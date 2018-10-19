What's Wrong With Exelixis?

We have a moderately Buy rating for Exelixis. However, our expectations for stock growth are rather modest.

Exelixis is en route to having a fifth consecutive profitable quarter, and yet the market does not appear to cheer that.

Company’s Quick Background

Exelixis (EXEL) is a commercial-stage biotech company focused on cancer treatment. Since its inception more than two decades ago, the company has developed and brought to market three products. Two of them are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases including MET, AXL, VEGF receptors, and RET:

CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) tablets approved for advanced renal cell carcinoma, or RCC. CABOMETYX was initially approved by the FDA for previously treated patients with advanced RCC in April 2016, and then in December 2017, two months ahead of the assigned PDUFA date, the FDA approved CABOMETYX for the first line advanced RCC. Exelixis appears to be highly focused on optimizing the execution of CABOMETYX commercial launch in the US as well as on developing clinical studies involving CABOMETYX for other oncology indications. COMETRIQ (cabozantinib) capsules approved for progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer, or MTC. COTELLIC (cobimetinib) tablets, an inhibitor of MEK, marketed under a collaboration agreement with Roche and approved as part of a combo regimen to treat advanced melanoma.

To understand how we want to value this company and to determine the prospects of potential growth, we analyzed various factors.

Balance Sheet, Income Statement, Cash Flow Statement

First look at the balance sheet left a good impression. Almost no debt, and ~$560 mm in working capital, most of it cash:

Source: Company's SEC filings

For the debt outstanding, Exelixis has been consistently paying down the debt for the last three years (which is a very good sign):

Source: Company's Annual Report 2017

Next, income statement. The company has ~$600 mm annual run rate for the products in 2Q 2018 vs ~$350 mm run rate in 2Q 2017 - almost 70% YoY growth, which is a significant growth for the second year after launch:

Source: Company's SEC filings

SG&A expenses as % of sales are stunningly low, given recent launch. 48% (75/157) in 1H 2017 and 38% (106/280) in 1H 2018. These low ratios signal an extremely diligent, frugal, and disciplined approach to marketing expenses. It also points to how easy it is to sell the company's products. For comparison, in our analysis of Tesaro, we showed that SG&A expenses can reach up to 150-250% of sales in initial years. Mature companies spend ~20-30% on SG&A. Exelixis' recent numbers resemble those of mature biotech players:

Source: Company's SEC filings

On R&D side of expenses – it appears that they are very low compared to sales. The company does not “feed” shareholders with future promises, but rather delivers now. Current 29% R&D expenses remind those of mature company rather than of growing biotech:

Source: Company's SEC filings

What’s even more remarkable, the R&D expenses can potentially be “covered” by collaboration revenue with big pharma partners. During 2Q 2018 earnings presentation, Exelixis was even sort of “apologizing” for higher QoQ R&D expenses but hinted that it was partially covered by the partners:

Source: Exelixis 2Q 2018 financial results presentation

Next, cash flow statement. Cash flow from operations was positive in the last 2.5 years:

Source: Company's SEC filings

This consistent profitability and frugality “placed” the company into S&P MidCap 400 Index earlier this year:

Source: Exelixis 2Q 2018 financial results presentation

CABOMETYX

Exelixis is all about cabozantinib, more specifically, CABOMETYX. And the company doesn’t make any secret out of this focused strategy. In the recent investor presentation, Exelixis almost exclusively focused on CABOMETYX sales, market share, further clinical development, and new oncology indications, with very insignificant efforts to focus on other assets (mainly early-stage with negligent rNPV value).

2Q 2018 highlights are mostly about CABOMETYX:

Source: Exelixis 2Q 2018 financial results presentation

CABOMETYX growing market share (which we think is a very positive sign):

Source: Exelixis 2Q 2018 financial results presentation

Indication expansion and growth directions for CABOMETYX (which is very realistic in our opinion):

Source: Exelixis 2Q 2018 financial results presentation

Even CEO's main message in 2017 annual report to shareholders was about CABOMETYX (not about pipeline plans):

Source: Company's Annual Report 2017

Exelixis’ own website shows an unusual absence of general pipeline’s graphic representation. We think it's because the company has only three products.

Cabozantinib (very strong asset – all company’s valuation is about cabozantinib)

Cobimetinib (out-licensed to Roche – potential cash flows are too small to influence its valuation)

XL888 (too early-stage asset – we can't assign any significant value at this time)

From patent rights point of view, CABOMETYX is very well protected until 2030-2033 (at least in the US). This strong patent protection fuels company’s active engagement in deepening and broadening the use of CABOMETYX in multiple cancer indications:

Source: FDA website

Other Assets

To be fair, we need to mention that Exelixis is still trying to invest into other, new assets to diversify its CABOMETYX dependence. But these appear to be baby steps as company only invests in early-stage biotechs in “a low-risk financial manner”:

Source: Exelixis 2Q 2018 financial results presentation

From company’s MD&A 2Q 2018:

We are also focused on augmenting our product pipeline by in-licensing attractive, early-stage oncology assets and then further developing them utilizing our established clinical development infrastructure. In furtherance of this strategy, in January 2018, we entered into an exclusive global collaboration and license agreement with StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc., or StemSynergy, for the discovery and development of novel oncology compounds aimed to inhibit tumor growth by targeting Casein Kinase 1 alpha, or CK1α, a component of the Wnt signaling pathway implicated in key oncogenic processes. Under the terms of this agreement, we have partnered with StemSynergy to conduct preclinical and clinical studies with compounds targeting CK1α. Additionally, in May 2018, we entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Invenra, Inc., or Invenra, which is focused on developing next-generation biologics, to discover and develop multispecific antibodies for the treatment of cancer. Invenra is responsible for antibody lead discovery and generation while we will lead Investigational New Drug enabling studies, manufacturing, clinical development in single-agent and combination therapy regimens, and future regulatory and commercialization activities. The collaboration agreement also provides that we will receive an exclusive, worldwide license to one preclinical asset, and that we and Invenra intend to pursue up to six additional discovery projects during the term of the collaboration, which in total are directed to three discovery programs.

We think Exelixis is trying to achieve two goals. First and foremost, remain profitable. Retain its shiny place under S&P 400 index. Second, diversify into early-stage promising assets without excessively spending on later-stage bets with associated (subsequent) high R&D expenses.

We think it is extremely hard to achieve both goals. And it certainly appears that Mr. Market has thought the same way in the last ten months:

Other Considerations

Prior to becoming a commercial-stage company, Exelixis had a very successful “collaboration financing” model that partially financed the growth of the company over several years (2007-2011):

Source: Company's SEC filings

This is a very unique financing model for R&D-focused biopharma companies. Unlike traditional financing sources (equity, debt), collaboration revenues are non-dilutive and non-obligatory.

Other modern examples of collaboration financing companies include Ionis (IONS) - the company that drives its growth through royalties, milestones, and collaboration fees with major biotech players. And this model appears to be successful and sustainable so far (for Ionis).

If Exelixis' previous strategy resembles the current strategy of Ionis (although those are completely different companies), the current situation at Exelixis resembles the model at Incyte (INCY) several years ago – single asset oncology company, good product with modest operating expenses, insignificant diversification. Incyte, however, heavily invested into R&D of other non-commercial assets (including epacadostat). That has not been successful so far, but these significant investments into late-stage R&D drove stock growth over the past several years (2014-2017):

Finally, Valuation

As we discussed earlier, the valuation of Exelixis is all about CABOMETYX and its clinical development and indication expansion. We don't see any financially meaningful pipeline outside of CABOMETYX.

How much is CABOMETYX worth? What will be the scope of its future indications? We model its peak revenue $2-4 bn, depending on clinical and commercial success. Adding here the spartan operating expenses regimen (we genuinely give credit for the austerity), this gives us $2.8-5.0 in NPV and even less in risk-adjusted NPV. That results in a range of $10-17 per share.

Next, we need to add the value of cash ($560 mm), as well as some 20% premium for expected equity return, M&A, etc. – we arrive to a range of $15-23 per share (enterprise value).

So, $15-23 valuation assumes that the company does not change its course. If Exelixis actively tries to engage in late-stage in-licensing and/or it is successful in advancing its current early-stage candidates, this valuation may jump significantly. Until then, at current price, we think Exelixis is a moderately attractive stock with somewhat limited upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXEL, IONS, INCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not investor advisors. Please do your own research before making any investment decisions. This article reflects our independent opinion based on our perceptions and cannot be construed as investment advice.