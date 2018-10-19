Selling Puts: Options On Options

Early last week I authored an article discussing variations on the classic put-write strategy. Fundamental to that article was the concept that, even in a bull market, draw-downs and even large draw-downs are more common than most people realize. I suggested that "holding the strike" was the appropriate remedy. In support of this, I included two charts:

The first chart illustrated the weekly ups-'n-downs of the S&P 500 over a four year period, September-end. I repeat it here, for reference:

I also supplied a chart, summarizing the frequency and extent of weekly returns. Once again, repeated here:

Number of weeks

To me, at least, the point of these charts was stated quite clearly, though many over-looked it. So let me also repeat this:

What these charts also highlight is every strategy - put writes, or not - is dependent upon how successfully the investor manages the up and down swings as well as the over-riding direction. For surely, if one positions on the assumption of a down market and the market is actually headed upwards they will under-perform. Even if they guess the direction correctly, is a drop a reversal or a buying opportunity? Is a rise a bull indicator or a "dead cat"? Do they react emotionally and go the wrong way? What should one do? Should they go out-of-the money - OTM; at-the-money - ATM or in-the-money - ITM? For surely, results will vary widely depending upon the accuracy of these decisions. So, let's take a look.

The article concluded that one needs to "hold the strike" on a down-turn but also ended with a "promise" to offer other options.

Well, here we are, barely over a week since that article and we are experiencing exactly what the data indicated we should experience. We are now living the "talk". So this article will discuss alternatives to "holding the strike" as proposed in the previous article. But before we dive into this, a little more background is necessary.

Buy and Hold

Let me start off by clearly stating that I'm not discussing hit-and-run, one-off trades. I'm discussing long term, permanent strategies. There are many and I'm concentrating this article on put-write strategies. Not "easy money" plays, but as a substitute to owning the underlying.

However, investing strategies often seem as numerous as pebbles on the beach. This leads to the million-dollar question: How does one choose the best strategy? Actually, the best strategy for them.

The answer, supported by mounds of data is simply buy an index fund, such as the SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY) and hold it. Do nothing but buy-and-hold.

What could be simpler? The problem is that most investors (professionals and DIY) don't do this. Not that they aren't aware - many actually think they do this - but the record is clear:

The reason most often attributed to this chronic under-performance is Emotional Investing. Simply stated, when fear or greed enter the picture, our ability to act rationally and logically is distorted. We know, logically, that we should buy low and sell high - yet we repeatedly buy high and sell low.

It's a phenomenon similar to drinking alcohol. We think we're doing fine, but we're not. Our ability to function logically and to assess our abilities is impaired. Everyone, myself included, experiences this over and over again. It is more the rule than the exception.

The Solution

When one employs a "hold the strike" strategy for put-writes they are, in essence, performing a version of buy-and-hold. It does have some advantages as it will outperform in a down market. Not that it won't lose money - it can if the drop is long enough and deep enough - it's just that it will never lose as much as having held the underlying. It also offers the promise of returning more in a generally up market. Not every market, but most markets.

The downside for "hold the strike" is that a different strategy of put-writes may (I stress, may) do even better. So let's dive in and explore some alternatives to "hold the strike" that offer the potential to do better.

Before I start, let me stress that any variation away from "hold" carries potential risk and potential reward. There is no one-way street. My purpose is to present some choices, choices that have a positive expected return. But they are not guaranteed. Just additional arrows in your quiver.

Let me also state that for purposes of these examples I'm using weekly options. One could use other durations if they please, but my experience favors weeklies.

The 3% Solution

Historically, market rises of more than 3% are somewhat rare (less than 5%). Furthermore, when they do exceed 3%, it is usually immediately after the drop. That means, for drops greater than 3%, one can set the "hold" strike at 3% ITM instead of the previous strike.

By example: SPY was trading on Friday October 4th at $291. One week later, on Thursday it had dropped 6.5% to $272. On Friday, the 12th, it recovered some, back to $276 (a 5+% cumulative drop), and as we sit here today, it's around $278.

Now "hold the strike" would place the put-write with a strike of $291. That would have generated no extrinsic. Furthermore, the likelihood of a rise of more than 5% in a week is very, very remote.

So using the 3% solution, one sets the strike not at $291, but, instead at $284 ($276 x 1.03) --- 3% ITM. They will pick up some extrinsic (with vol still high, in the neighborhood of 20 cents). Something is better than nothing. And that something is still an annualized extrinsic between 3.5% and 4%.

Now, one could choose a more aggressive 2% ITM under the premise that SPY already recovered 1+% on Friday. That would set the strike at $280 and picked up even more extrinsic ... but the chance of over-run doubles.

One additional consideration. Most big "pops" come within a few weeks of a big "drop." So it may make sense to hold 3% ITM for a few weeks and when thing settle down a little, try 2% ITM. This may also be dictated as vol starts to normalize and extrinsic at even 3% starts to disappear.

The Ghost Butterfly

This next alternative isn't really helpful when the market is down big - so it isn't an answer to today's situation. Instead, it addresses a completely different concern: what to do as the market rises and approaches full recovery. And what to do once the recovery is complete.

Let's say SPY partially recovers and is now at $288 and is only 1% off it's "hold" strike. Along with this partial rise it would be reasonable to assume that things are more settled down - and that means vol is more closely normalized and larger movements less commonplace.

The average premium one would receive on a strike 1% ITM would be $3 intrinsic and maybe 30 cents extrinsic. So the potential gain is $3.30, but it is conditioned upon SPY rising another 1%. If SPY is flat, one gets only 30 cents and one loses if SPY drops more than 30 cents.

I'll explain why I call this the "Ghost Butterfly" in a little while, but for now, let's map out an alternative plan.

Let's start with selling twice as many puts for half the premium. Instead of selling one put for $3.30 hoped for, we sell two for $1.65 each. On average, that means selling the puts slightly ITM - just above ATM - at a strike of $288.50, instead of the traditionally planned "hold" strike of $291.

What happens? Well, one can earn the maximum hoped for extrinsic of $3.30 if SPY moves up only 50 cents instead of having to have a much bigger move. Furthermore, it provides more extrinsic as long as SPY doesn't drop below about $287. That $287 is crucial, because a drop much below $287 represents losses, as a result of twice as many put-writes, relative to having sold just one put at $291.

There's the problem. On big drops, there's much more at risk. One does much better on smaller moves (up or down) but "pays" for it with risk on bigger draw downs.

Most investors will find that additional downside risk unacceptable. I know I do. So as a precaution, one can simply buy one protective put to limit downside exposure resultant from the "extra" put. This will contain the downside exposure but take a little off the potential gain.

The lower leg should be equidistant from the $288.50 strike as the $288.50 strike is from the "normal" $291 strike. In other words, the $288.50 is $2.50 below the $291, so set the bottom leg at $286. On average this will cost 50 cents.

So what we have is, for a cost of 50 cents, a maximum potential gain of $2.80 ($3.30-50 cents) on an up move. But that maximum potential gain is realized on a very modest 50 cent up-move and doesn't require a move all the way up to $291.

Now, on a down move, one still garners extrinsic unless there is a move down of more than about $1.50, in which case the $291 strike would be 50 cents better.

Here's where the "Ghost Butterfly" comes in. What I've just described is a butterfly, except the upper leg, the leg at $291, isn't bought - it is just not sold. The upper leg is "ghosted."

So if one wanted to work out the various outcomes, one can simply look at a $291/$288.50/$286 butterfly and one would see the comparative advantages versus selling at $291.

Let's look at the comparative graph.

Where "C" and "A" represent comparative losses of 50 cents if SPY lands above or below $290.50 and $286, respectively, and "B" represents maximum comparative gain at $288.5 of $2.00.

The profit represented by this graph is the comparative profit versus selling a $291 strike. The loss represents the comparative loss versus selling a $291 strike.

In fact, one can do this for any strike at any time and decide whether they want to accept a different profit window for a small comparative cost.

It can be especially productive as the market approaches all time highs and the investor is concerned about sustainability. It can provide a little downside protection for nominal cost. Instead of selling one put ATM, one uses the "Ghost" to sell two slightly OTM.

I suggest readers try it out for practice. Just pick any strike that you would think of selling a put. Then run a butterfly as follows:

The upper leg is the strike you're thinking of selling. It is bought at that strike (not actually bought, just a "ghost" not sold). Sell the middle leg, 2x at 1/2 the premium of the upper leg. Buy a lower leg equidistant from the middle, as the middle is from the upper.

This will generate a comparative "profit and loss window." Remember, the results of this "experiment" will show you how the "ghost" compares to the naked put - not the actual results, just the comparative results. Using this "ghost" you can then choose whether the window is to your liking or not. Sometimes you'll say no and sometimes you'll say yes.

The key is that you have choices you can make. You can also experiment going further ITM or OTM. The point is that every put-write has a companion "ghost" where one can moderate the profit window.

Summary

Down markets are generally more prevalent and extreme than most investors believe. Most investors react emotionally to fear and greed. This emotional reaction impairs logical thought. Even the average investor has a pretty good understanding of what to do. Unfortunately, emotional reactions cost investors a good deal more than the down markets, themselves.

The best method to deal with emotional investing is to determine, ahead of time, what is the most logical course to take. Be prepared for the inevitable down market and simply apply what you know to be the right thing to do. Don't try to out-think the market - especially when logic and rational though is emotionally impaired.

Now, when it comes to put-writes, the logical reaction to a down market is to hold the strike. One can also look to a DITM solution on massive drops. But the time to decide what you will do is not while you are facing it.

Those who read my previous article had the opportunity to hold the strike. We're not out of the woods, just yet, but if these articles help the reader to have a stronger conviction then they fulfill their purpose.

