Upwork: How Fair Is The Current Market Price? Part 2: Valuation

With plans to grow internationally, Upwork will be able to drive its revenues, but this endeavour will come at a cost of higher risks;

Having set the stage for Upwork's (UPWK) recent IPO in Part 1: Analysis, the current article will accomplish with a formal valuation of the company.

Valuation

Upwork is an online platform matching clients with independent workers – a blossoming industry, driven by demographics change, technological progress, and aspiration for greater work flexibility. Despite already considerable competition, Upwork has not only created a brand of its own with high platform quality, but also a virtually unmatched breadth of freelancer skillset for its clients. With its plans to grow internationally and further improve premium features, the company will need substantial reinvestments to push its growth, but in pursuing this goal, will also be faced with above-average risk level.

This is the narrative that will drive the valuation assumptions provided below:

Growth – To calculate 2017 and the projected 2023 total addressable market (TAM), the global mobile workforce figure (provided by Strategy Analytics, as discussed in part 1) has been used along with a percentage of independent workers who provide labour through a digital platform (McKinsey) and an average Gross Services Value (GSV) per freelancer (S-1/A, p.100), translating into:

TAM’2017 = 1.52bln * 6% * $3,500 = $319.2bln

TAM’2023 = 1.88bln * 6% * $3,500 = $394.8bln

Given TAM and GSV of $319.2bln and $1.565bln, respectively, in 2017, Upwork’s market share was 0.49%.

With an overall 10-year horizon in the valuation model, TAM’2023 figure can be augmented at a conservative rate of 3.15% (10-year Treasury rate) to a level of $461.02bln. With positive growth and overall market trends mentioned in the narrative (and discussed in greater detail in Part 1), it is expected that the company will be able to reach an overall market share of 2% in ten years from now; furthermore, given a 13% take-rate and 88% marketplace business share of total revenues, the target revenues ten years from now can be calculated to reach $1.36bln, or a 5-year CAGR of 27%.

Profitability – Even though Upwork is currently a loss-making business, as it grows, the economies of scale should kick in and help improve the margins:

Source: computed from S-1/A

It is anticipated, therefore, that the target operating margins will reach a level of 27.5%, with lower and upper expected boundaries being 16% and 39%, respectively (to be used later in the Monte Carlo simulations). To compare, global internet software companies, on average, exhibit an operating margin of 23.53%, implying the target assumption for UPWK is more optimistic than what the average company in the sector is able to deliver.

Reinvestment – To support a high growth rate, any company needs to reinvest much of what it earns in extra sales. Over the last 2 available fiscal years and the TTM’18, the sales-to-capital ratio has been fluctuating between 1.19 and 1.64, confirming that UPWK has indeed maintained high reinvestment activity.

Source: adapted from S-1/A

Since Upwork plans to further invest in its platform to support its high expected revenue growth rate, it is assumed that from each incremental $1.64 of revenues, $1 will be reinvested into the company.

Furthermore, since the sustainable growth rate is computed as:

Sustainable growth = ROIC * reinvestment rate

and assuming that this rate during the terminal period is equal to 3.15% (10-year Treasury rate), with an ROIC of 12% (which assumes the company will be able to sustain its competitive advantage in the long term [due to the breadth of services offered on the platform and the well-perceived brand name] and will achieve returns in excess of the terminal period WACC), the reinvestment rate in the terminal period can be calculated as:

Reinvestment rate = 3.15% / 12% = 26.25%;

Risk – using market values of equity and debt (including capitalised operating leases), we have the following:

Equity Debt Capital Weight in Cost of Capital 98.3% 1.7% 100% Component cost 9.93% 5.13% 9.85%

The equity component was calculated using the risk-free rate of 3.15%, ERP (geographically weighted by sales) of 5.41% and a levered bottom-up beta of 1.25. The pre-tax debt component of 6.75% was computed as the weighted average of interest rates of the outstanding debt, comprising a prime rate of 5.25% and a corresponding spread (S-1/A, p.F-28):

The resulting 5-year transitional WACC of 9.85% will be linearly adjusted downwards during the remaining five years to a terminal rate of 8.24% – a global median.

Apart from these major assumptions, the following has been applied in the model as well:

Share count of 105.56mln, comprising 97.159mln of existing shares, 6.818mln of newly issued shares, 1.023mln of over-allotment option, 0.102mln of shares from exercised stock options, and 0.458mln of RSUs (S-1/A, p.10-11 and 59);

Marginal tax rate of 24%, equal to 21% of federal-level tax rate and 3% from possible state and local taxes;

Value of debt of $37.9mln. Note that even though the book value of debt is $33.9mln, the company has off-balance sheet operating lease commitments (S-1/A, p.F-26), which have been capitalized by discounting to the present the future minimum lease payments at pre-tax cost of debt (see above) of 6.75%;

Value of options of $439.4mln, based on 26.5mln shares underlying options, weighted average strike price of $3.59, average maturity of 7.27 and standard deviation of 40% (S-1/A, p.11 and F-35);

Loss carryforwards of $211.4mln (S-1/A, p.41), which will reduce the taxable base once the company becomes profitable;

IPO proceeds of $103.4mln (post-IPO filing 424B4, p.55);

The table below presents the model results:

At current price per share of around $20 and the computed value per share of $14.75, Upwork is overvalued (despite an optimistic, relative to the industry's average, operating margin assumption mentioned earlier in the text). To account for the uncertainty factor in the main assumptions discussed above, the Monte Carlo simulation of 100K trials has been conducted with the following parameters:

Revenue growth rate – uniform distribution with ±12 percentage points (pp) around the base-case assumption of 27%, corresponding to lower/upper market share boundaries of 1%/3%;

Operating margin – normal distribution with 5%/95% confidence levels being 16% and 39%, respectively, as indicated in the operating margin sub-section above. Given the normality assumption, there is also a low chance of positive and negative extreme outcomes as well;

Reinvestment rate – triangular distribution with ±0.45 points around the base-case figure of 1.64, such that the lower boundary is at 1.19 – a FY’16 minimum;

WACC by applying a normal distribution with a mean of 9.85% (the base-case assumption for the transition period) and standard deviation of 0.82%, such that the lower boundary is at 8.24% (global median) with 95% confidence level.

Given that the simulated distributions have been around the base-case assumptions, it is not surprising to see that the median value per share of $13.98 is very close to the base case. What is important to emphasize from this simulation is that, given the percentiles table, there is more than a 70% chance the stock is overvalued at the current price of $20. However, it is also true that, given the positively skewed distribution, there is a likelihood of big positive surprises in value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.