyler Koblasa, who was previously partner at Hiro Labs.

Below is an overview video of CloudApp’s offerings:

(Source: CloudApp)

CloudApp’s primary offerings include screen capture, screen record, GIF creation, webcam record, and upload and share files.

Company partners, or significant customers, include:

Drift

Help Scout

Gainsight

Market

According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, the global enterprise video market is projected to grow from $16.3 billion in 2017 to $40.8 billion by 2022.

This represents a strong CAGR of 20.1% between 2017 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing demand for the video as a tool to enhance communications and collaborations across enterprises, as well as the increasing adoption of cloud technology.

CloudApp’s video capture and sharing plugin is a small subset of the overall video market.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Adobe invested in CloudApp out of its $10 million Adobe Fund for Design, which was created to support promising startups that are developing solutions related to Adobe’s visual design offerings.

Including the current funding, CloudApp has raised a total of $6 million in investment since inception. Other investors in the company include Cervin Ventures and Bloomberg Beta.

Adobe participated in CloudApp’s investment syndicate due to its interest in CloudApp’s plugin for Adobe XD, which will enable designers to share their work more quickly and streamline their collaboration efforts.

As Vijay Vachani, director, partner platform and ecosystem, Creative Cloud at Adobe, stated in the deal announcement,

We’re thrilled for CloudApp to launch its plugin for Adobe XD and have them as a part the Adobe Fund for Design. At Adobe, we believe that we can change the world through digital experiences, and we welcome CloudApp to our ecosystem to continue to invest in the future of innovation, design and creativity.

Adobe has been a moderately active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least eight company financings since 2013.

The graphic below shows a sample of its recent investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge):

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicate that Adobe has focused its investments most often in the industries of Software and Digital Media.

Most of its recent investments have been in the later stages of startup company development.

By geographic location, Adobe has invested frequently in California-based firms, which isn’t surprising since the firm is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Adobe Ventures would do well to continue investing in startups building software for its Creative Cloud platform and I expect it will do so. The $10 million design fund is certainly a start but is a rather small fund.

By comparison, Salesforce Ventures (CRM) originally started by investing smaller amounts in dozens and then hundreds of companies building for its CRM and database platform. It has invested several hundred million dollars over the years in companies of all sizes.

While Adobe may not have the same scale as Salesforce, if it wants to continue to expand the value of its Creative Cloud platform, supporting innovative startups is a faster way of adding functionality than by building in-house.

