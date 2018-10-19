Bulls Stand Their Ground

There may not be a whole lot of them, but among the bulls that remain, they held firm in the latest week as equity markets attempted to regain their footing. According to the weekly sentiment survey from AAII, bullish sentiment increased this week from 30.6% up to 33.9%. While slightly more than a third of investors are bullish, this reading remains below the historical average of 36.7% that has been in place throughout the bull market.

While bulls may have been resilient in the last week, so too were the bears. They held firm at 35.0% versus 35.5% last week.

Investors considering themselves neutral saw the biggest decline this week, but even this reading saw little in the way of movement, falling from 33.9% down to 31.1%.