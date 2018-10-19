Adobe: The Business Of Experience

The momentum and operating leverage in ADBE's business are likely to deliver sustained cash flows and thus stock price appreciation.

The management's sustained focus on becoming the integrator for fragmented digital experiences is further putting ADBE in a league of its own.

Adobe has built a leadership position in the digital experience space, on the back of its experience with digital media products.

Adobe (ADBE) is a play on the digital transformation wave. The management's focus on going beyond transformation to become the one-stop shop for digital consumption is likely to create a deep competitive moat, to the company's advantage. Despite spending liberally on acquisitions, ADBE's vision and operating leverage are likely to sponsor business growth, which can lead to meaningful stock price appreciation.

Understanding ADBE’s business model

ADBE is best known as a company providing solutions for the creation, distribution and measurement of digital content. ADBE breaks its business into three reportable segments - digital media, digital experience and publishing (legacy solutions).

Source: ADBE Financial Model. Note: The ADBE Financial Model has been developed by the author using SEC filings, the company's investor disclosures and competitor analysis. The ADBE Financial Model is a multi-scenario, three-statement model that estimates financials for the next seven years and summarizes the expectations through a DCF valuation.

Digital media accounts for the bulk of the business and offers solutions (including Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.) as a subscription service, across platforms.

Source: ADBE Investor Handout - July 2018

During the company's 2018 MAX conference, ADBE disclosed that the company's total addressable market (TAM) is expected to grow to $36.7 billion by 2021.

Source: Adobe MAX 2018

However, the bigger growth opportunity lies in the digital experience market.

Source: Adobe MAX 2018

ADBE’s portfolio of digital experience assets includes analytics-based marketing, advertising and commerce solutions.

Source: Adobe MAX 2018

The company’s solutions cater to marketers’ desire for continual improvement in targeting efficiency, while growing reach.

Although ADBE has a long-standing history in digital media products, the company’s entry in digital experience is relatively new. The digital experience space in itself has been growing due to marketers’ preference for digital as the go-to medium for better ROIs. The increasing dependence on technology has led to rapid growth and evolution of the digital space, giving rise to competition. Despite the competition, ADBE claims to be a leader in most of the markets for digital experience.

Source: Adobe MAX 2018

In a market crowded by some of the biggest names, ADBE's claims seem to be supported by independent research firms.

Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms

Source: Gartner

ADBE has been ranked as a leader in the digital experience segment by Gartner in its Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms and by Forrester in its Forrester Wave for Enterprise Marketing Software Suites.

The company's leadership position has been predicated on the management's vision for ADBE's product stack, which seems to be revolving around data.

The product stack

If cloud-based digital media is the new cake, the enterprise marketing capability is the icing on the cake because of the end use case of the ability to communicate value.

Source: Adobe MAX 2018

Data seems to be at the heart of ADBE's focus on experience, which helps create a measurable return on investment (ROI) for the end user. Data-driven advertising and marketing capabilities also present a natural affinity for commerce resources – a client would rather have a single platform to market a campaign, sell the product and measure the ROI of spending.

Since Magento's commerce cloud widens the scope of ADBE’s offering set, ADBE continues to capture natural demand arising from its core businesses. Not to mention the developer community of over 300K that ADBE got access to through the Magento acquisition.

Experience over product

Part of the reason for the Magento acquisition getting disproportionate attention was the fact that Magento Commerce Cloud was filling up a gap in ADBE’s offering stack, making the overall offering a more complete suite.

Source: Adobe MAX 2018

Marketo's acquisition is likely to be another arrow in ADBE's quiver.

Source: Adobe MAX 2018

Marketo is a leader in cloud based B2B marketing engagement offerings. The completeness of ADBE’s stack also helps the company steadily pivot its business model towards experiences, rather than just products. The company’s CEO, Mr. Shantanu Narayen explains:

Today, people buy experiences, not products… organizations have to break through the noise and speak to the customer to make a lasting impression. To do that, companies need to design for brilliance, rewire the entire organization for intelligence, and create an architecture for action.

Source: CMO

ADBE’s focus on experience also stems from the siloed nature of many of the current solutions, which limit the ability to benefit from multiple interactions with the same customer across different channels. The company’s multichannel presence and ADBE’s strategic partnerships are aimed at providing a wider coverage across platforms.

Strategic partnership with Microsoft

The relationship between ADBE and Microsoft (MSFT) looks similar to that between Tom and Jerry. On the one hand, the two companies compete with each other and on the other hand, MSFT is possibly ADBE’s most important reseller.

Our strategic partnership with Microsoft continues to gain traction among enterprise customers... More than 100 enterprises now leverage Adobe and Microsoft's joint Digital Experience offerings… we're definitely seeing accelerated adoption as a result of our products having been delivered on Azure.

Source: 3Q18 Earnings Call

ADBE seemingly has the upper hand in terms of the product, while MSFT has a better distribution reach. The evolution of this relationship is very interesting with ADBE’s customer profiling efforts potentially aimed at disintermediating ADBE’s dependence on MSFT for distribution.

Unified Experience

The focus on integrating fragmented user behaviors across channels has led ADBE to transition towards a platform, capable of providing a complete view of the user behavior. The company calls this view ‘unified customer profile’ (UCP).

Source: Adobe MAX 2018

UCP is essentially a set of parameters that capture users’ behavioral and demographic information across ADBE’s solution and channel presence. The mere prospect of having access to a psychologically segmented user database is mouth-watering for marketers. The demand for data is likely to cause a self-sustaining chain reaction: as the number of marketers flocking to ADBE grows, ADBE’s datasets will also grow in utility which will drive further demand.

Before people complain of user privacy intrusion, one must understand the background of UCP. Facebook (FB) had faced flak for its treatment of user privacy because FB was using technology to build behavioral profiles of users, without explicit consent. ADBE has a much more sophisticated approach towards user data mining for marketing. While FB was used primarily for recreational purposes to begin with, majority of ADBE’s products have had established commercial objectives with customers willingly sharing usage patterns to improve experience. Thus, ADBE mining data to enhance user experience (from a CXO perspective) has a very different context than FB selling ‘free’ user information to marketers. In both cases, the end product for the platform is the user data sold to the advertiser/marketer. The consensual nature of the ADBE’s offering is likely to give a fillip to demand, which is likely to get amplified on the back of the company’s existing reach. (ADBE's approach compares favorably with that of FB. The social media giant has been known to manipulate user behavior by way of its data mining capabilities, without users’ consent, to test out the best way to serve ads).

The benefits of UCP are obvious – as ADBE becomes one stop shop for marketer demand for user experience, the number of transactions and pricing per transaction improves. Interestingly, ADBE has also been reporting the total transactions processed by the company over the last many years.

Transaction growth

While the transaction volumes reported only captures the cloud/web part of the business, these volumes should represent the lion’s share (and key focus) of ADBE’s business.

Source: ADBE Financial Model. Note: Revenue/transaction or pricing has been calculated using the total reported revenue for the year and dividing it by the number of transactions. Since a small part of ADBE revenue is also derived from on-premise product, the pricing calculated here is marginally overstated. However, the trend in the actual pricing and calculations shown here are unlikely to be very different since cloud revenues as a portion of the total business should account for majority of the revenues.

While the transaction (volume) growth can put Moore’s law to shame, the price per transaction has been dropping like a dead fly! The net result has been a CAGR of ~16% in revenue growth over F2013-2017.

The tacit acceptance and facilitation to help analyze the company’s business as that of a software technology company as well as a data processing company say a lot about ADBE management. The company seems to have a calibrated approach towards investor communication – measure twice, cut once. Instead of boisterous claims or abrupt tweets, ADBE has been consistently offering a gentle whiff of the company’s intentions through legitimate disclosure methods. In this context, the management commentary is all the more fascinating:

I think we've always talked about the fact that if we look at the installed base of Creative and the number of creatives that exist, it's a massive number…. we have got so much better at understanding how people are discovering us and why trialists is a key part of getting people both aware of our products, using our products and then converting. And so I wouldn't say that, that's new. I would say that we're getting better and better at it as we understand how to tailor our offerings.

Source: 3Q18 Earnings Call

Since ADBE does not break down between the free and paid customer growth and usage, the information available and the commentary could be interpreted as follows:

In an increasingly competitive and regulated (read: GDPResque) ad-tech world, ADBE’s shopping spree is aimed at capturing an increasing share of transactions, with the end objective of casting its net as wide as possible

Until ADBE reaches a critical mass of user profiles, the company is acutely reliant on partners such as MSFT

Despite competitive pressures and dependence for distribution, the operating leverage in ADBE’s business that has allowed the company to grow margins, is likely to continue.

Source: ADBE Financial Model

The margin improvement is a likely result of an increasing conversion of free to paid customers and cost control, which in turn has resulted in a healthy balance sheet.

Financials

Model

In the past, growth in the number of transactions has had an almost perfect negative correlation with the pricing. While a variety of factors could have contributed to the steep decline in pricing, the biggest reason is the rapid proliferation of digital. Assuming that the growth of internet usage and thus the transaction growth is unlikely to slow down, pricing should continue falling with transaction growth.

CAGR (2017-24E) Bear Base Bull % change in transactions 69.3% 87.1% 107.1% % change in pricing -32.8% -34.9% -37.9% Total revenue 13.8% 21.8% 28.5% Average (2017-24E) Bear Base Bull Gross margin 79.3% 84.1% 88.8% Op income margin 37.9% 40.2% 42.5% FCF margin 32.4% 34.3% 36.2%

Source: ADBE Financial Model. Note: The expected annual decline in pricing, in the bull case, is much higher than in the bear case.

The three scenarios differ in expected growth in transactions, the associated pricing changes and the consequent difference in operating leverage. While the bull case is not difficult to visualize, ADBE's stance on TAM warrants the enthusiasm to be toned down. Thus, the base case could be the most appropriate way forward.

Base case

we're getting better and better… we now have more offerings enables us to further attract new customers… that's how we look at expanding the top of funnel

Source: 3Q18 Earnings Call

While the absolute number of transactions is likely to follow an exponential growth curve, the base effect could lead to the increase in the number of transactions to plateau.

Source: ADBE Financial Model

However, the inherent operating leverage in the business is likely to sustain margins levels:

Source: ADBE Financial Model

At the scale of transactions that ADBE processes, every penny gets magnified into billions of dollars of cash flows.

Source: ADBE Financial Model

At an expected FCF (2018E) of $3.2 billion, ADBE trades at an FCF yield of 2.5% or P/FCF of 40x.

Valuation

By the traditional measure of valuation for cloud software companies, ADBE trades at an expensive P/S of 14.5x.

ADBE data by YCharts

This mid-teen multiple also presents a fundamental problem, when compared to ADBE’s total addressable market.

Source: ADBE Investor Handout - July 2018

Source: Adobe MAX 2018

ADBE is likely to report ~$9 billion of revenue in F2018E. Using the TAM (2020 estimate), the company has a 9-11% revenue share. How can a company that owns 11% of the market be worth 1.25-1.5x the TAM? Companies such as Salesforce (CRM) and Spotify (SPOT) have had similar issues. For the current company:

If ADBE were to have a 100% revenue share of the TAM, the company’s revenue would be ~$108 billion.

Assuming the F2018E FCF margin of ~37%, ADBE would have had an FCF run rate of ~ $40 billion.

The current market cap of $124 billion would have been ~3x FCF, which sounds extremely inexpensive. However, ADBE only has ~10% share of the market. Thus, ADBE's market cap of $124 billion translates into a P/FCF of ~40x, which is not inexpensive.

Therefore, using a rich P/S multiple of 9x (implying a revenue visibility of 9 years), ADBE’s equity value should be valued at $81 billion. Is this another opportunity to gain 40%+ by shorting the stock?

ADBE's thesis doesn’t fit in the TAM/Market Cap paradigm, and for good reason. Firstly, ADBE's margin profile is much less dependent on non-cash items vs. some of the other big names in the cloud space. And secondly, the company is increasingly becoming an experience-oriented (transactions focused) player and not just a pure-play SAAS vendor for digital media. The leaders in payment processing (Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA)) trade at P/S of over 15.5x and still have considerable upside. Thus, looking at ADBE from a data processing centric business, the company’s stated TAM does not help the cause of valuation. Instead, ADBE is best valued by capturing the long-term value of the business, which can be best done through a DCF. Across the three scenarios, the estimated DCF value/share is as follows:

Scenario Value/share ($) Bear 163.8 Base 302.7 Bull 536.8 Average 334.4

Source: ADBE Financial Model

The average price of $334 represents a 30%+ upside to the current price levels. The key risk to ADBE’s growth thesis is from its advertising business getting impacted due to increasing privacy concerns. Also, worth mentioning are potential issues from increase in competition from the likes of CRM.

However, ADBE's focus on data across to deliver on customer experience is likely to continue becoming a competitive differentiator for the company.

Source: Adobe MAX 2018

The company's enviable market position, growth in the underlying business (as evidenced by the expanding TAM), steady pivot towards a data processing-oriented model and operating leverage make ADBE a high-quality play on digital consumption.

Notes:

All historical financials have been sourced from the company's SEC filings and investor presentations

Unless explicitly stated, all margins are non-GAAP

Unless explicitly stated, all forecasts are for the 'base case' of the ADBE Financial Model

For the full ADBE Financial Model, please inbox the author

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.