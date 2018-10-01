New Authors Weekly

Every week, the Seeking Alpha community welcomes new authors into our forum. After an author has taken the first steps to establish themselves on the site, we share some of their recent work in our weekly digest. Enjoy the work of our new authors below and follow your favorites. Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you are interested in our onboarding process, please see the brief discussion at the end of this digest.

Company Research / Value Approach

Richemont: Capital Allocation And Value Creation Par Excellence

Richemont is a luxury goods maker run by an exceptional industrialist whose stewardship of the family business has been exemplary for over 30 years.

The business exhibits high returns on capital employed driven by brands with true provenance that behave counter-cyclically.

Founder and Chairman Johann Rupert has positioned the company as a purveyor of ultra high-end watches and jewellery to the rich and famous.

Many of Richemont’s core brands have been developed organically over time. As such, in comparison with peers, goodwill is miniscule at about 1.2% of assets.

Aside from the iconic nature of the brands, a commitment to manufacturing excellence and distribution reach, Richemont stands out as a capital allocator par excellence.

Profile:

I am a private investor with 15 years working in global blue chip asset management houses. My investment style involves identifying a handful of high quality businesses with strong competitive moats and durable economic franchises. Once I become comfortable with the investment case, I tend to hold such businesses for years, if not decades. My goal is to share business insights and perspectives.

Company Research / Growth Approach / Biotech Focus

Array Biopharma: Where Quality Meets Quantity

Array has recently moved from a clinical-stage biotechnology company to a commercial-stage company following approval of binimetinib and encorafenib.

One of Array's biggest strength's is its lab ability to produce many quality small molecule products.

With up to 23 compounds delivered to clinical development, Array is positioned to reap the benefits of several milestones and potential royalties in the near-to-mid future while revenues grow.

Profile:

A young investor. I focus on developing biotech companies that provide large growth opportunities. This sector is very risky, please use caution and do your own additional due diligence before investing. I also secondarily focus on small security and defense companies that also provide growth opportunities. I focus largely on fundamentals and rely less on technicals. I closely follow clinical trials and development leading up to approval.

Seeking Alpha Onboarding

New authors have to undergo a period of establishment on Seeking Alpha. Assuming an author is able to communicate their ideas clearly, they enter a period of close observation and additional training, if necessary.

In this period, we carefully review an author's work, probe for errors and give tips for their development. In addition, we closely monitor the reaction of our community to new authors. Once we believe we understand the author's strengths and weaknesses, the author enters our normal editorial channels. If you have any suggestions for our process, we are always happy to hear them.

Interested in becoming a contributor? Find out more here.