IBM At Multi-Year Lows: Is It Attractive?

Thanks to a high dividend yield and a low valuation, it is likely that investors will see solid total returns going forward.

Thesis

IBM (IBM) has not been able to grow its top line during the most recent quarter, which has sent its shares to a new multi-year low. The company nevertheless generates solid growth rates with its Strategic Imperatives, which will continue to produce compelling growth in the future.

IBM remains highly profitable, and due to a low valuation and a high dividend yield, investors could see attractive total returns over the coming years.

Strategic Imperatives As Future Growth Drivers

IBM has been struggling with generating positive sales growth for many years, partially due to selling business units, partially due to closing down unprofitable business units, and partially due to the fact that demand for some of IBM's offerings has declined.

IBM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Revenues declined from a peak of more than $105 billion to a trough of less than $80 billion. IBM has always explained how its Strategic Imperatives would allow the company to grow its sales at one point in the future, and during the last year, IBM has finally been able to report higher revenues on a year-over-year basis a couple of times:

Source: Seeking Alpha

During the most recent quarter, Q3 2018, IBM has not been able to grow its sales, despite a solid performance of its Strategic Imperatives. This segment, which includes cloud, security, digital, and analytics/AI has recorded a 13% growth rate with its trailing twelve months revenues of $39.5 billion.

During the third quarter, the Strategic Imperatives performed like this:

Segment SI revenues Change versus prior year's Q3 Cognitive Solutions $2.8 billion - 4% Global Business Services $2.7 billion + 9% Technology Services & Cloud Platforms $2.9 billion + 16% Systems $0.9 billion + 5% Total $9.3 billion + 6%

Author's calculation based on the quarterly report

We see that the majority of IBM's Strategic Imperatives business units have performed well during the last quarter, although Cognitive Solutions saw a mid-single-digits revenue decline. This segment had already recorded a negative growth rate during the previous quarter, it is the "problem child" among the Strategic Imperatives.

This comes despite the fact that the Watson technology, which belongs to the Cognitive Solutions segment, has been touted as a major growth driver for IBM. Analysts, as well as IBM's management, have foreshadowed that Watson could become a huge source of revenues for IBM, but so far that has not been the case. Watson's potential in healthcare and other industries has been touted for years, but the reality is that IBM's healthcare analytics division has not been overly successful, earlier this year there was a round of layoffs.

Other segments of the Strategic Imperatives are performing substantially better, though. IBM's Technology Services & Cloud Platforms business saw a revenue growth rate of 16% during the most recent quarter, which is not surprising, as cloud computing remains a huge growth market.

Source: forbes.com

IBM is the number four player in cloud computing, behind Amazon's AWS (AMZN), Microsoft's Azure (MSFT), and the Google Cloud (GOOG)(GOOGL). Cloud computing remains a market that experiences rapid growth, Gartner is forecasting a 21.4% market growth rate for 2018. In a market that is growing at such a high pace, IBM does not need to gain any market share, they would be able to record compelling growth rates with unchanged market shares as well. Even if they slowly lose ground versus competitors, their total cloud computing revenues would likely continue to grow, as long as the market share decline happens gradually.

The total cloud computing market is forecasted to grow at a growth rate of ~13% annually through 2020, according to Forbes. It, thus, seems likely that IBM will continue to deliver double-digit sales growth with its cloud computing offerings.

Other business units among the Strategic Imperatives will benefit from strong market growth rates as well, such as IBM's Security business.

Source: statista.com

Cybersecurity is a large market that continues to grow at a fast pace, the market is forecasted to grow by more than 50% over the coming four years. It seems possible that actual spending on cybersecurity will grow even faster, as cyber attacks are a major threat for countries as well as for corporations.

On a global scale, cyber attacks will cost the world economy about $600 billion this year, an amount that is higher than the GDP of Taiwan. As our economy and our daily lives get more geared towards technology, cyber threats will grow, and cyber attacks will likely become an even costlier factor for the global economy. It seems likely that the awareness about this fact will grow over the coming years, which will drive cybersecurity spending, especially as cybersecurity spending currently is just a fraction of the costs of cyber attacks.

Segments such as IBM's Business Solutions continue to grow as well. This will likely remain the case, as a more globalized, and more competitive, economy means that each company has to do its best to stay up-to-date regarding technology, performance tools, etc. Companies that compete with peers from all over the world will not be able to neglect optimization efforts, which is why IBM's Business Solutions should continue to perform well.

All in all, the outlook for IBM's Strategic Imperatives is not bad, and it seems likely that their revenues will continue to grow. As the SI portion of IBM's company-wide revenues grows, IBM's total revenues will be impacted to a bigger degree, which should lead to a better revenue performance over the coming years.

IBM remains highly profitable and produces high cash flows, its dividend is attractive and its valuation is low

Despite the fact that IBM's sales performance over the last couple of years was not strong at all, IBM still earns a high amount of money.

Source: IBM presentation

IBM has grown its profits per share by 5% during Q3, which is in line with the EPS growth rate during the first three quarters of the current year. Taxes were a net negative impact during these three quarters, which shows that tax law changes were not the relevant factor for IBM's solid earnings growth.

Source: IBM presentation

The company forecasts earnings per share of at least $13.80 for the current year, which means that shares are trading for just 9.7 times this year's earnings right here. A single-digit earnings multiple, for a company that grows its profits at a mid-single digits pace, seems like a relatively inexpensive valuation.

Source: Annual report

IBM has delivered free cash flows of ~$12 billion or more every year since 2013, the company, thus, has a history of strong cash generation.

Source: Annual report (page 66)

The $12 billion FCF target for 2018 includes items such as higher cash taxes and outsized receivables collections during 2017. Adjusted for these, IBM's free cash generation in 2018 would have been even stronger.

Even at just $12 billion in free cash flows a year, IBM's shares trade at a free cash flow yield of 10%, which shows that IBM's valuation is indeed inexpensive. The high free cash flow yield also means that IBM's dividend, which yields 4.7%, looks very safe. Investors get a dividend yield that is two and a half times as high as that of the broad market, and yet the free cash flow payout ratio is less than 50%.

If a stock provides a dividend yield of close to 5%, share price gains don't have to be overly high for the stock to turn into a good investment. For an investor who targets annual total returns of 8-9%, share price gains of 3-4% would be sufficient. Due to IBM's low valuation, and due to the fact that the company manages to grow its profits at a mid-single-digit pace, I believe that share price gains of a couple of percentage points are achievable in the long run.

If IBM continues to grow its profits by 5% a year, IBM's shares would produce total returns of just below 10% a year, even if the valuation does not expand at all.

IBM PE Ratio (10y Median) data by YCharts

If IBM's valuation expands somewhat over the coming years, which is not unlikely, as shares trade ~30% below the historic median right here, total returns of well above 10% a year would be possible as well.

Final thoughts

IBM has fallen back to reporting declining revenues, and the market did not like that at all. Due to a solid outlook for IBM's Strategic Imperatives, it seems likely that the revenue growth rate will improve over the coming years, though.

IBM is highly profitable, and thanks to a juicy dividend and a low valuation, it seems realistic that IBM will deliver high-single-digits to low-double-digits total returns over the coming years.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

I recently joined Elazar Advisors as an analyst, a tech-focused marketplace research service.

Elazar Advisors' Tech Stock Service: Nail Tech Earnings

The most profitable tech stocks have delivered revenue and earnings growth meaningfully higher than analyst estimates. Nailing which companies will beat or miss consensus estimates is the key to profits for traders and long-term investors. I work with Chaim Siegel who's a professional tech analyst, originally with SAC Capital. Nail Tech Earnings, our research service, provides actionable calls for tech investors, backed up by rigorous research, to make money for our subscribers.

Join: Click here

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IBM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.