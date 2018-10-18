Stamps.com Is Interesting

In my view, this is very much a "growth" company that is trading like a "value" company. I think investors would be wise to take advantage of that disconnect.

I confess to being a fan of Ben “The Hebrew Hammer” Shapiro, and listen to him whenever I want to gain some insight into the, shall we say, tumultuous political environment south of the border. During one of his recent podcasts, he was about to talk about the latest political drama, but first needed to talk about Stamps.com. I was intrigued by the fact that Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) dramatically improves productivity by reducing the hassle of postage. I like companies that enhance productivity for their customers, so I decided to look into the stock. At the time of writing, the shares are down about 10% for the year and look to be heading lower. I think now would actually be a good time to take a position in the company, and I’ll go through my reasoning by looking at the financial history here, and by reviewing the stock itself. I’ll also mention a specific options strategy that will allow investors to either pocket significant premium or buy the shares at an even lower price.

About the Company

Stamps.com is a leading provider of internet based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. Customers of both Stamps.com and its wholly owned Endicia receive discounted rates on some packages relative to both USPS.com and USPS retail locations. Under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and Shipping Easy Brands, customers access multi-carrier solutions to ship packages through multiple carriers, including the USPS, UPS, and FedEx.

The company has completed two significant acquisitions over the past few years. On July 1, 2016, they completed their acquisition of ShippingEasy Group Inc. for $55.4 million. That same year, the company determined that they had achieved 100% of their earnings target for that acquisition. In November of 2015, the company closed a $215 million stock purchase sale for Endicia. In my view, this is a relatively simple business to understand.

Financial History

A quick review of the financial history here indicates that this is a growth company by any reasonable definition of the term. For example, revenue is up at a CAGR of about 29% over the past five years, and net income has grown at a CAGR of about 27% over the same time period.

As I’ve said many times, nothing on Earth is perfect, and, of course, Stamps.com is no exception. The company has diluted shareholders continuously over the past five years. Shares outstanding has increased at a CAGR of about 2.75% over the past 5 ½ years. This is particularly troubling to me in light of the current valuation. I don’t like to see management sell shares when they are this inexpensive, so I hope that management stops this practice sooner rather than later.

Turning to the capital structure, there is some debt that I’m not concerned about, but I feel a need to spend some time writing about because a large portion of it (72%) is due in 2020. As part of the company’s funding of the Endicia acquisition back in 2015, they entered into an agreement with a group of banks in November of that year for a term loan of $82.5 million and revolving credit facility for the same amount. Since then, the level of indebtedness has dropped at a CAGR of ~36%. Additionally, the company has approximately five times more cash on hand than debt outstanding. Finally, along with the decline in debt levels, the interest expense is about ⅓ of it was 3 years ago. All this leads me to conclude that there’s little risk from the capital structure here.

The Stock

As I’ve said countless times, stocks can often act as poor proxies for the health of the enterprise that they supposedly represent. I’m glad of this, as this short term disconnect between the business itself and the stock is the source of profitable investing. In my style of investing, I want to identify those stocks that are inexpensive relative to their future cash flows. This isn’t a perfect approach, obviously (cash flows can dry up, stocks can get even more inexpensive), but I think my approach is superior to an alternative where the investor buys a “hot” stock because it’s gone up a great deal in price already. In my view, such an approach is basically gambling, predicated on a hope that you can get out ahead of the crowd when things inevitably go sideways. In any event, this means that I must write about the stock itself as a thing distinct from the actual business.

Although as I’ve said, I think Stamps.com is an excellent business, an excellent business can be a terrible investment if the investor pays too high a price for it. For that reason, I must specifically answer the question of whether this stock is inexpensive or not. I would suggest that it is, given this chart.

Obviously the stock is currently trading near the low end of its price to free cash flow range. What’s even more interesting in my view is the fact that every time the stock has been this inexpensive in the past (the clumsily drawn red circles), the shares have since rallied nicely. It’s as if the market will tolerate the shares becoming only so cheap before the crowd piles back in and drives the shares higher. This relationship gives me sufficient confidence to buy at these levels.

Options For the Squeamish

Although the confluence of growth business trading at low valuation is enough for me, I understand that some people may be less tolerant of risk (or reckless). With that in mind, I’d like to present what I think is a decent options strategy that benefits investors somewhat no matter which way things go. I’m specifically suggesting that people who might be long, but are still nervous would benefit by selling puts. If, as I suspect, the shares rally from these levels, the investor simply pockets the puts. If the shares fall in price from here, the investor will purchase at an even lower price than they’re currently trading for.

In particular, I suggest shorting the February 2019 puts with a strike price of $180 , as they are bid at the time of writing at $12.70. Thus, if the shares rise from here, the investor simply pockets $12.70 for being willing to buy an excellent company at an even better price. If the shares continue to languish, the investor will pay a net price of $167.30 for the shares (i.e. 15% below the current price). I consider the risk-reward of this strategy to be reasonable.

Conclusion

I think there’s much to recommend shares of Stamps.com Inc. In regard to their financial picture, apart from dilution, the company is blemish free in my view. At the same time, the stock of this growth company is trading at a very low valuation. Whenever it’s traded at the current valuation in the past, the shares have gone on to rally nicely. Given the pessimism surrounding the name, investors have access to a very nice trade in put options. I think price and value can remain decoupled for some time, but not permanently. In my view, investors would be wise to buy at these levels before price inevitably rises to match value here.

