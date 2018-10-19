Xilinx: Nvidia's Next Big AI Rival

The new chips target the AI inference market, one that is expected to grow bigger than the AI training market that Nvidia currently dominates.

In September, Evercore ISI unveiled its ‘‘Magnificent 7’’ of semiconductor stocks. On the list were the usual suspects including Nvidia (NVDA) and Micron (MU) but also some unexpected ones like Xilinx Inc. (XLNX), the leader in field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) with a significant competitive technology lead and market share. FPGAs are integrated circuits that can be configured, albeit with difficulty, using software. Evercore says it picked Xilinx on the merit of its long-term data center upside, which was probably a bit prescient because a month later, Xilinx unveiled a highly innovative product - Everest.

Xilinx has achieved considerable success in its core markets including wireless infrastructure, video, audio and broadcast equipment. But as new CEO Victor Peng likes to frequently remind the world, the company now considers data centers its largest area for growth and its #1 priority. In October, Xilinx unveiled Everest, the first product family from its also new Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform (ACAP) as well as the first ACAP chips codenamed Versal (stands for “versatile” and “universal’’).

Versal is here

Built on Taiwan Semiconductor’s (TSM) 7-nanometer FinFET process technology, Versal will combine software programmability with domain-specific hardware acceleration and high adaptability necessary for today’s rapid pace of innovation. The Versal portfolio consists of six devices uniquely architectured to deliver scalability and AI inference capabilities that can serve diverse application markets including cloud, networking, edge computing, wireless communications and endpoints. You can think of Versal as a SoC-like Swiss army knife device that integrates a CPU, GPU and FPGA for data center acceleration.

Versal is in some ways similar to Xilinx’s Zynq Ultrascale+ MPSoC but with important additional features that can greatly simplify development and deployment due to the fact that the software has control over the system and also runs on a known configuration. Versal has shrunk the size of a central FPGA block to make room for extra DSP, ARM, inference and I/O blocks.

The product’s timing seems perfect, coming at a time when Intel Corp. (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) are making room for bigger GPUs in their x86 chips as Nvidia adds extra cores for tasks such as deep learning.

According to analyst Kevin Krewell of Tirias Research, Versal is Xilinx’s ‘‘effort to step up its game to be a peer of Intel and Nvidia.”

Challenging Nvidia in AI

In May, CEO Peng revealed to Data Center Dynamics that it took the company $1B in R&D, 1,500 engineers and four years to develop Everest. Obviously, that’s a huge budget for a company that spends ~$600M on R&D in a typical year. In the interview, he stressed how desperate he was for Xilinx to lose the ‘‘FPGA Company’’ tag or for Versal to simply be considered an FPGA upgrade for that matter.

This message of ‘don’t think of it as an FPGA’ has got to be something we do over and over again, because after being the FPGA company, we have to say ‘no we’re not the FPGA company.’ With ACAP, at the moment nobody even knows what that is - but they will understand over time.”

In fact, Peng says he wants Xilinx to be known as a ‘‘Data Center First’’ company. The company sees emerging trends such as AI and machine learning generating huge amounts of data that will need to be collected and analyzed while 5G networks will create a huge demand for its proprietary adaptive compute acceleration hardware. Interestingly, Xilinx makes some big claims saying Versal chips offer 4x the power efficiency of Nvidia’s leading GPUs and 2x-8x the inference benchmark performance while also being 43x-72x faster than Intel’s Xeon CPUs in handling inference workloads.

Now that’s bold. About $600M or 20% of Nvidia’s revenue comes from AI-optimized data center hardware, up from near-zero a couple of years ago. Xilinx did not mince words when saying that its renewed focus was aimed at driving the same kind of success that Nvidia’s GPUs have been enjoying in the data center though he admitted that predicting a trajectory for the new business development is tough:

It’s hard for me to know how it will ramp,” Peng said. “There’s no roadmap, this is a whole new area, and not just for us, but for the industry. I mean who would have predicted Nvidia’s ramp up? Even Nvidia didn’t predict Nvidia’s ramp up.”

Deep learning: Training vs. Inference

Once shunned by the AI community and relegated into the technological trash heap as impractical due to its extreme computational intensity, deep learning now forms the very core of many AI applications. Deep learning breaks down complex tasks in a way that makes machine learning possible. Today, some machines trained for image recognition via deep learning can, in some cases, perform better than humans. Through the process of deep learning, Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) AlphaGo was able to tune its neural network by playing against itself over and over again and finally beat Ke Jie, the world's best Go player, 3-0 in a three-part match series in 2017.

The process of deep learning is achieved in two phases: training and inference. Training a neural network involves inputting data into the system where individual neurons assign a weighting to the input (how correct or incorrect it is). Training is computational-intensive since the training algorithm does not tell the neural network what the right answer is but instead allows it to ‘‘guess’’ repeatedly until it’s able to pick the correct answer practically every time; e.g., the image is that of a cat or not.

In the digital world, a trained neural network is put to work using what it has learned - tasks like recognizing spoken words, images, various diseases or suggesting what a customer is likely to buy next - in the form of a streamlined application. A completely weighted neural network is usually a clunky and massive database. The process of inference involves simplifying all the data, compressing and optimizing it for run-time performance. Tasks such as Google’s speech recognition, image search, malware detection, spam filtering and Netflix, Inc.’s (NFLX) recommendation engines all use some form of inference.

Thanks to their parallel computing abilities (ability to handle multiple tasks at once), GPUs have been used for both AI training and inference. For inference tasks though, the performance goals of inference tasks are different from those by training tasks. Inference typically batches a smaller number of inputs than training, so as to minimize a network’s end-to-end response time. For instance, a cloud-based image-processing pipeline needs to have a high degree of responsiveness, so that users do not have to wait for minutes while the system accumulates images for a large batch. High throughput is therefore more important for training tasks while low latency is more critical for inference tasks. The low latency, low power and high frequency of AI inference workloads seem to fit the curve of reprogrammable hardware such as Versal perfectly.

AI developers are likely to take advantage of the heterogeneous hardware and software-centric approach of Versal. The potential for a first-mover like Xilinx could be huge. Xilinx has shared industry projections from Barclays (NYSE:BCS) that show AI inference processing could grow bigger than AI training at the data center, which is what most Nvidia’s GPUs do. Edge and data center inference apps are what Xilinx is targeting with Versal, with TAM projections of nearly $23B in 2023 from zero currently.

Xilinx the new Nvidia?

Over the past two years, Xilinx has expanded its product portfolio from FPGAs to several SoCs and now ACAP. The company’s latest product seems perfectly timed as AI, 5G and IoT get ready to really take off. Maybe a couple of years from now, investors will look back at this pivotal moment as one that transformed Xilinx from a mere FPGA company to a major data center player just like Nvidia.

Xilinx has thrown down the gauntlet, and you can expect Nvidia to respond. The stakes are too high, if those Barclays/Xilinx estimates of AI inference market are anywhere in the ballpark. There are rumors that Broadcom Ltd. (AVGO) might turn its M&A attention to Xilinx after Trump squashed a Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) takeover. Nvidia has in the past mostly focused its M&A game on the graphics and gaming industries. Maybe this time it will borrow a leaf from Intel’s playbook and buy Xilinx?

Long both Xilinx and Nvidia.

