The Australian Dollar Is Set To Lose In This Scenario

From June 2018, the Australian Dollar (FXA, AUDS) has been in a downward spiral against the U.S. Dollar (UUP), which has resulted in it falling by 8.32%. However, I believe the Australian Dollar shall now be tumbling further, which will result in it reaching the 0.7034 mark. Thus, to establish the likelihood of this occurring, I shall look at the fundamental news affecting the pair, whilst also analyzing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental news

Australian wage and housing sector

The Australian wage and housing sector for the prior few months has been struggling. I say that as the value of the Australian wage price index in August stood at 2.1% on a year on year basis. Moreover, the housing sector statistics also declined as new home sales fell to 4,767 from a prior value of 4,909. Furthermore, the housing price index fell by 0.7% on a quarterly basis. This is the second straight quarterly fall in the index as home prices across major cities have had a substantial decline. This decline in overall statistics is the key reason I am bearish on the currency. I say that as it shows that the Australian economy is not doing well, which in turn shall further impact the currency’s value down the road.

U.S. industrial production data

On the economic news front, the U.S. industrial production level in September rose to 0.3% against an anticipated level of 0.2%. Moreover, the statistic improved for the fourth consecutive month. The rise seen in production levels is due to gains made in the manufacturing sector combined with an increase in mining output levels. Furthermore, the capacity utilization rate for the industrial sector remained unchanged at 78.1%. This reiterates to investors that American businesses are utilizing their resources rather efficiently. However, the capacity utilization rate is still 1.7% below its 1972 to 2017 average levels. Overall, this is one of the key reasons why the U.S. Dollar shall rise against the AUD, as all American key statistics are improving which in turn will boost confidence levels.

U.S. inflation levels

The U.S. inflation level in September rose less than expected. I say that as the core inflation level stood at 2.2% on a yearly basis, in comparison to a prior month’s value of 2.3%. Moreover, the U.S. consumer price index decelerated to 2.3% from a prior value of 2.7%. The key reason there has been a drop-in inflation levels is due to a 3% decline seen in the prices of used cars and trucks. Moreover, this is the largest price drop seen in 15 years. Furthermore, for the first time since April 2018, the cost of new vehicles fell by 0.1%.

These statistics are very positive for the the U.S. Dollar as the price levels are staying close to what the Federal Reserve would like them to be. Thus, this gives me the confidence to have a bullish outlook on the U.S. Dollar.

Technical analysis

Price history

The Australian Dollar from January 2018 has been trading in a downward channel which has resulted in it falling by 13.48%. The bearish fall commenced due to the formation of a candle pattern that was the combination of a ‘Bearish Engulfing’ pattern and a ‘Tweezer Top’ pattern. However, in June the market bulls did see a glimmer of hope as the descent paused temporarily at the 0.7503 support level. Nevertheless, this support level was broken by the end of July, which resulted in a further downward plunge.

The Aussie Dollar has presently managed to stabilize itself at the 0.7045-mark. However, I do not believe this support zone can hold as all the moving averages are in sharp descent. Moreover, the 20-day moving average is acting as a falling resistance line, thus reaffirming my stance that a bearish continuation is on the cards.

Daily Chart

The pair’s daily chart indicates that in the coming days the Australian Dollar shall be falling against the Greenback. This is due to the Aussie Dollar reaching the short term 100% fibonacci resistance level at 0.7152. Moreover, the Australian Dollar failed to break out above the 20-day moving average which has been acting as a falling resistance line. However, before the fall commences, I expect at least two days of an upwards push due to the bullish candle that has formed. I say that as the candle move can be classified as a bull trap.

On the price target front, I expect the Aussie Dollar to fall till the 100% fibonacci support level at 0.7042. I expect this level to stop the fall as it is also a candle support line. However, if the Australian Dollar does breach the 100% support level, then I do not expect the fall to go beyond the 127.2% Fibonacci support level at 0.6973.

The Big Picture

Overall, I am leaning towards the bears pushing the value of the Australian Dollar to the 0.7034 mark. This is driven by the fact that the technicals and fundamentals fully support a descent in the currency's value till that point. However, whichever way you decide to trade, do ensure that you utilize trailing stops, as this shall aid in capital preservation.

Good luck trading.

