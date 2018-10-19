British American Tobacco: Unjustified Sell-Off

Executive Summary

One of the sectors that have been hit the most since the beginning of the year? I would definitely say tobacco stocks have been beaten down, and it appears they are still out of favor due to the fact that the shift from traditional tobacco products towards alternative risk-reduced products doesn't run as smoothly as anticipated. I've already highlighted Altria (MO) in one of my prior articles and now it's time to have a look at British American Tobacco (BTI), which I think is attractive given its strong pricing and stellar FCF Yield of at least 8%. For income investors, BAT is an excellent substitute for maturity bonds considering its dividend yield currently hits the 6.2% level. With the takeover of Reynolds American for 49B USD, BAT is in a unique position to benefit from synergies, making the tobacco giant could print even more cash.

HY Results: Highly Influenced By The Acquisition Of Reynolds American

Over the first half of 2018, British American Tobacco posted strong revenue growth of nearly 57%, whilst its underlying operating margin strengthened 340 bps to 38.1%. Although these figures seem to be outstanding, we have to take into account the impact related to the Reynolds American acquisition which boosted both BAT's top line and bottom line. Besides this event, currency headwinds of 8% weighed on its revenue growth, but luckily, this adverse impact is expected to mitigate to a more temperate 5-6%.

In its latest update, ahead of the analyst meeting, BAT said it remains well-positioned to benefit from the investments it has made in its Strategic Brand Portfolio that consists of Strategic Combustible Tobacco Products and Potentially Risk-Reduced-Products. However, due to flat growth in the Japanese Heated Tobacco Market, BAT was forced to lower its revenue target of 1B GBP from NGPs to 900M GBP.

The market didn't welcome this news of slowing growth in the Heated Tobacco Segment, and additionally, BAT's deleveraging is heavily interrupted by increasing interest rates. With lower than anticipated EBITDA growth and climbing interest rates, I'd expect net leverage to come in at 3.8-3.9x EBITDA for 2018 and 3.4x EBITDA in 2019. Undoubtedly, these factors have been weighing on investor sentiment, though there's no reason to panic or doubt the business model and the way BAT is able to cope with headwinds. Let's check up on the latest financial results on how BAT performed during the first half.

Income Statement: Higher Finance Costs And One-Off Expenses

As already mentioned, due to the acquisition of Reynolds American, revenues exploded. With the intention of reducing costs, BAT was allowed to improve its gross margin from 74.6% to 79.8%. Higher one-off expenses could be counterbalanced by lower employee benefit costs, which amounted to 12.1% of total revenues versus 15.4% last year. Given BAT's increased indebtedness, its finance costs more than doubled, but they should come down as deleveraging is gaining traction.

An improved net result doesn't necessarily lead to a higher free cash flow, and as you know me as a value investor, I keep a keen eye on this metric.

Over the first half of 2018, BAT posted an operating cash flow of 3.858B GBP. However, in order to get a leaner and more reliable cash flow, I have to extract working capital changes as they are often caused by seasonal events, while we want to check up on BAT's core cash generation.

First of all, we have to normalize the tax discrepancy as BAT paid only 813M GBP in taxes, whereas 1.193B GBP was due, resulting in a negative distinction of 380M GBP. After deducting CapEx, adjusting for dividends paid to non-controlling interests (as these payments don't flow to ordinary shareholders), and interest charges, FCF would have been 2.708B GBP. As such, this figure easily covered the dividend payment of 2.114B GBP (coverage ratio of 128%) and moreover, it enabled BAT to reduce its giant debt pile.

To gain insight into BAT's yearly FCF and to get a truthful estimate for a DCF Model, we cannot just extrapolate the HY figure as its total revenue is second-half weighted. Based on the average analyst estimate, we could expect a net profit of 6.2B GBP and as we already know, the cash conversion rate is around 100%, FCF should be equivalent to the net result. With today's market cap of 76.4B GBP, that works out a compelling 8.1% FCF Yield and a FCF/EV of 5.1%.

With at least 400M USD of annualized cost synergies anticipated by year 3 (due to the merger with Reynolds), BAT is in pole position to perk up its margins as well as its FCFs. The combustible segment remains an essential cash cow, consisting of a very extensive range of premium products with sturdy pricing and market share growth that enabled BAT to gain market share.

Valuation

Generally speaking, predicting future (free) cash flows is tricky when one applies too high and unrealistic growth rates. Hence, I'm always taking into a decent safety margin, in the event that management or analyst predictions might be too high.

With the following components of my DCF, my model will indicate whether BAT is an investment opportunity (with a compelling required risk premium) or not:

WACC of 6.5% (this is chosen arbitrarily, it depends on the required return you want to apply)

Strong growth rates that mitigate during the foreseeable period

No endless growth rate

Net debt amount of 44B GBP by the end of this year

Share count of 2.29B outstanding shares

This works out a fair value of around 41-43 GBP/share, representing upside potential of at least 25%:

My DCF is stringent regarding massive debt rates as it takes into account BAT's biggest shortcoming. However, the tobacco giant has already demonstrated it is capable of grasping opportunities to reduce high debt rates (cost optimizing programs).

Combined with improving profitability rates, I do believe today's huge debt amount won't harm the company's investment grade, which currently stands at BAA+. By the end of 2020, my bullish view could receive a boost if BAT's indebtedness rate would drop below 3x EBITDA.

Conclusion

British American Tobacco's upside potential is overshadowed by a massive debt pile due to the acquisition of Reynolds American. With strong pricing of 5.5% in the first half (which should continue to strengthen during the second half), BAT is in pole position to work on its indebtedness without stopping pampering shareholders, considering its dividend payout ratio of just 65% is definitely safe. Moreover, I firmly believe annual dividend hikes of 7-8% are on the horizon. If debt reduction regains solid momentum - which has been interrupted by currency headwinds - BAT's fair value will undoubtedly climb. I am carefully considering buying the dip as my bullish view on BAT remains unchanged.

