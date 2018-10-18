Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Regeneron's Results, Bristol-Myers' Failure, Novartis' FDA Rejection

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Regeneron And Sanofi Obtain Positive Phase 3 Results With Dupixent

News: Recently, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY) announced that they had obtained positive results from a phase 3 study. The phase 3 study used a drug known as Dupixent, to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The two pivotal phase 3 trials were known as SINUS-24 and SINUS-52, and each recruited 276 and 448 patients, respectively. The co-primary endpoints were to see a change from baseline in nasal congestion/obstruction severity and change from baseline in nasal polyposis score (measuring the size of the polyp) after 24 weeks. The study met on all the primary and secondary endpoints. For the first co-primary endpoint of change in baseline from in nasal congestion/obstruction severity, patients treated with Dupixent on top of standard-of-care corticosteroid nasal spray obtained a 51% and 57% improvement (SINUS-24 study and SINUS-52 studies, respectively). Those treated with nasal spray alone only obtained a 15% and 19% improvement. In terms of nasal polyps, Dupixent treated patients had a 27% and 33% reduction. This compares to those being treated with placebo achieving a 4% and 7% increase in polyps.

Analysis: With these positive results from both late-stage studies both Regeneron and Sanofi will be able to file for regulatory filings for approval in 2019. That means regulatory approval for Dupixent in treating patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps should be expected sometime in 2020. Both of these companies have a bright future ahead with Dupixent. For starters, the drug has already been approved to treat patients with moderate to severe eczema (atopic dermatitis). Best part of all, there is a catalyst that is approaching with the next few days. That catalyst being that both companies are awaiting a decision by the FDA to obtain regulatory approval for Dupixent in treating patients with moderate to severe asthma. It is quite incredible that this one drug has been able to achieve stellar results for multiple indications. I believe that both Regeneron and Sanofi will achieve a high amount of sales for Dupixent.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Opdivo Fails To Succeed In Late-Stage Cancer Study

News: Recently, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced that it had failed its late-stage study known as Checkmate-331. This phase 3 study used Opdivo to treat patients with second-line small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Unfortunately, the phase 3 study failed to meet on the primary endpoint of overall-survival (OS). No actual results have been released yet. It is highly possible that the company may reveal the full extent of the results at a later time.

Analysis: This was terrible news for Bristol-Myers Squibb, which was hoping it could use Opdivo to make a name for itself in the SCLC space. It would have been a niche space, but a good addition for Opdivo nonetheless. That's because SCLC accounts for about 15% of the entire lung cancer population. This failure comes many months after Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) had scored a successful late-stage study in treating first-line SCLC patients using its Tecentriq/Chemo combination. However, Bristol-Myers Squibb is not yet going to call it quits in the SCLC space. It has a few other studies that are either going to start or already in progress. Especially, a promising phase 2 study that is going to use a combination of Opdivo and Yervoy to treat patients who have been previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy for SCLC. Even though these phase 3 results from Checkmate-331 were disappointing, the company still has a few shots on goal to make a comeback in this space.

Novartis Fails To Obtain FDA Approval For Drug In Cardiovascular Disease

News: Recently, Novartis (NVS) announced that the FDA had rejected its application for approval of a drug known as canakinumab. The company was looking to obtain FDA approval for this drug in treating patients with cardiovascular disease. More specifically, it had to go after a subpopulation that it felt could benefit more from the drug. That's because a phase 3 study showed that it could reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events by as much as 15%. In addition, it showed to reduce cardiovascular death by at least 10%. These numbers would not have been good enough for payers to fund the drug, but Novartis felt that a subpopulation could greatly benefit more with treatment from canakinumab.

Analysis: In essence, the FDA stated that the CANTOS data would not support the label for FDA approval in the intended population. This population being those patients with cardiovascular disease who obtained a reduction in hsCRP below the 2 mg/L target. For now, Novartis will have to evaluate the feedback that was given from the FDA. Once it evaluates the letter and the current situation, it will likely be in discussions with the FDA again. This will be done to see if it has a path forward in this patient population. The good news is that canakinumab is already marketed and sold as Ilaris to treat both children and adults with Periodic Fever Syndromes. In essence, Periodic Fever Syndromes are a group of rare and chronic inflammatory disorders. Mutations that occur with this disease affect the immune system. This leads to symptoms like rash, fever, and pain in the muscles. Hopefully, Novartis will be able to submit additional responder data that could convince the FDA to eventually approve the canakinumab for the cardiovascular indication.

