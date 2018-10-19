Tesla: Has Model 3 Demand Collapsed?

On Thursday evening, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk surprised everyone by announcing the availability of a new, cheaper Model 3, but not yet the standard battery one everyone was expecting. While the bulls continue to talk about demand being off the charts, this move and the surrounding narrative seem to suggest this is not the case.

If you go back to last week, Tesla had placed a note on the Model 3 order page in the US detailing that orders had to be placed by October 15th in order to guarantee delivery before the end of this year. That's important, because once January 1st, 2019 hits, the Federal EV Tax Credit is sliced in half to $3,750. This move confirmed that those hoping for the $35,000 standard battery version would not get the full tax credit.

Interestingly enough, the note did not end up on Tesla's site for very long, and obviously now we are a couple of days past that date. The interesting part is that some sites are claiming Tesla did this because it was overwhelmed by orders, as InsideEvs has detailed from this article below:

***UPDATE: We’ve just received word that Tesla was overwhelmed by orders on this final day and, as such, has removed the October 15 deadline for the guarantee of the full tax credit notice from its website. This seems to indicate that Tesla has enough U.S. orders in now for the remainder of the year.

It would seem logical that orders would spike when Tesla announced the cutoff date. However, I would have to question how the company can have enough orders to fill the year when it just announced this new version, which as seen below is available in 6-10 weeks, because that implies delivery before the end of the year. Additionally, the long range battery models are available even sooner at 4-8 weeks. With the website saying you'll get delivery before the end of the year, perhaps even in just a few weeks, how could orders have been done for the year three days ago?

(Source: Tesla M3 site, delivery date image adjusted for simplicity, seen here)

Of course, this isn't the only interesting item. On the Model 3 order page, the Fully Self-Driving feature is no longer available to order. Has Tesla encountered a problem with the feature or is this due to legal issues perhaps? Also, with this new mid-range battery model out, the standard battery now shows as available in 4-6 months. This would seem to be another delay, because in recent weeks the timeline was showing as 3-6 months (and may have even been 3-5 months at one point). Additionally, Tesla is now showing the vehicle's price after tax credits and gas savings instead of before, in an effort to make the vehicle seem much cheaper than it really is.

The other interesting part of this new mid-range model is that potential impact it will have on margins. On Twitter, Elon Musk confirmed that the vehicle is a long-range version with less cells, implying that the 260 mile range likely has a battery pack of 60-65kWh. If we assume $125 a kWh for the price of the battery, given Tesla bulls expect the company to be under $100 in the near term, this implies that Tesla is saving about $1,500 on the cost of this new model versus the old one (say 62.5kwH versus 75 kWh for the original long-range). However, it is charging $4,000 less, meaning a hit to margins for Q4 and beyond.

The other major question here is what happened to Europe and other international markets? If Tesla was only going to sell the long-range versions first because of margins, why is this new version out now? Perhaps Tesla doesn't have a vehicle ready to sell yet in Europe and elsewhere, and demand in the US has hit a wall. Maybe Tesla wants to sell more vehicles in the US to give consumers access to the tax credit before the end of the year, but why would it do so at a hurt to margins if there is really financial trouble surrounding the name? Tesla does have a load of debt coming due amid the rise in interest rates, as I previously detailed.

Has Model 3 demand for Tesla crashed? That question seems viable now that the company has offered a cheaper version. While some sites are saying that orders for this year were sold out a few days ago, the Model 3 order page quotes anywhere from a month to 10 weeks depending on the version, meaning you should still get your car in 2018. If Tesla is hurting for demand, the result will be lower margins, because it seems this price cut doesn't come with a huge cost of goods sold cut as well. The only good news is that a lack of demand will help ease service issues in the short term. In the end, it is another curious move from Tesla, making the Q3 earnings report in a couple of weeks even more intriguing.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.