Ford: Why Are We Still Falling?

As one of the best dividend payers in the market, long positions in Ford come with a massive dividend yield of 6.82% with a five-year growth rate of 25.20%.

Shares of Ford Motor Company have been hit hard, and the stock has fallen below the $9-mark for the first time in six years.

Stock markets continue to trade under heavy bearish influences, and shares of Ford Motor Co. (F) have been on the receiving end of a good portion of that selling pressure. The stock has fallen to lows not seen since 2009, and this has generated renewed concerns for long-term shareholders. The recent declines in Ford are troublesome, but not entirely surprising given our global trade conflicts and the broader trends seen in the equities market. Investors must maintain focus on the fundamentals, as recent sales numbers include bright points not being highlighted by the headline reports. As one of the best dividend payers in the market, long positions in Ford come with a massive dividend yield of 6.82% (which is deceptively safe for investors focused on income generation).

(Image Source)

In a recent article, we outlined many of the fundamental reasons which support the bullish view on the stock. The resulting discussion became a contentious debate on the future direction of the company and the viability of a positive stance on the stock. Topics of interest focused on the broader stage of the automobile industry. In September, U.S. auto sales totaled 1.43 million units, which represent an annualized decline of roughly 6% for the entire industry. This figure also marks a decline from the August vehicle sales number in the U.S. (which came in at 1.48 million). So the negative trends are visible from both the short-term and long-term perspective.

Rising trade tensions with China and continued suggestions from the Federal Reserve pointing toward tighter interest rate policy have weighed on the outlook for auto sales. Moreover, bearish momentum in the broader stock market has exacerbated these negative factors and this explains our recent decline in F below the closely-watched level of $9 per share. All combined, Ford has lost 29.48% of its valuation on an YTD basis.

(Source: NASDAQ/Market Realist)

The good news is that this 4.95% monthly drop in the S&P 500 has not affected Ford and industry counterpart General Motors (GM) as badly as it has the other major automakers. Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is down 10.34% for this period while Honda (HMC) has dropped 9.57%. This relative strength in share valuations (combined with an improved outlook for sales in regional markets) suggests the recent losses in F are likely to be temporary in nature.

(Source: Author)

Further positives can be found in the underlying sales fundamentals posted in key regional markets. In Europe, monthly Ford sales came in at roughly 119,000 units. This marks an annualized decline of 8.2%. This also indicates a reversal from the positive annualized growth rates posted during the months of July and August (1.7% and 13.1%, respectively). Overall, Ford sales from European markets were essentially flat in 2017, with an annualized gain of 0.5% (to 1.36 million). All combined, this suggests we are on the verge of a negative yearly result for the region in 2018. But this may not be entirely surprising (or even a major cause for concern) given the rising global trade tensions we are seeing currently.

(Source: Ford Press Release)

More encouragingly, Ford’s commercial segment has shown strong levels of consistency. The month of September witnessed a record number of commercial vehicle sales in the European region. Commercial vehicle sales posted at 41,500 units for the period, which marks an annualized increase of 7%. Early in 2018, General Motors exited the European market after the company experienced problems maintaining its profit margins. This reduction of competition has opened a new window of opportunity for Ford, and the latest sales figures support the outlook going forward. Regional sales of the Ford EcoSport increased by 4,300 units while sales numbers for the Ford Fiesta hit 22,500 (a gain of 3,700 units) for the period. Ultimately, this suggests Brexit events and weak economic recoveries in several European nations have had limited impact on Ford’s long-term sales prospects.

(Source: Ford Press Release)

In China, Ford’s most recent sales figures showed weakness in key brand segments. Sales from total imported vehicles dropped by 16.0% on an annualized basis (to 1,273 units). This segment includes the Mustang and Explorer offerings, and it marks the tenth time in 11 months Chinese markets have posted declines. Ford’s regional partnerships with Jiangling Motors Corporation (OTC:JGLMY) (JMC) and Changan Ford also displayed weakness. The most recent data show an annualized sales decline of 55% from Changan Ford (35,540 units) and a 15% decline in sales from JMC China (22,094 vehicle units).

On the positive side, these sales figures were higher than the results from July and August. This suggests that fears stemming from continued tariffs and trade tensions between the two countries may have run their course. This also suggests that we may be reaching a bottom in the declining sales trend for the region. Partial confirmation of this assertion can be found in sales from the Lincoln luxury brand segment, which showed an annualized gain of 1.0% for the period (at 5,476 units). This follows even stronger yearly gains of 2.0% in July and 13.0% in August. If we are truly seeing an upswing in the negative sales trend, it could generate positive surprises in Ford’s upcoming earnings release. So far this year, Ford’s luxury unit has shown sales growth of 4% (with total sales of 39,617 vehicle units).

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

As one of the best dividend payers in the market, long positions in Ford come with an annualized dividend of $0.60 per share. This equates to a massive yield of 6.82% with a five-year growth rate of 25.20%. But even with the elevated income potential offered by the stock, Ford is showing a dividend payout ratio of only 44.18%. This implies a deceptive level of dividend security for a stock that is typically considered to be a risky bet. Ford’s next upside catalyst may be seen on October 24, when the company is expected to report third-quarter earnings of $0.33 per share. Given the recent sell-off seen in the stock, the market’s weak expectations could reverse into solid gains for shareholders in the months ahead.

Thank you for reading. Please click the "Follow" button to receive more real-time investment alerts from Income Generator. If you found this article interesting (even though it may disagree with your position), please click the "Like" button at the top of the page.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints on F.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.