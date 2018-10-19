Aritzia: Valuation Supported By Its Growth Momentum

The retailer should be able to maintain its top and bottom lines growth momentum as it has several growth drivers.

Investment Thesis

Aritzia (OTC:ATZAF) (TSX:ATZ) delivered strong Q2 fiscal 2019 earnings with double-digit revenue and comparable sales growth. The company should be able to maintain this growth rate with its expansion in the United States and through its e-commerce platform. It also has a sourcing strategy to help mitigate rising raw material costs. The company’s forward P/E ratio has increased substantially in the past year but still lags behind its peers such as Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU).

Source: YCharts

Strong top and bottom lines growth

Aritzia posted another quarter of strong top and bottom lines growth. As can be seen from the table below, its net revenue increased by 18% to C$205.4 million in Q2 2019. Its adjusted EBITDA increased by 59.6% to C$33 million from C$20.7 million in Q2 2018.

C$ Million Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Percentage Change Net Revenue $205.4 $174.0 18.0% Adjusted EBITDA $33.0 $20.7 59.6% Adjusted Net Income per share $0.16 $0.09 77.8%

Source: Created by author; Q2 2019 MD&A

As can be seen from the chart below, Aritzia’s quarterly revenue consistently increased by double-digits year over year.

Source: YCharts

The company also delivered another quarter of double-digit comparable sales growth. As can be seen from the chart below, its comparable sales growth of 11.5% in Q2 2019 was much higher than the year-over-year comparable sales growth rate of 5.4% in Q2 2018.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Fiscal 2019 Guidance

Aritzia expects to deliver mid-teens revenue growth in its fiscal 2019. The company also expects to open or reposition 5 stores in 2019 (3 stores have already been opened year-to-date).

Reasons why we think its growth will continue

Business in the U.S. is firing on all cylinders

Aritzia currently operates 24 stores in the United States (66 stores in Canada). The company’s sales in the United States grew by 40% year over year in its latest quarterly result. We like Aritzia’s strategy to focus on prime real estate locations, as these locations will help propel its brand. Management has indicated that its success in the United States is attracting the attention of both landlords and consumers. Management indicated in the conference call that its new stores will be predominantly weighted to locations in the United States. We do expect the market in the United States to provide a long runway of growth as Aritzia expands its footprints in the nation.

Sourcing strategy should help offset margin compression

Aritzia is facing the challenge of rising raw material costs. For example, price of wool has increased by 25% over the past year. Fortunately, Aritzia has a global sourcing strategy to maintain its margin. The result has been very positive so far. Its gross margin improved to 38.7% in Q2 2019 from 37.8% in the same quarter last year. This was an improvement of 90 basis points.

Strong growth in e-commerce expected

Aritzia has an ambitious goal to grow its e-commerce platform. In fact, the company expects its revenue from the e-commerce platform to reach 25% of its total revenue in its fiscal 2021. Although the company did not provide any details of its e-commerce revenue, management indicated that its e-commerce revenue growth accelerated in Q2 2019 from a quarter earlier. Management believes it can achieve its goal of 25% of total revenue through digital marketing, online shopping experience improvement, clientele programs, omnichannel fulfillment capabilities, and international marketplaces. In fact, the company has hired 11 new talents in the past quarter. The goal is to build the depth of knowledge in digital experience analytics, software development and digital merchandising. In the past quarter, the company has also implemented verified e-commerce return and integrated payments. These efforts should result in higher customer satisfaction. We believe these efforts will help achieve its goal of having 25% of its total revenue coming from e-commerce platform.

Premium Valuation

Share price of Aritzia has risen by 62% in the past one year. As a result, its forward P/E ratio has increased substantially from the low of about 15x back in April 2018 to 23.75x today. Yet, its P/E ratio of 23.75x is still lower than Lululemon’s 40.1x.

Source: YCharts

Risks and challenges

Both Canada and the United States recorded strong economic growth rates in the first half of 2018. Inflation rate has also increased considerably in 2018 (see table below). As can be seen from the table below, inflation rates in Canada and the United States are expected to reach 2.8% and 2.7% in the third quarter of 2018. Investors should keep in mind that although Aritzia has a global sourcing strategy to help mitigate rising expenses, it may not be enough to fully offset these rising expenses.

Source: RBC Economics

Investor Takeaway

Based on our analysis, we are confident that Aritzia can continue to perform well and meet its fiscal 2019 guidance. Given its strong growth outlook, we believe its shares deserve to trade at this price. We believe any pullback will provide a good buying opportunity.

Note: This is not financial advice and all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.