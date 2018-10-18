Travelers: Continuing To Perform Well In The Third Quarter

On Thursday, October 18, 2018, property and casualty insurance giant The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) reported its third quarter 2018 earnings results. These results were certainly much better than analysts expected, with the company completely shattering their expectations. As might be expected from this, these results were overall quite good, although there were naturally one or two items that were disappointing. For the most part, though, the report should please the company's investors.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Travelers' third quarter 2018 earnings results:

The company reported net written premiums of $7.062 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 6% increase over the $6.660 billion that it had in the prior year quarter.

Travelers suffered from $264 million worth of catastrophe losses in the most recent quarter. This is a significant improvement from the $700 million that it suffered from in the year-ago quarter.

The company had a combined ratio of 96.6% in the quarter, which is a marked improvement over 103.2% a year ago.

Travelers reported a book value per share of $84.82 at the close of the second quarter of 2018. This is down 3% from the end of 2017.

The company reported a net income of $705 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 142% improvement year over year from the $293 million that it reported in the third quarter of 2017.

Without a doubt, the first thing that someone reviewing these highlights is likely to note is that Travelers' net written premiums, essentially its revenues, increased by 6% year over year. This increase came due to improvements in all three of the company's major lines of business:

Business Insurance had total net written premiums of $3.648 billion in the third quarter 2018, a 6% increase year over year.

Bond & Specialty Products had total net written premiums of $644 million in the quarter, a 5% increase year over year.

Personal Insurance had total net written premiums of $2.770 billion in the quarter, a 6% increase year over year.

One of the reasons for the rising net written premiums across all of its lines of business is that the company has been broadly increasing its prices. This may be due to the company attempting to make up for losses in its bond portfolio (which will be discussed later in this report). In addition, Travelers stated that its levels of new business increased in both the business insurance and the bond and specialty product lines. This is something that is always nice to see as it clearly indicates that the company is enjoying some success at attracting customers to its platform. Hopefully, this will be an area where the company can continue to perform well going forward.

One important ratio to look at to evaluate the performance of an insurance company is its combined ratio. This ratio tells us the percentage of the total premiums collected that were ultimately used to pay out claims. For obvious reasons, we want this to be below 100 as that means that the company had to pay out less than it brought in, which allows it to add to its reserves. Travelers did well here, achieving a 96.6% combined ratio in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 103.2% in the year-ago quarter. However, not all of the company's business segments performed well here. In its Business Insurance segment, Travelers reported a combined ratio of 100.6%. While this is definitely an improvement over the 109.8% that it had in the prior year quarter, it still means that the company did not bring in nearly enough money to cover its claims. Fortunately, its other product lines managed to come in below 100%, so they were able to offset the losses in its Business Insurance division.

In the second quarter of this year, one of the disappointments in the company's performance was its high level of catastrophe losses. In my analysis of that quarter's results, I mentioned that management expected the third and fourth quarters to have greatly reduced catastrophe losses. That appears to be the case, for the third quarter at least, as the company only had total catastrophe losses of $264 million. This is a marked improvement over the $700 million in losses that the company had in the prior year quarter as well as the $488 million that it had in the second quarter of this year. While this is definitely a sign that the company was correct about improving catastrophe losses going forward, it is worth noting that the recent Hurricane Michael hit Florida in the fourth quarter and Hurricane Florence hit the Carolina coast in the middle of September, so it is possible that not all of the property damage was accounted for by the close of the third quarter. Thus, it is quite likely that we will see higher catastrophe losses in the fourth quarter of this year.

As mentioned in the highlights, Travelers had a book value per share of $84.82 as of the close of the third quarter, which represents a 3% decline year to date. The primary cause of this comes from the company's large portfolio of bonds, which is largely how it invests its reserves. As I discussed in a recent article, bond prices and interest rates move inversely to one another so when interest rates go up, bond prices go down. In response to the strong economic figures, the Federal Reserve has been engaging in a quantitative tightening program over the course of this year with the goal of increasing interest rates (and it has been succeeding in this goal). This has caused the value of the bonds in Travelers' portfolio to go down, decreasing the company's book value. It is important to note, however, that these are all unrealized losses at this point. If the company holds the individual bonds to maturity, as I suspect it will, it will ultimately get all of its principal back. Thus, I do not really think that this decline in book value is anything worth worrying about at this point.

It is interesting to note that the company's book value per share actually went up quarter over quarter from $84.51 at the end of the second quarter 2018 to $84.82 today. This is partly a result of Travelers repurchasing 3.1 million shares of its own stock during the third quarter. This cost the company approximately $400 million. The reason why this is beneficial for book value per share is that it reduces the denominator in the equation. Basically, the company's book value is spread out among fewer shares, resulting in a higher book value per share.

In conclusion, it looks like this was a very positive quarter for Travelers as the company has managed to boost its revenue and earnings due to a combination of rising prices and high customer retention. It also managed to attract a significant number of new customers to its platform, which is always a bonus. Travelers has always been quite good at underwriting and pricing its products appropriately, and we continue to see that here with the relatively solid combined ratio. Finally, while the company's declining book value may be concerning at first glance, it is merely a result of rising interest rates and is really nothing to worry about. Overall, the company remains a solid insurer and a relatively good way to play the industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.