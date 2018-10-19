Tesla's $4,000 Model 3 Price Cut Implies A Higher Battery Price Than Nissan

That means your Model 3 will never be hands/eyes-off or driverless. So much for those “Robotaxi” dreams. This should sink Tesla’s valuation a lot.

Adding insult to injury, Tesla has thrown in the towel on Autopilot Full Self Driving, removing that option on the Model 3.

In other words, it looks like Tesla’s battery cost structure is not quite as favorable as Nissan’s. That’s a bad sign for Tesla’s future.

Nissan’s 60 kWh LEAF version pricing leaked, and it’s $5,500 or $6,000 extra to go from 40 kWh. That’s $275 or $300 per kWh.

Tesla knocks $4,000 off the Model 3 price by cutting the range by 50 miles, an estimated 12 kWh. That’s $333 per kWh.

Having run down U.S. and Canadian demand for the Model 3, and therefore potentially facing a sharp drop in Model 3 sales for the December quarter, Tesla (TSLA) took the axe to the price in order to have any prayer of keeping sales at least close to flat for the December quarter. It introduced a Model 3 variant for $4,000 less - $46,200 instead of $50,200, which was the previous base price (both including the mandatory $1,200 delivery fee).

So what’s the story with this $4,000 price cut? What doesn’t it include? There are potentially two things, it appears.

First, the range cut from 310 miles to 260.

This obviously entails a smaller battery. How much smaller? Considering approximately 4 miles per kWh, a 50 mile cut means a 12 kWh smaller battery.

Let’s do the math here: 12 kWh for $4,000. That’s $333 per kWh. That’s Tesla’s incremental battery price, assuming that’s all there is to the story.

Second, no “Full Self Driving” anymore.

Leaving aside that “Full Self Driving” - defined as Level 5 by Elon Musk himself here.

“Basic news is that all cars exiting the factory have hardware necessary for Level 5 Autonomy so that’s in terms of Cameras, Compute Power, it’s in every car we make on the order 2,000 cars a week are shipping now with Level 5 literally meaning hardware capable of full self-driving for driver-less capability.”

- Elon Musk, October 19, 2016

…That isn’t realistic for ANY hardware in the field today that Tesla (or any other automaker) has to offer, whether Model S, X or 3. In any case, Tesla removed the option from the ability order. Just go to Tesla.com yourself and see for yourself.

With the FSD (full self driving) option gone, does this mean that some part of the sensors and the Nvidia (NVDA) computer are gone too? If the take-rate on the $3,000 Full Self Driving (FSD) option was low, it would have been a drag on margins, so perhaps Tesla simply removed the hardware.

If so, forget about the Model 3 driving around at night making money for you as a taxi driver, or picking up your kids from school. Not that it was going to happen anyway, but just in case someone actually believed Tesla’s promises on that front, over the last couple of years. You can now conclusively kiss those fantasies goodbye.

As I’m writing this article, Elon Musk seems to indicate that Full Self Driving being gone isn’t a clerical mistake either: here. It’s gone, after a week’s transition period. That in turn would imply that Tesla has reduced its hardware capabilities, for else why do this?

If that kind of hardware was removed, that could alter the cost equation above: $333 per kWh. However, it’s gone not only on this base model Model 3 (say that three times fast…), but also on the pricier variants. Therefore, this may still not matter, as it applies apples-to-apples across the board. It does warrant an explanation from Tesla, which unsurprisingly doesn’t seem to have appeared yet.

How does Tesla’s estimated $333 per kWh ($4,000 for $12 kWh) battery price compare to the worldwide electric car market leader, Nissan? (OTCPK:NSANY) Turns out, it’s our lucky day!

Why? Because pricing on Nissan’s new LEAF model with a larger battery leaked just the other day! Look at these reports with the leaks:

Jalopnik: here.

Electrek: here.

Electrive: here.

As you can see, some outlets have the Nissan price bump from 40 kWh to 60 kWh battery at $5,500, whereas others have it at $6,000. Let’s take both of those and bracket the number:

$6,000 / 20 kWh = $300 per kWh

$5,500 / 20 kWh = $275 per kWh

In other words, Nissan’s incremental battery price is little lower than Tesla’s - $275 or $300 per kWh, compared to $333. In the big scheme of things, that’s “close enough” and almost a tie. Nissan’s battery cost structure may be a bit better than Tesla’s, but not by much.

In conclusion, we can now understand three things:

Tesla retreating to a de-contented Model 3 suggests that the demand for the $50,000-plus models has dried up in the U.S. and Canada - the only countries where the Model 3 has been offered to date. Tesla’s battery price is similar to Nissan’s, or slightly higher. That tells us that Tesla’s battery cost structure is not as good as Nissan’s - or at best similar. This alone ought to scare investors more than almost anything. No more full self driving (Autopilot, Level 5). All that talk about the Model 3 driving itself, making money when you’re asleep, picking up the kids at school, dropping great-grandma off at the doctors - poof, gone. Those such as ARK Investments and Adam Jonas at Morgan Stanley - they now have to revise their valuations and price targets on Tesla dramatically. They had based a huge part of their Tesla valuations on this self-driving technology and Tesla becoming a Robotaxi company.

In other words, this desperado move is extremely bearish for the company.

