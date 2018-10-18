Caterpillar Reports Earnings Under A 'Death Cross' And Negative Weekly Chart

Caterpillar has been below a “death cross” on its daily chart since July 17 and below its 200-day SMA since Oct. 10.

Long-term investors in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have been rewarded for their patience with a bull market gain of 207% from its Jan. 2016 low of $56.36 to its all-time high of $173.24 set as 2018 began on Jan. 16. The consolidation of the longer-term bull market is now a bear market correction of 21.6%. The stock closed Thursday at $135.80 down 13.8% year to date and 4.9% above its 2018 low of $129.43 on Aug. 16.

Caterpillar reports quarterly results before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 23, and analysts expect the construction and earth-moving equipment maker to earn $2.83 per share. Deutsche Bank recently renewed coverage of the company with a buy rating citing domestic needs by mining and oil companies to replace old equipment. Charts seem to suggest that this optimism is priced into the stock.

The daily chart for Caterpillar

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Caterpillar began 2018 well above a "golden cross" but then, after earnings on Jan. 25, the stock declined to my annual pivot of $150.14 on Feb. 5. The stock moved back and forth around this pivot and eventually, the "golden cross" ended with a "death cross" confirmed on July 17 when the 50-day simple moving average declined below the 200-day simple moving average to indicate that lower prices would follow. The 2018 low of $129.43 was set on Aug. 15. The stock rebounded to its annual pivot of $150.15 between Sept. 19 and Oct. 9. The stock has been below the pivot and the 200-day simple moving average of $149.30 since Oct. 10. The stock is between two horizontal lines at $130.90 and $150.15 which are my monthly value level and annual pivot, respectively.

The weekly chart for Caterpillar

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Caterpillar is negative with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $144.14. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average at $102.48, which is the "reversion to the mean" last tested during the week of Nov. 11, 2016, when the average was $86.07. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to decline to 62.96 this week down from 70.56 on Oct. 12.

Given these charts and analysis, buy Caterpillar on weakness to my monthly and semiannual value levels of $130.90 and $102.27, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual and quarterly risky levels of $150.15 and $169.74, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.