Vicor Corporation (VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

James Simms - Chief Financial Officer

Patrizio Vinciarelli - Chief Executive Officer

Dick Nagel - Chief Accounting Officer

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Alan Hicks - Ainsley Capital Management

Don McKenna - Stanton Chase International

John Dillon - D&B Capital

Peter Lowe - Auckland Council

Jim Bartlett - Bartlett Investors

Thank you Mark. Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to Vicor Corporation's earnings call for the third quarter of 2018. I'm Jamie Simms, CFO, and with me here in Andover are Patrizio Vinciarelli, CEO, and Dick Nagel, Chief Accounting Officer.

After the markets closed on Tuesday October 16, 2018 we issued a press release summarizing our financial results for the three and nine months period ended September 30, 2018. This press release is posted on the Investor Relations page of our website, www.vicorpower.com.

We also filed a Form 8-K on Tuesday related to the issuance of that press release. As we had completed the process of closing the quarter' financial statements we have released results on Tuesday. But because we had already scheduled this conference call we left its timing unchanged.

I will start this afternoon's discussion with a review of our financial performance for the third quarter and Patrizio will follow with a few comments and take your questions.

Beginning with consolidated results as stated in Tuesday afternoon's press release Vicor recorded total revenue for the third quarter of $78 million which represented a sequential quarterly increase of 5.2% from the $74.2 million recorded for Q2 and an increase of 37.2% over revenue recorded for the third quarter of the prior year 2017. On a year-to-date basis total revenue for the first nine months of this year was 28.7% higher than the level recorded for the first nine months of 2017.

Quarterly international revenue increased 2% sequentially and represented 62% of total revenue.

Turns volume that is orders received and shipped within the quarter was approximately 18% of third quarter revenue. Lower turns volume has been a reflection of and lead times.

With this quarter's call we will begin providing a breakdown of revenue and bookings by legacy and advanced products. We've been working to increase the efficiency of our organization and our planning to begin reporting with our 2018 10-K our activities as one business segment rather than the three businesses BBU, VI chip and Picor we have reported today.

Going forward we will present results only on a consolidated basis and product and marketing details will be provided pursuant to ASC 606, the new revenue recognition standard, in our discussion of the sources and characteristics of our revenue through footnote disclosures.

For some time in our filings we have characterized our products as either a legacy or advanced. Legacy products are those associated with our brick business unit historically representing the majority of our revenue while advanced products are more recently introduced products reflecting advanced power conversion engines, advanced power distribution architectures, advanced control A6 and advanced packaging technology.

For the third quarter legacy product revenue rose 5.5% sequentially and as a percentage of consolidated revenue was 65% the same level as the prior quarter. Advanced product revenue increased 4.6% sequentially and on a relative basis represented 35% of total revenue.

Consolidated bookings rose 4.1% for the quarter exceeding $91 million and bringing total one-year backlog to $116.1 million a sequential increase of 12.6%. Bookings for legacy products declined 6.1% sequentially.

In contrast bookings for advanced products increased 20.6% sequentially reflecting expansion of demand for power and packaged solutions notably for AI acceleration in supercomputing applications.

We also saw incremental growth of demand for a variety of advanced chips across a range of other applications. The shift in the mix of legacy and advanced product bookings over the last year highlights the impending transition in our business. For the third quarter of 2017 a year ago the percentages of total bookings for legacy and advanced products were 64% and 36% respectively but for the third quarter of 2018 these percentages were 56% and 44% an indicator of further shift in revenue mix from legacy to advanced products for the coming quarters.

Also listeners should keep in mind booking and delivery patterns can differ for legacy and advanced products. Legacy products generally are high mix low volume serving a statistical customer base of nearly 10,000 customers. Orders are generally smaller and scheduled over weeks and months contributing to a smooth booking pattern. In contrast advanced products are thus far low mix high volume serving a more concentrated customer base. Individual orders are generally much larger and deliveries can be scheduled over quarters.

Since we are in the early stages of market penetration with many of our advanced products particularly those ordered by OEMs and shipped to their contract manufacturers advanced product booking patterns at any given time may be less smooth or as I've said before lumpy.

I'll now turn to product profitability. We achieved a milestone for Q3 in that our consolidated gross profit rose to 50% for the quarter up from the second quarter’s 48.4% and the Q3 2017 gross margin of 44.2%. This is a reflection of the scalability of our business model and more specifically the improving performance of the manufacturing process associated with our advanced chip components which are expanding as a percentage of our total unit volume.

During the quarter we were successful in meeting our needs for raw material inventories despite ongoing supply chain uncertainties and long lead times. Overall, we believe our visibility has improved but we continue to pay close attention to assuring availability of components.

The recently implemented section 301 tariffs on Chinese imports did not have a material impact on our cost during the quarter. However, the costs going forward may not be inconsequential given the volume of components currently sourced from China. We are seeking non-Chinese alternate vendors. In addition we have filed requests with the U.S. government for exclusions from tariffs on a limited number of components for which no alternative vendor exists. As tariffs on Chinese imports are becoming a material percentage of our material costs we will add a tariff surcharge to the selling price of our products until these tariffs are no longer an issue.

Turning to operating expenses Q3's total declined sequentially 4.6% in part because of non-recurring severance expenses incurred in Q2. On a relative basis operating expenses again declined sequentially as a percentage of revenue. The seventh such quarterly decline falling to 33.3% of revenue for Q3 from 36.7% for Q2 and 40.6% for Q1.

R&D expenses declined 6.2% sequentially largely reflecting improved efficiency in the development of new products and fell to 13.7% from 15.4% of revenue. Sales and marketing expenses were essentially unchanged but declined to 13.6% from 14.3% of revenue.

G&A expenses declined 10.2% largely related to lower stock compensation and personnel related expenses and fell 6% from 7% of revenue.

Operating income rose to 16.7% of revenue for Q3 up from 11.2% of revenue for Q2.

These results are in line with the statements I made last quarter regarding spending trends. As stated then we expect operating expenses to continue their relative decline as a percentage of revenue while expanding on an absolute basis at low single digit percentages largely driven by compensation costs. Our long-term model is to reduce total operating expenses to 30% of revenues as we drive gross margins towards 60%.

I'll now turn to Dick Nagel for a quick overview of our tax position. Dick?

Dick Nagel

For the third quarter our effective tax rate was 1.7% and we recorded a net provision of $227,000. During last quarter’s conference call we explained our perspective on the approximately $33 million valuation allowance we had against the value of our domestic deferred tax assets at year-end. With one more quarter of positive results behind us and an outlook that remains positive, we have increasing support for the reduction or the release of this allowance.

However, management pursuant to the requirements of ASC 740 concluded it was appropriate a cord around to maintain the full allowance. We will assess the release of the allowance at the end of the fourth quarter.

Also note the company has been utilizing available net operating loss carry-forwards and tax credits to offset taxes due on taxable income throughout the year and as of September 30, 2018 had consumed its federal NOL balance leaving Federal and State R&D tax credits along with other tax credits, reserves and other accounts is the balance of our DTAS.

If and when we decide to release the then-current valuation allowance the amount of such release would be lower than the figure implied by our 123117 balance of DTAS other than the NOLs.

However, at the present time we cannot reasonably estimate what the balance of DTAS may be at the time of release, the amount of the allowance is to be released or the timing of the potential release.

Nevertheless, as stated last quarter we believe it is more or likely than not we will release some portion if not all of the then-current allowance within the next three quarters. Jamie?

James Simms

Thank you. So back to the Q3 P&L. We recorded net income after minority interest of $13 million representing a 66% sequential increase in after-tax earnings. Diluted EPS total $0.32 up from Q2's $0.19 and Q1's $0.10. Our quarter end diluted share count was 41,124,000 shares.

Turning to the balance sheet cash and cash equivalents sequentially increased $14.3 million for the third quarter and ended at $68.2 million. This increase reflects operating cash flow of $14.3 million and $3.4 million of proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options during the quarter offset by CapEx of $3.2 million. On a year-to-date basis cash is increased by $24 million. Net trade receivables were little changed for the quarter with DSOs actually declining to 41 days and no indications of portfolio risk.

Net inventories increased modestly up $1.7 million or 4% largely reflecting rising material and component purchases to shift our increasing backlog. Annualized inventory turns were slightly to 3.6.

Winding up my review of the third quarter total employee headcount as of 9/30/18 declined to 1018 from 1024 at the prior quarter end largely due to lower temporary staffing a reflection of improved factory loading for the quarter. Total full-time employment was essentially unchanged up and net to from 972 to 974.

I'll now provide an update on our capacity expansion. The Q3 capital expenditure total of 3.3 million does not fully capture the level of investment activity underway. We have approximately $15 million of production equipment on order of which 4 million is scheduled to be put in service during the fourth quarter. This and additional equipment to be deployed within our existing 230,000 square foot factory in Andover will increase its capacity to approximately 500 million in annual revenue.

The next increment of capacity from approximately this $500 million threshold to $750 million of revenue will be deployed within an approximately 90,000 square foot extension of our factory to be built on land already owned by Vicor as early as Q1, 20020.

In response to the request of a large customer we also are pursuing the possibility of establishing a manufacturing facility in Asia possibly with an Asian partner.

Turning to our outlook, given our increased backlog and visibility into customer requirements we are forecasting a sequential quarterly increase in consolidated revenue. This sequential increase may be relatively small pending further increases in manufacturing capacity for advanced products.

Listeners should keep the following in mind. First, despite our planning and safety stock methodology we remain exposed to raw material and component availability risks.

Second, we do not yet completely know what impact section 301 import tariffs will have on near-term results.

Third, we have seen early indications that the Chinese markets may be cooling an indirect reaction to the U.S.-China trade dispute and finally our backlog at a record high level includes substantial deliveries in the first and second quarters of 2019 which reflects the increasing proportion of our backlog made up of orders for long lead time advanced products.

Accordingly, I must remind listeners as I do each time I speak with you our operating and financial forecasts are subject to unanticipated changes many of which are caused by factors and influences outside of our control. With that I'll turn the call Patrizio.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

As mentioned by Jamie the third quarter 2018 was characterized by improved financial performance notably 50% gross margins and appreciably higher profitability. These improvements reflect increasing productivity, improving adoption of modular power system solutions driven by the distinctly superior performance.

In Q3 we hired a global automotive business development Vice President Patrick Walton to lead sales and marketing in the automotive segment. Vicor is already supplying high-density power system for the leading developer or level 5 autonomous driving systems.

In developing power system solutions for other automotive applications. With significant long-term potential for Vicor products in autonomous driving and more generally the electrification of vehicles [indiscernible] to expand the use of Vicor safety in the automotive 48 volt power systems market with a mix of product sales and technology license agreements. As always I like to limit my prepared remarks as I would rather answer your penetrating questions so I will open the call.

James Simms

Mark?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Quinn Bolton. Please go ahead you are live in the call.

James Simms

Hi Quinn?

Quinn just please check you're not on mute but you are live to ask your question.

Quinn Bolton

Sorry can you hear me now?

James Simms

Yes.

Quinn Bolton

Hi, sorry about that. Hello Patrizio, hi Jamie. I wanted to start first just thank you for the color on this both on legacy and advanced products. Obviously a lot of excitement growing around the 48-volt architectures. Is the advanced products largely or entirely can consist of your 48-volt solutions or does it include other power and power delivery other than 48-volt?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

So as of now it's primarily 48 to the point of load but as you might have seen from the press release earlier this week before too long it will be a mix of power delivering to the point of load and power delivery to the 48-volt pass. Fundamentally a strategy is to provide connectivity from the power source whatever that may be high voltage, DC, single-phase or three-phase, AC lines at 248 volt as a stepping stone to the point of load. The emphasis up to this point is being for the 48 -- from 48 to the point of load but we've had initial applications that leverage our advanced products – the power source to the load and it is going to be more of these kinds of applications going forward.

Quinn Bolton

So I guess just a clarification there it sounds like most of the revenue today then is from 48 volt stepping down to either 12 volt or directly to the load voltage or is it is including some of the three-phase AC to 48 volt converters that might sit sort of at the bottom of the rack?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Well, it has involved let's put it this way a few millions dollars of three-phase to 48 there's going to be a lot more of that in the future. It has involved primarily to your earlier point 48 to the point of load, Intel processor one point involved or in AI XPU of less than 1 volt and 100s of amperes of [indiscernible] at that low voltage provided directly from 48 volt.

We also make and are selling in initial quantities to a growing list of customers but converters that take the 48 volt down to 12 volt for intermediate bus applications and those products in themselves are far superior, so all times smaller in size and more cost-effective than alternative solutions for intermediate bus conversions but when those products in addition to being relevant in the center space or in retrofitting 12-volt racks with advanced GPUs that are powered from 48 volt they're also going to be seen I think before too long in other types application including other model applications were deification infrastructure is changing as we all know it's moving 48 volt but there are 12 volt legacy loads that are going to and for quite some time.

Those loads need to be fed at their existing operational voltages ideally directly from a 48 volt infrastructure ideally without involving the heavy and expensive copper wiring that 12-volt infrastructure requires.

So part of our strategy in summary in special part of strategy is to provide connectivity from and to any intimate voltage 48, 12 it doesn't matter that the advantages of the technology are very comprehensively applied to each relevant [load].

Quinn Bolton

Understanding it that the stepped ended 12-volt today just allows you to interface with some of the legacy architectures it seems longer-term a direct conversion from 48 low voltage makes more sense can you just give us some sense how Vicor is positioned against some of your leading competitors in the space analog devices, Infineon, Maxim, power in terms of the approach I think you're taking a direct 48 volt down to the low voltage where some of your competitors may have to do a two space or two stage conversion with an intermediate voltage. Can you just talk about the architectures what advantages you have relative to competitors when you look at the 48 volt space. Thank you.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Well, it could be a little long answer I'll try to keep it as short as it can be in and at the high level without getting into too much technical detail but to your point the competition for 48 volt power system has been down in number of paths including direct 48 to the point of load. Some of these companies that you reference are on the second or third try involving first direct conversion which did not work out and then essentially for the most part gone back to the starting point when intermediate bus architecture were to your point there's an intermediate set to 12-volt ineffective stepping stone on the way down from 48 volt infrastructures to the point of load.

There are significant handicaps that come with the two-step approach and some of them are in effect as fundamental as Ohm's law very basic. I would say that and I obviously hold in extremely high regard many of the companies that you reference that are accomplished all great things in their past but frankly particularly semiconductor companies they don't fully understand power.

They believe or some of them believe that a better switch, a better semiconductor switch like [indiscernible] device will provide a magic bullet to solve each and every problem and that's really not the case far from it and I would say that [gaining] procedure is irrelevant at the point of load. It's irrelevant in terms of power and packaged solutions. It really wouldn't make any difference in even in upfront converters that provide conversion from higher voltage buses to 48 volt or from 48 volt say to 12 volt intermediate bus, again as it stands today doesn't offer any advantage in it cost more money than silicon is still not nearly as much as silicon, it's got a number of limitations but most of all it doesn't really offer in appreciable or any efficiency advantage if as we do you have the right power conversion technology and the right power distribution occupation.

So to [para phrase] they also approaching at one of our customers after by a person that joined the company recently in our presence what is Vicor's competition the answer was Vicor has no competition and the reason why we have no competition is that we've been working at this for nearly 15 years. We have addressed all the facets of a very complex problem that again involves a lot more than a better switch which is an element in a converter among many with many other ones providing or presenting limitations considerably more significant than the switch itself.

Let me come at it from yet another angle as I look [Audio Gap] one of our higher voltage convertors were a relatively high voltage device such as GaN it could be used and I look at the power that we dissipate in a silicon switch that amounts to is more fraction of 1%. So even if that device, the single device were replaced by perfectly ideal mature cost-effective GaN device the upside in terms of reduction in loss will be negligible but that's what a lot of the industry appears to be focused on and I would submit I will give you my experience in the field that that it is a misplaced priority. There is a lot more to making high-density high efficiency cost-effective power converters than replacing a silicon FETs with the GaN FETs.

Quinn Bolton

Thank you for that. Maybe just a quick one for Jamie. Jamie from your prepared comments it sounds like the component availability discrete ceramic capacitors while still tight maybe incrementally getting better am I reading those comments correctly?

James Simms

That's correct.

Quinn Bolton

Great. Thank you.

James Simms

We're far from out of it but we're in good shape.

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Alan Hicks. Please go ahead. You are live in the call.

Alan Hicks

Yes, good afternoon and congratulations on record revenues and I think it's the second highest net income quarter you ever had, but going back to gallium nitride technologies as anyway competitors got any traction with that so far?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

None, in the power conversion field. I think there is some very minimal traction for some specialty applications but again we keep gauging progress with respect to the GaN FETs we benchmark them; we've done that recently again.

And it is something that's been height frankly for at least five years and was drive to the finish line, keeps pushing out. And even ones it gets and I've no doubt that we get there, is the impact on power conversion will be very negligible.

Alan Hicks

Okay. And then the area you talked about in the past some of the CPUs and XPUs are coming out with very fine line width 7 nano meters to 10 nano meters. What gets you to manage that?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Well, so a 7 nano meters it possesses our fed by voltages typically 0.6 volt, 0.7 volts. To efficiently deliver that voltage across that in many applications now are reaching up and getting past a 1000 amperes, what you need which is unique catch would be the VAR technology is a current multiplier.

Now the device such as traditional back on where this operating from 12 volt, that take to the 12 volt and average it down to a lower voltage. That works reasonably well when you average there from 12 to 1.8 which is the centre voltage the Intel processors operate from much because within those processors there is a for the step down that takes place within converter stance of the Intel has developed.

When you fetch that methodology all the way down to 0.6 volt, it gets there much harder. The called duty cycles get narrow and narrow and the dynamic performance, and I don’t want to get too technical about. Let's put it this way, this fundamental imitations to the proposition of averaging down a voltage, it's a little bit like trying to make more while that there is a little bit warmer than the cold water faucet by mixing then with the hot water feed where in effect you're trying to feed some a water temperature that is close to the cold water.

There is a much better methodology for this which we found it and evolves so called cold multipliers. They, instead of averaging down a high voltage, they divide it. And they can divide it by and I'll be talking large factors. So, we have our pre-cash and so we divide them by factor 48, we have other applications where we divide down by factor 64.

We got so many applications we're going to be dividing down by factor 72. So, you take 48 volt of 54 volt, you divide down by 72 and you're right in the sweet spot of what the 7 nano meter processor requires. And you get there with all of the right attributes; very fast response to low transients. Very low noise cut is it's such that with our Power-on-Package and our Packaging technology you can integrate it within the XPU package itself or right next to it.

Next one?

Alan Hicks

What point would there be a tipping point where this technology will require to enable the majority of processors?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

That point is taking place now. We just within the last six seven months we've been approached by half a dozen other major competitors buying for their share or the AI market opportunity. And universally they are all relying on Power-on-Page, our current multipliers, there is no one anywhere close to that. There is no other solution anywhere close to that.

Alan Hicks

So, there's no competitor that's even close?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

There is no competitor that's even close because we are I could argue 10 years ahead of the competition. And we have really a 100 patents standing in the way of the contribution. And we've been working diligently over a long time to planting a minefield for any global competitor would want to try and chase our tracks.

Never mind the fact that their fundamental technical challenges to doing that independently of the IPM.

Alan Hicks

Okay. And on the new RFM product, how long will take that to go in to high volume production?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Well, that's often an architectural change within the system. So, don’t expect an immediate set part in revenue. We've had a lease customer for that product. As you can see from the recent announcement, we're now broadening the offering to evolve other customers, other input voltage ranges.

The engagement with the first customer was for Japanese 200 volt AC mains, we've since developed broader input range capability. By the way, we also have a whole new family of next generation technology products. Our fourth ASIC generation that will take the RFM and all these other products to yet another level of efficiency and density and cost effectiveness.

So, when it comes to RFM applications frontend applications, I expect we're going to have some level of transaction with the RFM that's been recently announced. We're going to have much deeper transaction as we release the first 4G RFM products next year.

Alan Hicks

And then, on your announcement with hiring the manager for the airborne industry, there was a mention of licensing. Are you, do you have any prospects for licensing there?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes, we've been approached by a number of parties with an interest in taking license for certain aspects of our technology for automotive application. That it was actually at a conference in Berlin just within last couple of days. It's reported back that our NBM or the 48 12 bus converter was the talk of the show at that conference because it represents it's made us opportunity for eliminating wiring and simplifying and reducing the cost of the automotive systems.

So, what is the NBM or other products such as the power sleeper which is a power we've developed for the complex power system of level 5 autonomous driving capability? Our technology when you cancel the more the applications as a number of systems.

Alan Hicks

So, are you in discussions already for licensing?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes. We expect that this opportunities are going to expand. Obviously hiring Patrick was a key step to it brought the automotive strategy. We're going to take some time to asses all of the opportunities and prioritize our pressures both from a product development and from a licensing partnering opportunity perspective.

Alan Hicks

Okay. Have it both going to be automobile companies or auto parts companies or both?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Both.

Alan Hicks

Okay, thank you very much. Congratulations on a great quarter.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Don McKenna. Please go ahead, you're live in the call.

Don McKenna

Hi guys, congratulations too from me. I wanted to ask you a couple of things. James, first of all on the increased lead times that you were talking about with the current backlog, is that because of capacity constraints you have or is it because some of the raw materials you've been having trouble betting.

And then the second question I wanted to ask was about the expansion of seems like it's a turnaround from where we were three months ago with the new facility. Could you give a little more detail on that what you have your partner in Asia might be?

James Simms

Let's start with his answer.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Okay. So, I think the first part of the answer to do with the lead and capacity constraints. So, we've add some capacity constraint within third quarter for advanced products. No capacity constraints on legacy products. That's why we've been placing orders and starting to install additional equipment to expand their capacity.

Such as in James prepared remarks, there's going to be a significant expansion taking place in Q4, actually next month in November. And for the expansion taking place in Q1. This expansion in capacity for advanced products is needed to meet the forecast of demand for 2019.

So, such as in our prepared remarks, we are in transition from the majority of the revenues being legacy products to come 2019 the majority of the revenues being advanced products. And we're working proactively to make sure that capacity does not stand in the way of that.

We do not let customers down and we are very good at scaling up capacity and deploying it in time to stay ahead of demand. But the recent couple of months had been a little challenging, it's a challenge that is going to get. We've had to add that a lot of over time, that kind of thing to issue that we brought about the capacity that was necessary to the current customer needs.

We're going to provide some relief with respect to that with the selection of equipment that is about to take place and then more so come the first quarter. In the second part of demand that with --.

James Simms

Real-estate.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Real-estate. So yes, we have fine-tuned our strategy with respect to capacity expansion in terms of what to do and whom to do it with.

And that's come about as a result of a number of revelations. So, 1) has to do with the timing for breaking ground and installing capacity in a different location, way further away from our existing manufacturing facility.

As it turns out, we have enough land to extend the existing facility to expand it and bring about nearly 50% increase in taller capacity. And this is very leveraged with respect to the vast products because in terms of revenue per square foot, it's a much more favorable multiply.

We've also got an input from potentially very significant customer that they would they much like to have us have a presence in nation for a variety of reasons. So, we stated looking at that possibility and this is not the near term opportunity, something that will take some time to fully sort itself out and be executed upon.

We feel comfortable with the near term strategy of at being essentially 50% increment of revenue capacity as in appendix to our existing facility.

Don McKenna

Is it the idea the additional capacity a 90,000 square feet being available for first quarter 2020? Is that an indication that you will reach your 50,000 or 500 million rather capabilities at the end of 2019?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

I wouldn’t draw that conclusion. I think you've seen the cash or the fact is I was suggesting earlier. What I am assure, when it comes to a spending capacity with respect to a particular bigger motor which has got longer lead times and procuring additional equipment that we are way ahead of our needs.

So, that doesn't become a bottom line or so. Typically purchasing and deploying additional equipment within existing walls is essentially three four month proposition. And obviously it takes a little longer than that to get new facilities built from the ground level.

Don McKenna

Well, thanks very much and too congratulations on Newll award there recently.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of John Dillon. Please go ahead, you're live in the call.

John Dillon

Hi, guys. Again, I want to congratulate you on a really great quarter. I'd love to see the gross margins up there and the cash you generated and also to see your award that's really nice to see.

So, my first question is, has anything fundamentally changed with Vicor in the last 90 days?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Well, I think the evidence keeps building on the major opportunity we have with respect to AI applications suggested the earlier. There's no competition. The only way compared to those looking to establish a strong competitive position powering seven on either processors.

The only way to add a competitive solution is with our technology. So, that sometimes become abundantly within the last 90 days as more and more companies that come to us they come here or approach us to pursue solutions for them working without the partners to enable advanced XPUs, sub 1 volts frontend 2000 amperes.

I think that the other significant take away my mind within the last three months as being by there from of our fourth generation ethics. They both with the 4GB ram and the 4G VTM. They fall along with these devices who are making initial products with the PRM vehicles for making VTM and current multiplier products using the VTM 4G controller.

This device is bring about a major advance in terms of performance, density that eliminate the laws of the component count of earlier generation control silicon. They enable much more advanced products including among other things more advanced versions of the RFM.

So, I think in my mind, those have been very significant milestones in terms of continue to advance the state of our heart. We are on track to -- we got our own version of the Moore's law. The Moore's law which has been in effect for quite some time so came to an end recently in terms of further advances with respect to processor technology.

Our own version of Moore's law is continue to increase the density and efficiency of our products by about 20% every couple of years. And we keep being on track with that. And as we do that, the technological gap between Vicor and the competition gets wider as opposed to getting narrow.

We're on that track and our 4G silicon and the power package technology and further advances with respect to our Chip technology at large are continue to build that strong strong competitive capability.

John Dillon

Nothing negative fundamentally has changed. All you see is positive fundamental changes and the fact that you grow on your market. You're tracking newer customers and you're accelerating into the AI world. That's what I think I'm hearing. Is that right?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

And let me mention one more thing; the cost effectiveness. In many products, take the NBM as an example. We have by far the lowest cost factor than any competitive product. Not only are we 1/3rd the size but that's not surprisingly being 1/3rd the size, we're not quite 1/3rd the cost, our cost but we're substantially lower cost than any competitive alternative.

John Dillon

That's just great to hear because I know long time in the past you used to always have the technology superiority but not always the lowest cost. So, that's really good to hear.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Well, you might have heard me in the past saying that and it remains true that superior technology is not just superior in terms of efficiency, density, fast response, low noise. Last but not least, it got to be superior in terms of cost.

So, when competitors say we are two or three times the cost, they're looking at Vicor from 10 years ago. They're either oblivious or purposefully ignoring the ideologies of today.

John Dillon

You mentioned in the preannouncement and you had a nice answer to that about the D A converters and all. But what as winning has their claims with lower cost and D A sales parts, has that effected your wins and the lower power CPUs that you power.

For example, the Intel chips don’t they can like sitting on a 1.8 volts instead of 0.7, are they starting to pick up traction in those wins or is that still consistent with you?

James Simms

Well, so they have all the traction in those wins are to the point-in-time in which we successfully penetrated some of that business. To be clear, and I suggested this in answer to an earlier question. Our competitive advantage our 0.6 volt that is for the AI processors is in one way I'm looking at it, several times greater than it is a 1.8 volts.

John Dillon

Right.

James Simms

So, I don’t expect that our competitive position are 1.8 volt which is where Intel processors have been and may continue to be may or may not time will tell, are that's not our strong shoot, our strong shoot is in powering directly 7 nano meter nodes.

And doing so, whether or not competitors taking intermediate step but to 12 volt.

John Dillon

Right. But you're not losing any of your Intel business?

James Simms

No.

John Dillon

Okay. So, is there any reason in the world why you're company would be valued at 40% less than it was 90 days ago. Can you think of --?

James Simms

I'm not going to answer that question. I cannot think of a reason but.

John Dillon

Okay, I can't either. You didn’t really talk about bookings?

James Simms

Yes, other than the general market relays right. We're all mindful of going on in general. But there is no competent specific cash in our server.

John Dillon

There's not fundamental reason, there's no changes or anything that would fundamentally effect you?

James Simms

I think that -- that is going. I can tell you that the recent recognized player in the either CPU space or GPU or general XPU space that is not talking to us or coming to visit us to pursue opportunities for Vicor to give them a competitive advantage.

Nobody wants to be handicap, is ultimately the issue from the perspective of these companies is what's going to help them win against their competitors. They are very smart, right. There wouldn’t be one to 20 cap their competitive stands by following a crowd that has failed to provide the level of advances in power system density; efficiency; flexibility; power packager technology, that this systems require in order to achieve performance that get some more ahead of their competitors.

John Dillon

Right. You enable a higher performance computer, so of course that's something, right?

James Simms

We do. And we enable a higher performance GPU and we're going to be enabling a lot of higher performance ethics.

John Dillon

And if you wanted to, you can convert your designs to D A also, correct, again but you don’t need to?

James Simms

We have actually benchmarked that. But all of you guys do that and there is no benefit.

John Dillon

No benefit, got you.

James Simms

These are cost penalty.

John Dillon

Got you, cost penalty. One last question in bookings this quarter. Are they still on track, do you think you're still maybe about the same. Booking were for are that you saw last quarter?

James Simms

I'm not going to stick my neck out with respect to that. I think that we've obviously been building up the backlog. The backlog has expanded greatly. A suggested interim is prepared remarks. We see the revenues picking up at a modest rate this quarter and we'll have to wait and see with respect to the bookings.

But generally speaking as I look --.

John Dillon

I imagine some companies prime that pumped in and gave you a pretty good bookings upfront?

James Simms

Let me put it this way. As we look, you might recall me saying several quarters ago that we need to get past the summation of a long timeframe in which we're building up our technological capability but we have not transferred yet in design wins and revenue growth.

And I think I mentioned back then that the key milestone was to get past or to the $300 million level as a yearly run rate. That would open up more opportunities. We'll signify the kind of traction and more widespread adoption that we're now seeing.

And I think that's coming through just as expected. But a way in the past I think many companies has some level of hesitation with respect to doing business with Vicor and to do with the fact that we reviewed as a supplier of specialty product, a niche player that would be sort of a supplier roughly sought if you needed to have higher performance.

That old perception has changed, has continued to change. Again, the catches now is along the lines of our lines a little while ago Vicor is gaining traction, Vicor is getting to critical mass. I got a lot more to lose from not doing business with Vicor than the other way around.

John Dillon

Congratulations. It's really an amazing quarter and looking forward to the future. Thank you.

James Simms

Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Peter Lowe. Please go ahead, you're live in the call.

Peter Lowe

Hi, thank you for taking the question. So, what confusing you could say, we thought your release related to the Nvidia V100 cards which we understand our 12 volt and are plugging into 12 volt servers but you are selling a 48 volt product. So, how does that work?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Well, there is no claim whatsoever that we have taken all the business of any one customer. So, we don’t mention any customer's names. You can imagine that any customer undergoing a transition from 12 to 48 may for a variety of reasons continue to develop some products at 12 volt.

This is not an overall non-proposition, it's a progressive seize of that whether the customer you mentioned or any other customer. I have no doubt whatsoever that before too long is so going to be 48 volt. It's so going to be 48 volt is the centre space, it's going to be 48 volt in automotive.

Peter Lowe

Okay. So, if the car there a product is plugging into a 12 volt server then it will not use your product but if it's going into a 48 volt server, then they would use your product. Is that fair?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Not necessarily. Because well we also do with the NBM and we're going to be doing with more products of that kind. These are but the actual converters that can convert 48 to 12 and convert 12 to 48.

So, whether it's a Intel centre, requirement with a 12 volt infrastructure where a 48 volt GPU needs to be powered from 12 volt and NBM can convert 12 to 48 to power the 48 workload or as I suggested earlier, the more the application, where there is an opportunity use a 48 volt battery get redone 12 volt battery, it will distribute 12 volt with heavy gauge wire, distribute 48 volt and then legacy 12 volts load within NBM, we can go either way.

And fundamentally we got the best of all solutions from 48 volt that you had to point of load. We also have with the NBM by far the best highest performer size density and lowest cost solution for either converting 48 to 12 for converting 12 to 48.

Peter Lowe

Okay. Can you give us a little more color or feel for what your ASP is for would be a total solution to you deliver power from the wall to the CPU, how much content do you have either in a number or a relative versus a more traditional product?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Well, for comparative reasons I'm not going to mention a specific number and obviously the number is so much dependent on the particular opportunities, volume, the revenue opportunity, and the maximum opportunity is a function of revenue level that we want to achieve but I'll go back to my earlier statement which is both in front end conversion and in point a load conversion we have the lowest cost cut.

If you measure the cost of our building blocks in terms of cents per watt or cents per amp we have the lowest cost cut. The technology enables the lowest cost solution is densest and with that is got less of everything the factors into the cost of the products. It's got a less silica. It's got less copper. It's got less PC board. It's got less of a packaging cost.

Now the delivery of these is to some degree dependent on volume right because we've had an infrastructure that we've been paying for which needs to be amortized over larger volumes. So our costs and with that the margins get better as the volume goes up and that happens we obviously want to leverage the [indiscernible] cost to offer more competitive pricing to our customers to make it much active for them to adopt the solution. I'm not saying that today we are selling in every application at the lowest cents per watt or the lowest cents per amp. We don't we sell to some degree on value but I'm saying that the cost structure of our engines and everything that goes into it is inherently the lowest cost.

Peter Lowe

Got you. Earlier in the call you talked about Chinese markets are cooling. Can you provide more color on that here what segments of the Chinese market is cooling? Are you seeing cooling anywhere else in any other geography U.S., Europe? Is it more industrial focus, server focus, data center focused? When did the cooling start also please?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

So there's been some cooling taking place over the last several months. Let me answer it this way getting power semiconductors fast I'm not talking about GaN FETs, now I’m talking about good old silicon FETs getting GaN FETs months ago it was a lot harder than as it is today. Getting ceramic capacitors several months ago was a lot harder than it is today and that [cinematic] of the fact that the strains on the supply lines have eased I think considerably over the last several months.

I mean frankly from our perspective this is a good thing. We would not want to be constrained by the availability of the components. There is plenty of opportunity for growth next year and the year after that we don't need the most robust Chinese economy or the most robust global economy for us to deliver growth. So this environment is perfectly fine from us for us. I think frankly with some level concern with respect to the [indiscernible] pipeline months ago and in some instances we had to pay premium prices for some of these components. So that's no longer the case. So much less of a case today.

Peter Lowe

Are you seeing a cooling in your own business and probably more on the legacy side versus the advanced?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Well, so bookings last quarter were sequentially lower for bricks in the prior quarter. And Jamie gave you some quantitative measures that I think bricks bookings declined by what percentage? It was 5% or 6% down from the power course.

James Simms

It's also very, very strong for the first half.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes, but it declined. However, the advanced products bookings went up I think by slightly over 20%. So and that's really indicative of the job point that I was focused on which is when you look at cool in Chinese economy or global demand for electronic products and you correlate it to a legacy product which is a matured product it is not going to be a growth right we recognize therefore a long time that it's good for the bricks to hold essentially level revenues in a normal environment, well those products guess what they're going to be affected by a cooling Chinese economy, a cooling global economy but when it comes to the advanced products the much bigger driver there is the attraction with new customers and new applications that [boosts] the temperature already economy right because it that's a certain other effect.

Peter Lowe

Of course. Within that 6% decline in bookings can you isolate it to an end market is it server is it auto industrial?

Peter Lowe

So we sell bricks into a diverse set of customers applications from transportation to industrial applications to some communications applications. I mean these are products mentioned in the prepared remarks that are sold to something of the order of 10,000 customers so they're a good barometer of the general state of demand and I think they are -- that 6% reduction from Q2 to Q3 is itself indicative independent of the other indicators aiming to do with the components we use caps and FETs of a cooling economy but again that's got to be contrasted with the significant growth in advanced products which has got really nothing to do with warming or cooling economy. It's got everything to do with traction with new customers and new applications.

Peter Lowe

Yes. Of course. Thank you.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Thank you. If there's one more question we'll take it.

Thank you so much. And the next question is coming from the line of Jim Bartlett, please proceed.

Jim Bartlett

Could you give us an idea when you see significant impact and let's say made by the halves of various things first of all on the NBM second with the RFM products and third with this is interrelated if you're on new 4G?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Okay. So we see a significant growth in revenues next year from AI applications. I will put that at the top of the list that you just referenced. So MCD, MCMs, point of load solutions they're going to drive significant growth next year. The NBM has got design wins a large multiracial design wins but it would rank below that the level of opportunity with point to load the 48 volt act 2.0 load solutions in the near term. Now in automotive in longer term with legacy to evolved buses the NBM has got tremendous opportunity but because of the architectural changes that relate to that I think it's going to take time to fully develop and assume [indiscernible] would apply to the [indiscernible] so 4G is going to start shipping in volume to customers in the second half of 2018.

It's going to drive much further advances in performance and cost effectiveness of all of this building blocks, if the control system that is universally applicable to high voltage buses, it could be a 1000 volts, [indiscernible]volts or it can be 0.6 volt it doesn't matter. We get in a control system with 4G capability with all to decimal and do so with extremely high performance and cost effectiveness but that, if you were to ask specifically what is the revenue that is year marked to 4G that's going to start in second half of next year and in terms of being a significant share of the business it will have to be 2020.

Jim Bartlett

And again I was confused on the front end part of it with RFM products where does that start to have a significant impact?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Well, so there's going to be significant RFM business but on a lesser scale than the other two. Yes, we rank them again point of load way ahead of the other things NBM below that in the short term. RFM below that in the short term but longer term is the RFM type of building block represents essentially half of the pie. One way of looking at it is that this has many cents per watt go with [indiscernible] from three-phase AC to 48 volt as there is taking it from 48 volt to the point of load. So the RFM is game-changer in terms of the etiology I would like to use is the align analogy. So fundamentally strategy is to have jumbo jets that take the payload from the source to a 48 volt bus on the way to the point of load. It can take on different directions going from 48 to the point of road but there's a common and other need to take power from the worldwide AC mains, single phase, three phase to the 48/54 volt bus there's going to be at the heart of the entire point solid infrastructure, that’s particularly the case in any station application into some extent it can also be the case in other modular application.

Jim Bartlett

And what do you see your first automotive revenue?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

When we get some minimal sale in the automotive revenue now but with Patrick we have a target and initial target of $100 million in automotive revenues I'm not going to mention a timeframe of that I think certainly since it has come on board, just commented about extreme excitement, extreme opportunity from the meetings she is at with some major companies and I think that the timeframe in which that initial $100 million target can be achieved I believe i.e. is moved in royalty to his expectations before joining the company.

Jim Bartlett

Thinking of timeframes mentioned Jamie mentioned the 30% operating cost at 60% gross margin driving towards that. Could you give some time frame on that?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

I'm not going to get pinned down on that I think that the obviously we've had some based on progression on the operating expense reduction front. It was actually closer setting internal target of 30% early in the year and internal discussions we thought it would take longer than [indiscernible] close to it at the lower 30% I think it would be easier and faster to get to 30% of revenue expenses than to get up to 60% on margins at the same extent that's going to be a function of our aggressive we choose to go on driving business growth. So that's the level we want to keep at our disposal with respect to driving long term dominance in the marketplace.

Jim Bartlett

Would a five year timeframe be reasonable?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Well, so if you were to draw some kind of linear separation from the progression it has taken place in the last year on initial activity modest revenue step up from 200 to 250 million level to 320 million run rate of the recent quarter you withdraw the conclusion that it could happen a lot quicker than 5 years. I'm not going to go there because again to some degree we want to retain all the flexibility we should have with respect to driving the trade-off between revenue growth economics of scale and a short-term gross margin short-term profitability. I think it's safe to say that that's a good problem to have and we're going to drive that balance in a way that may evolve over time depending on a variety of factors.

Jim Bartlett

Got it, I want to add my congratulations, you are spending a lot of money in developing a lot of patents and strategy and some terrific technology.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes, it's only taken $400 million and a lot of sweat but we are I think in a much better place today. Thank you and with that we'll look forward to talking to you in a few months. Have a good night.

