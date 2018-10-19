Time To Board CSX?

CSX, however, comes up short on a couple of my requirements for purchase, so I am waiting for a better price before purchasing.

I am an investor who wants to own shares of the best companies in each sector. One sector that has yet to be represented in our portfolio are the railroads. I’ve recently looked at several and found that they all have something very appealing to offer me as an investor. Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) has increased its dividend by almost a third this year, a very attractive quality to dividend growth investors. I found that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was very undervalued. Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) has the longest dividend growth streak of all the rails and would offer our portfolio some international exposure.

One railroad I haven’t looked at in almost a year on Seeking Alpha is CSX (CSX). Now that the company has just released its earnings results for the latest quarter, I am interested to see if CSX meets my criteria for purchase.

Company Background

In existence since the 1820s, CSX operates 21,000 route miles in the eastern portion of the United States. The railroad transports industrial products and intermodal containers along its routes. CSX is likely to surpass $12 in revenue this year and has a current market cap of $59 billion.

Third Quarter Earnings Results

CSX reported third quarter earnings results on October 16th.

Source: CSX’s Third Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 5.

CSX earned $1.05 per share during the quarter, $0.12 above the average estimate and a 106% improvement from the prior year. Revenue increased 14% to $3.13 billion. CSX managed to lower its operating ratio from 68.4% during the third quarter of 2017 to 58.7% this quarter, a company record. This improvement was a nearly 10% improvement year over year. Revenue per unit gained 9% while CSX’s effective tax rate was 22.3%, slightly below what the company had anticipated.

Almost every type of freight that CSX transports saw an increase in revenue.

Source: CSX’s Third Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 6.

Domestic grain showed strength and international grain shipments, which had been a headwind for other rails in recent quarters, also improved. Automotive shipments, which had 7% sales growth last quarter, grew 12% this quarter, bucking a trend that had seen CSX’s peers struggle with revenues for vehicles. And while domestic demand for utility coal continues to decline, coal exports have more than offset this weakness. International intermodal shipments have also gained strength, leading to 12% revenue growth in the quarter. CSX expects revenue to grow 6%-8% this year, higher than its earlier forecast.

Besides gains in freight revenues, CSX was able to improve its operating costs.

Source: CSX’s Third Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 8.

CSX’s train velocity improved 28% while terminal dwell improved 26% year over year. Train speed has increased in each of the past five quarters while the amount of time that the company has seen its cars remain stationary has declined. Fewer train cars have helped lead to a double digit reduction in maintenance costs. These types of factors helped CSX reduce its operating ratio to the level that it did.

Dividend History

For industrial companies, whose earnings are more tied to the health of the economy than other sectors, I like to see ten-year and five-year dividend growth rates of at least 10%. Higher dividend growth often means that the management of the company sees solid earnings growth going forward. While not perfect, it does give me a window into the company’s thinking.

CSX has increased its dividend for the past fourteen years. The company has increased its dividend by:

an average of 7.6% annually over the past five years.

an average of 15.8% annually over the past ten years.

CSX meets my criteria for 10%+ dividend growth for the ten-year period, but comes up short for my target for the average increase over the past five years. While the average increase has slowed in recent years, CSX did raise its dividend by 10% for the first payment of 2018.

CSX will pay out $0.88 in dividend for the year. Based on estimated earnings per share of $3.30, the dividend payout ratio is just 26.7%. This compares favorably to the average payout ratio of 34.8% over the past five years and the average of 30.5% over the past ten years.

Shares of CSX have a current yield of 1.28%. By comparison, the S&P 500 has a yield of 1.86%. CSX’s current yield is below the ten-year average yield of 2.1%. Shares of the railroad have gained more than 25% year to date and are up more than 90% since the start of 2017.

Improving cash flows have led to shareholder returns.

Source: CSX’s Third Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 11.

CSX saw free cash flow improve by more than 50%. As a result, CSX was able to increase its capital returns to shareholders. CSX was able to increase its share repurchase by 60%, while dividends paid increased 7.5%. Helping cash flow was a reduction in capital investments. If free cash flow can continue to show steady increases, it appears that CSX’s management is intent on returning that capital to holders of their stock.

My Valuation for CSX

If you’re not familiar with how I value stocks, I take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources to see how over or undervalued shares are currently. I then take the average of these values to determine a price target. For companies that have increased their dividend by less than a decade, which Honeywell has done, I target waiting until the stock is fairly valued prior to purchasing.

Current Yield Years of Div Growth 5-Year Div Growth 1.28% 14 7.60% CFRA 1 Yr Price Target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $75 $103.72 $72 Current P/E F.A.S.T. Graphs P/E Value Engine 1 Yr Price Target 20.9 16.9 $75.38 Value Engine Fair Value Value Line Safety and Fin Strength My Price Target $65.02 3 / B++ Under $65

Prior to making an investment, I check Value Line to determine a company’s safety and financial stability. Value Line awards CSX a 3 for safety and a B++ for financial safety. Ideally, I am looking for at least a 2 and a B++ in these respective categories. CSX meets the financial safety but is one notch below safety. This isn’t a deal breaker for me, but I would require shares to be trading at a discount to my fair value before purchasing.

CSX’s stock is currently trade at around $69. Based off the midpoint for earnings per share guidance of $3.30, CSX’s stock has a price to earnings multiple of 20.9. This is an 19% premium to the stock’s five-year average P/E of 16.9.

CFRA has a one-year price target of $75, which means shares have 8.7% upside from the most recent closing price. CFRA’s fair value is $103.72, which would give shares as much as 50% upside. Morningstar has estimates fair value at $72, a 4.4% discount to the current price. Value Engine has a one-year price target of $75.38, which would CSX as 9.3% undervalued. Value Engine’s fair value is listed at $65.02, meaning shares of CSX are currently 5.8% overvalued.

While I am not one to cherry pick the data I use, I find that CFRA’s fair value estimates for almost every railroad I cover to be massively ahead of my other sources. Therefore, I am eliminating CFRA’s fair value from my calculation. When this is done, I find that CSX to be just 0.44% overvalued. Based on these averages, I find shares to be essentially fair valued at $69.

Normally, I am willing to pay 5% above what I consider fair value for companies with at least a decade of dividend growth. Because Value Line gives the company a 3 for safety and the five-year dividend growth rate is slightly below what I am looking for from industrial companies, I am willing to wait until CSX is to be 5% below what I consider to be fair valued before I considering purchasing the railroad. Under $65 and I would consider adding CSX to our portfolio.

Conclusion

CSX had a very strong quarter. Almost every type of freight the company ships saw revenues increase. Revenue per unit and cost saving measures helped the railroad reach a company record operating ratio. Even with the gains that the stock has seen in the last twenty-two months, I still find that CSX to be fairly valued. That being said, the company doesn’t quite meet my requirements for purchase, namely Value Line’s safety score and my threshold for dividend growth over the past five years, so I would need the stock to pullback to approximately $65 before I would bless the purchase. For now, I’m content to wait until the stock drops to this level.

What are your thoughts on CSX? Do you prefer a different railroad? Feel free to leave a comment. If you liked what you read, please consider clicking the “follow” button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.