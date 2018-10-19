E*TRADE Financial's (ETFC) CEO Karl Roessner on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 18, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Good evening and thank you for joining E*TRADE's Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call. Joining the call today are Chief Executive Officer, Karl Roessner; Executive Chairman of the Board, Rodger Lawson; and Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Pizzi.

Today's call may include forward-looking statements, including statements about E*TRADE's future operational and financial performance, final targets and growth expectations, strategic business initiatives, plans concerning capital deployment and outlook on the broader economic environment which reflect management's current estimates or beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

During the call, the company will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP figures and for a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of E*TRADE Financial, please refer to the company's earnings release furnished on Form 8-K along with the Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs and other documents the company has filed with the SEC. All of these documents are also available at about.etrade.com.

Note that the company has not reconciled its forward-looking non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because the material items that impact that measure are out of the company's control and cannot be reasonably predicted.

This call will present information as of October 18, 2018. The company disclaims any duty to update forward-looking statements made during the call. This call is being recorded, and a replay will be available via phone and webcast later this evening at about.etrade.com. No other recordings or copies of the call are authorized or may be relied upon.

With that, I would now turn the call over to Mr. Roessner.

Karl Roessner

Thanks, Christopher. Good evening, and thank you for joining on our third quarter call. In September of 2016, we began a new journey at E*TRADE, a journey defined by a call to accelerate growth and to return to our roots as the undisputed leader for digitally-inclined traders and investors. Over the course of the last two years, we have made exceptional progress on this journey and we've created enormous value for our shareholders along the way. We've truly positioned the company for continued success and for sustainable long-term value creation.

On behalf of E*TRADE’s leadership team, I look forward to expanding on these statements in more detail but will begin with an overview of tonight’s call. First, our Executive Chairman, Rodger Lawson will walk you through the board’s assessment of our performance and the impact of that assessment on the company’s future. Next, I will provide my thoughts on our progress and my team’s vision for the future of E*TRADE. Finally, Mike Pizzi will follow with an update on our capital allocation plans and summarize our Q3 results. Then, we will commence our customary Q&A.

In addition for earnings press release, we have included supplementary pages in our investor presentation which highlights several of the key elements we will cover on the call this evening. It has been a very exciting and fulfilling two years and it is a pleasure to turn the page on this chapter in such a positive fashion and I look forward to sharing our vision for the future.

With that, I will hand the call over to our Executive Chairman, Rodger Lawson.

Rodger Lawson

Thank you, Karl, and good evening everyone. In the autumn of 2016, having announced the acquisition of OptionsHouse, the board set out a series of business driver relationship performance goals to serve as proof that we could reinvigorate growth, improve operating leverage and install a deeper sense of urgency in our ranks. As a board, we want the confirmation that E*TRADE had a bonafide long-term growth trajectory and could keep delivering meaningful value for our shareholders over time.

As many of you know we also expressed if we couldn't achieve those goals over a reasonable period of time which we outlined as 18 to 24 months, we would consider other strategic options to protect and enhance shareholder value including a merger or even a sale of the company. Two years on, the company has clearly reinvigorated its growth and delivered outstanding returns. While the specific driver goals we set represent only one aspect of the company's strong performance, we are pleased with having outperformed on three of the four benchmarks we laid out.

The area where we've fallen short is net new asset growth which has certainly improved but has lagged initial targets. We do recognize have of the shortfall is substantially due to our historical lack of institutional custody capability. Our acquisition and successful integration of TCA is quickly addressing some of that legacy gap, and Karl will tell more about why we are so optimistic about that opportunity.

During the two-year period the board is evaluated E*TRADE not only against the full 2016 growth goals which has served as a guy posts of managing top line growth but also against other important dimensions of performance including earnings growth, ROE expansion and shareholder value creation all of which have exceeded our expectations.

Here are a few of the comments we've noted during this period. The company has meaningfully elevated its offerings for derivative engaged traders above and beyond the capabilities we acquired with OptionsHouse. This has attracted more profitable trading activity and created a more resilient user base. We have seen the company's ability to grow and stock plan channel with a record increase and a number of new client wins. This is a critical growth engine for us as we look to our future.

The team's successful integrated two acquisitions which is significantly expanded our capabilities on reach both for the present but also for the future.

Management has consistently demonstrated an ability to quickly react to a very competitive market landscape while still expanding our share across our most profitable segments. There has also been great focus on operating discipline as well as revenue growth both of which are reflected in the expansion of E*TRADE’s operating margin.

Overall, therefore, while looking broadly across E*TRADE or the specific business driver goals, the board is very pleased with the evolution and progress of the company over the past few years. It’s really been terrific. We're also very pleased with the total shareholder returns over that period during which we have significantly outpaced the performance of the market, the sector and our direct peers.

We have also been very focused not just on the past but also growth prospects for the future. We believe this is critical to selecting the best path forward for E*TRADE and its shareholders. In looking at our future prospects, we have considered and placed substantial weight on the following areas: first, management's long-term strategic plan. The board's assessment of this multi-year plan is it's positive and not unreasonably optimistic, it is a sound incredible plan and should generate material value growth for E*TRADE.

Second, the Board believes, after receiving analysis and advice from our third-party advisors, that with good execution management's plan, there is material shareholder value upside in E*TRADE’s future which is more compelling than what we believe will be generated from any likely near-term transaction. Critical elements in the assessment of management’s multi-year plan is follows.

First, with approximately 6 million accounts and approaching a half a trillion in assets, the company has built significant scale across our areas of business. Beyond the current value profile of this base of customers and assets, we see meaningful potential to expand our products and, therefore, our engagements across this group which can drive substantial increase in value with just modest improvements. With the pending acquisition of roughly one million accounts from Cap One, this potential will only expand.

E*TRADE’s position in our core trading segment has improved materially and as a result we believe we will continue to participate proportionately in any growth of trading activity in the U.S. We are confident with these growth expectations even considering the potential for future price competition for other industry players.

As part of that perspective as we look out over the five-year time horizon, we do not expect the trading tree to grow to the sky and we do recognize the markets can go down as well as up. Additionally, we have significant confidence that we will continue to involve Evolve and grow our presence in the stock plan business. Our capabilities in market share under E*TRADE corporate services remain industry leading and we have every intention of maintaining that status. Karl and Mike will share more light in the importance of and contribution made by this business in their prepared comments in a moment.

Further, we believe the acquisition of TCA provides a sound foundation to influence our growth rates both because of the quality of the custodial platform as well as our ability to expand relative to our existing total asset base. We expect the nature of our business model evolve over the next few years as we enhance our capabilities in wealth management both directly and indirectly.

When taken with the opportunity to expand the services we offer through transactional banking services like security space lending, savings offerings and digital payment solutions, we expect the Evolve suite of E*TRADE’s offerings to be extremely competitive.

We also believe that our progress in the RIA space, robot advisory money management will enable us to increase our retention rate on corporate services proceeds which has been stable around 15% for some time. We think the historical absence of clear investment choices of plan participants whether self-directed or advised has restricted our ability to retain more corporate services assets and the broadening of our capabilities will allow us to engage more deeply with these customers.

Last but by no means the least, we're obviously pleased with the E*TRADE’s ability both currently and prospectively to generate excess capital. As the board and the management team it will be our intention to continue to return that capital to our shareholders. Simply put, if we can’t use it, we will not sit on it. We've already demonstrated our commitment to return capital to shareholders by our prior stock buybacks, and today Karl and Mike will let our forthcoming Capital Management and return plans.

With the confidence we've taken from our assessment of the company's future growth plans as well as the quality of management's execution, the board's expectations for E*TRADE's future grow are high. During our five-year planning horizon, we expect to see mid-teens growth at earnings per share aided in part by an expansion of our operating margin and also return on equity of 20% or better.

With this performance expectation the board's current view, therefore, is that we do not believe initiating a sale process is the best path for value creation for our shareholders. I would, however, add the following comments. First, we have no illusions of what our producer responsibilities are when it comes to assessing the performance on prospects with the company we got them and the options that may be available to us over the course of time. The board will not waver in seeking any steps to protect value for our shareholders. As I said in the past, we want to grow shareholder value, not lose it.

And second we remain conscious of the fact that as a smallest player in a highly competitive environment we have little wiggle room for failure. We don't see that situation changing. We must, for the foreseeable future, continue to deliver an outsized impact through an unyielding focus and efficient execution.

Finally as we look to the future there are of course many material metrics which are relevant to us and I have little doubt will be focused on them more, however, over a five year planning horizon the board will be most focused on EPS growth as well as ROE expansion as our major common denominator metrics to assess whether we are succeeding or not.

With that, I'll pass the commentary back to Karl.

Karl Roessner

Thank you, Rodger. It’s been a long road and I'm incredibly proud of our team. We revitalized our product set, we put our brand back on the map, we reclaimed our mantle as the home for active traders, and we worked tirelessly to make sure that our foundation from our risk framework to our operations and technology capabilities is sound. Over the past 24 months we have delivered meaningful financial growth including over 20% compound annual growth in revenues, up 30% CAGR in earnings per share, and a remarkable 40% annualized growth in adjusted pretax income.

We grow our balance sheet by 32%, expanded our adjusted operating margin by 1100 basis points, and improved our ROE by 900 basis points while returning over $1 billion to shareholders through stock repurchases. We accomplished this by delivering exceptional business growth and integrating a meaningful acquisition in OptionsHouse which together allowed us to capitalize on a favorable market environment.

We're also setting ourselves up for the future with the closing of TCA in April and the upcoming acquisition of nearly a million accounts from Capital One which is on track to close in the fourth quarter. To this end, we have improved our trailing 12-month DARTs to more than 260,000, up 73% from the pace of 24 months to go driven by a greater number of accounts and an increase in activity per account which grew from 12 to 18 trades. We more than doubled our derivatives DARTs from 38,000 in Q3 '16 to 86,000 in this most recent quarter.

We improved our organic net new brokerage assets from $9 billion to more than $14 billion during the trailing 12-month period. We more than doubled our pace of account growth from 88,000 in the 12 months ended in September 2016 to 215,000 over the past 12 months and we grew our highest value accounts at more than double the rate of our total account growth. We've attracted net flows of 51% on our Q3 2016 managed asset balance scaling from $3.7 billion to more than $6 billion. We enjoyed the success of a low base which gives us confidence in our ability to continue scaling managed assets over time given our improved capabilities to serve long term investors. We onboarded more than $26 billion of new corporate services stock plan assets from new client since Q3 of '16. This is more than double the amount we brought in over the preceding 24-month period. We added 135 billion in gross new assets from existing corporate services clients.

None of this could have happened without a tremendous team effort. Over the last two years we acquired OptionsHouse and successfully integrated it within our platform with earning synergies this year running approximately $0.10 per share higher than what we originally communicated. We acquired TCA. We launched Power E*TRADE. We reinvigorated our brand with an irreverent new advertising campaign. We significantly upgraded our website and enhanced our active trading suite with truly differentiated enhancements. We were rated the number one mobile trading options trading and web-based platform in the most recent stockbrokers.com survey.

We achieved the number one loyalty and overall satisfaction rating for our stock plan platform Equity Edge Online for the seventh straight year. We deftly responded to competitive pricing by setting up the tier offering thereby retaining our most valuable active customers.

We reinforced our best-in-class risk organization and continued improving the company's overall risk profile allowing us to reduce our bank and consolidated capital threshold by 100 basis points and 50 basis points respectively freeing up approximately $700 million in capital.

We refinanced over $1.4 billion of debt in TRUPs yielding annual savings of approximately $20 million. We exhibited notable expense discipline confining expense increases to under half of our revenue growth and this represents only a partial list of our accomplishments.

As most of you are aware, I never tire of discussing our corporate services stock plan channel, which is a real differentiator for our franchise. In addition to being a tremendous feeder channel of accounts and assets, the cash profile of our corporate services related customers is significantly better than that of our other customers and thus delivers an outsized contribution to net interest income and to earnings.

Over the last two years, corporate services related assets have grown by 30% more than assets in other retail accounts and as of the end of the third quarter, corporate services related cash contributed 35% of all customer cash balances. As most of you understand, our corporate services channel serves as a funnel to our broader brokerage business as stock grants turn into vested shares which translate to cash proceeds as well as to engagement with our broader suite of offering.

Due to the extraordinary success of our corporate services team, the volume of assets that has entered that funnel has never been greater than it is today. If we consider the sum of the unvested unexercised and vested but yet to be transacted stock plan shares, the opportunity set of stock plan asset has increased from approximately $150 billion in Q3 of 2016 to $260 billion today. Not only do we expect a future net new asset flows but it should disproportionately contribute to growth in cash deposits.

Finally, with the addition of institutional custody services in concert with our focus on delivering an exceptionally easy to use digital wealth offering, we believe the opportunity to engage more deeply with these stock plan customers will expand significantly. Needless to say as we endeavor to retain more proceeds each percentage point increase on a $260 billion base contributes meaningfully to net new assets.

While we're incredibly proud of our accomplishments, we're not resting on past results and we're exceedingly focused on adapting our model to position E*TRADE to where the market is headed. The self-directed trader will always be core to our strategy and we will continue to deliver exceptional product and a truly differentiated service experience for our most discerning and engaged customers. With that said, we must focus our energy on competing more effectively in the digital wealth space. And we've also been hard of work building on our capabilities to serve a range of investor needs including meaningfully expanding our list of no transaction fee mutual funds and ETFs, enhancing our financial consultant powered offerings for those clients who continue to prioritize human touch and relaunching our best-in-class robot solution, our core portfolios.

These new capabilities have enabled us to surpass our $6 billion managed assets goal without material advertising focus. We know that this will be the fastest growing segment of the wealth management market and we fully intend to align the power of our brand and our capabilities against this opportunity as this segment of the market continues to take flight.

By incorporating TCA by E*TRADE, we're expanding our footprint to the RIA segment which will broaden our addressable market and serve as a critical retention tool for brokerage and stock plan accounts in search of higher touch services. While this edition provides a foothold in a new market plugging it into E*TRADE makes the platform considerably stronger. Adding the E*TRADE moniker to the platform is already bearing fruit, adding $1 billion in custodial assets since April. We see this as an added tool for our financial consultants and meeting our clients investing needs while also creating meaningful opportunities for the RIA’s that we add to the program.

In that vein, we are thrilled to announce the addition of Edelman Financial Services, an industry stalwart to our platform and aim to connect their advisors to our national referral program launching in the coming weeks. Through this arrangement client assets from one of the preeminent advisors in the country will be custodied with E*TRADE while our referral network will provide E*TRADE’s financial consultants with the channel to connect clients in need of higher touch services with RIAs on our platform.

Since we announced the acquisition a year ago, TCA has more than 12 billion in commitments and we are only just getting started. Just to contextualize that number at the time, we announced the acquisition TCA had $17 billion in assets under custody, so it should go without saying that this growth engine has been ignited in a very real way.

With the solid foundation, we look forward to delivering on concrete financial objectives. First, we are targeting sustainable mid-teens EPS growth for the next five years amounting to an approximate doubling of our earnings power by 2023. Second, we plan to expand our operating margin from its current 48% level to 50% in 2020 and drive toward a mid-50s level by 2023. Third, we look to expand our ROE from the current level of approximately 16% to beyond 20% and, fourth, we plan to achieve these targets while also returning meaningful capital to shareholders via dividends and buybacks beginning immediately with another $1 billion repurchase program and our initiation of a 14% quarterly dividend. Mr. Pizzi will provide additional details on our capital plan.

Before I turn the call over to Mike, I want to congratulate him on his recent promotion and the expansion of his role to include the COO title. Mike is an E*TRADE success story progressing during his 15-year tenure from portfolio management to Bank Treasurer to Corporate Treasurer to Chief Risk Officer and more recently to Chief Financial Officer. This elevated role is a natural extension of Mike’s position and I am confident it will result in great things for this organization and for our shareholders.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Mike Pizzi.

Michael Pizzi

Thanks Karl. It’s been incredibly fulfilling to build my career at E*TRADE and it’s a privilege to help lead this great company into the future. Now let me begin by discussing our growth objectives in more detail and then I will lay out our capital priorities and then briefly cover Q3 results. First on our growth objectives. We are advancing from a set of goals that were narrowly defined by business metrics to broader financial targets such as earnings growth, return on equity and capital allocation which are more directly aligned to delivering value for shareholders. To meet these financial targets, we must flexibly react to the competitive and economic environment and pull on different levers to deliver earnings growth.

With that as a context, I would like to dive into the targets that Rodger and Karl set out. First, we plan to maintain an operating margin above 50% which we expect to reach by 2020; in a stable environment, we expect to expand this to mid-50 level by 2023. Over the last several years, we have grounded our budgeting in an operating margin framework that transparently commits to balanced top-line growth with expense discipline.

This framework ensures that we are judicious on expense growth in favorable market environments and that we are disciplined on spending during more challenging revenue periods. Under this framework, we anticipate growing revenues to 350 to 400 basis points faster than expenses which should lead to the steady and sustainable margin expansion.

Next, we are targeting mid-teens EPS growth or more than doubling of our EPS to a greater than $7 by 2023. Our target for earnings growth is not based on blind optimism, we anticipate achieving double-digit growth in pre-tax income with approximately two-thirds coming from revenue growth and one-third from margin expansion. We also plan to continue repurchasing our stock which will contribute to our EPS growth over the five-year period. In terms of the inputs underlying this multi-year plan, we assume a few more Fed rate hikes including two in 2019 and one the following year.

We assume continued strong engagement by our customers but expect a far more moderate pace of DART and margin growth compared to the rapid expansion we saw this year. Our model assumes that brokerage cash levels remain relatively in line with the current rate of approximately 13% of brokerage customer assets; should cash levels moderate back in historical norms higher than 15%, we also expect a commensurate softening of DART activity and customer margin growth.

Finally, our model assumes modest contraction within commission per trade as competitive trends point to continued pricing pressure by others in the industry. This should be partially offset by a greater share of derivative trading on our platform.

The earnings growth modeled in our plan and the drivers I just covered are presented on Slide 34 of the investor presentation. The earnings improvement in our plan comes primarily from consistent sweep deposit growth among our core brokerage and stock plan customers and from the tremendous scale benefits, we realize on each new incremental dollar of revenue. We believe it is prudent to exercise conservatism on our modeling and, therefore, assign relatively modest growth the sum of our emerging platforms. That does not diminish our optimism about the potential in these areas or our excitement about the strong foundations we have in place. From our digital wealth offerings to our institutional cost these services we have truly differentiated solutions that will be deepen engagement, improve retention and expand the wallet share among our existing brokerage and stock plan customers.

Through these growth vectors we also see substantial opportunity to broaden our reach into new households. Success on these fronts could drive meaningful upside to the greater than $7 EPS target we laid out today.

As for capital plans our business generates tremendous excess capital that creates capacity to balance for reinvestment in the business with distribution to shareholders. Over the last two years we have the unique opportunity to onboard nearly $9 billion in off-balance sheet deposits which caused us to retain capital. Despite the growth in our capital base, we recently completed our $1 billion repurchase authorization more than three months ahead of plan. We expect to generate even more excess capital going forward given our earnings run rate is considerably higher than a couple of years ago and that the on boarding of the third party deposits is now complete.

With that backdrop any consideration of the relative cheapness of our shares we will be opportunistic in the pacing of our new $1 billion share buyback program with the ability to complete up to half during the fourth quarter of this year. We intend to complete the program by the end of 2019.

With respect to the initiation of a dividend to common shareholders we are launching a payment of $0.14 payable on November 15. While we anticipate our capital allocation will remain skewed towards share buybacks given that they afford tactical flexibility the initiation of the company's first common dividend program running in parallel provides us with ample avenues to efficiently return capital to shareholders.

Taken together, this should speak to not only the quantum of excess capital generation but also as a testament to the predictability and stability of our earnings going forward. We hope and expect this will make E*TRADE a more appealing more appealing to a broader population of investors.

This capital plan implies a payout in the 80% to 90% range which we believe is appropriate considering our targets for double digit earnings growth. We believe it is sustainable considering our proven capital efficiency and strong operating leverage and we can always pause share repurchases to the extent that we find compelling and organic growth opportunities.

Putting our earnings growth and capital objectives together we plan to expand our ROE from its current 16% level on an adjusted basis to beyond 20% by 2023. An emphasis on ROE demands that we remain disciplined in how we allocate and return capital. We will always be focused on growing earnings but if investments do not enhance shareholder value than we plan to return that capital to its rightful owners, our shareholders.

Finally, I would like to briefly cover Q3 results. For the quarter, we reported net income available to common shareholders of $261 million or $1 per diluted share on record net revenues of $720 million, up $121 million from the year ago quarter.

We had a couple of unique items which benefited pretax earnings by $30 million including a $34 million benefit to provision for loan losses and $5 million in gains related to the sale of our legacy equity investment in the Chicago Stock Exchange. This was partially offset by a $4 million early extinguishment of debt charge related to the refinancing of our TRUPs and $4 million in restructuring related activities.

Our effective tax rate for the quarter included an $8 million income tax benefit related to the revaluation of our net deferred tax assets. This revaluation typically occurs during Q3, and excluding this benefit our tax rate was closer to 26%. We expect the full year 2018 tax rate of approximately 26% and a go forward rate of approximately 27%.

As for core results, net interest income increased by $13 million as our net interest margin expanded by eight basis points on relatively flat asset balances driven by the impact of the Fed rate hike, higher average margin balances and improved securities portfolio performance. Our average deposit cost including customer payables was 18 basis points in Q3 up from nine basis point last quarter. We expect our blended deposit cost to be 25 basis points in Q4. Following the Fed September rate hike our average rate average reinvestment rate in the securities portfolio is now in the 300 to 325 basis point range similar to the prior quarter.

For the full year 2018, we are forecasting NIM to fall within the range of 305 to 310 basis points assuming customer margin balances remain at current levels. Commission revenue of $117 million increased 17% year-over-year but fell 3% sequentially. DARTs were up modestly but CPT was down $0.27 and there were fewer trading days in the quarter. Our CPT of $7.04 was below our expected range as heighted equity volumes pressured derivative mix and the average number of contracts portrayed and stock plan trade declined. For Q4, we expect commission per trade to fall in the $7 to $7.05 range. These and TRUP service charges were mostly flat quarter-over-quarter. The average yield on third party cash was up five basis points to 143 basis points in Q3; we anticipate generating roughly 150 basis points from third party cash in Q4.

With respect to expenses, non-interest expenses was $380 million, down $4 million from the prior quarter. This quarter is adjusted operating margin which excludes provision benefit and loss on early extinguishment of debt was 48% and improvement of 200 basis points from the prior quarter. We expect our full year 2018 adjusted operating margin to surpass 46% better than the 45% we commented on last quarter's call, given a strong result to date and the benefit of the September rate hike.

One important update to our expense efforts is the run rate savings we recently achieved on the heels of the $50 billion threshold being lifted with the change of the Dodd-Frank Act. Through some restructuring of our regulatory and enterprise risk management functions to reflect the current regulatory landscape and the improved risk profile of the company we have cut $15 million from our expense base. This savings is embedded in our operating margin assumptions.

A final note on corporate cash. We ended the quarter at $517 million down $426 million sequentially reflecting the $413 million redemption of TRUPs, the $309 million used to repurchase shares and the $24 million paid on preferred dividends. This was partly offset by $322 million of dividends to the parent from the bank and broker. For Q4, we anticipate approximately $330 million in total dividend to the parent.

And with that, we will open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

And our first question comes from the line of Steven Chubak with Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

Steven Chubak

So certainly a lot to unpack here. Wanted to ask, just really dig into the five-year earnings target that you guys outlined and I thought you did a really nice job just speaking to the $7 earnings walk and most of the assumptions there actually look to be quite reasonable, the two that you're maybe referring the most proud here are the modest reduction in commission for trade just given some of the recent developments we've seen on the pricing side, new entrant price wars, et cetera as well as the higher cash level as the percentage of assets and certainly over the last few years we clearly seen that with rising markets and rate that cash levels should continue to grind lower. And just given the long term earnings walk, tell me you can flesh out your long term views on both cash and commission pricing seeing as those who really appear to be the most contentious.

Michael Pizzi

Yes. So let me start on the cash side. Looking at sort of the cash levels now we're down to historic -- a level that we haven't seen since going back well over a decade to a pre-crisis environment roughly 13% or so cash applying assets. Looking at that you know thinking it'll continue to drop from here, we felt that from a planning perspective it best really to hold that flat further cash. Further reductions in cash balances from here will probably mean higher margin balances, higher DART volumes, higher securities lending revenue much of some of the similar to the behavior you seen here today.

Holding it flat then just really gives you the dynamics that we show you in the investor deck that really just has the business generating cash both from the core account growth as well as the corporate services unit which we gave some highlights on it to how that helps us generate cash. When we apply that over the five-year period we get to the cash type balances and balance type levels that are going to drive that earnings power forward that $7 type level.

Karl Roessner

When you look at commissions side I think when we look at our business model and how we've structured ourselves focused on our active trader set, there's a pretty large mix of derivative strays in there, our stock plan administration business and execution to come through that channel, so there's not the situation where we see as zero commission level. We have obviously stressed this and included some of the pricing pressure that we foresee over the near term in the longer term in the plan but that we don't take it down zero just given our business model and given where those fees come from.

Steven Chubak

Got it. That's really helpful. Appreciate responses on both of those items. So this is the follow-up for me it’s going to be on the five-year margin target your earnings walk assumes that it approaches somewhere in the mid-50s, 55% over time. In the past some of your large E-broker competitors that actually talked about a peak margins somewhere closer to 50% simply because competitive pressures make it difficult for profitability to really exceed that threshold and go much beyond that level. Just hoping you could speak to some of the factors you see differentiated in terms of your business mix now actually enable you to operate somewhere above 50% and closer to 55% on a sustained basis.

Michael Pizzi

Yes.

Karl Roessner

That's correct.

Michael Pizzi

And we see it right in kind of a historical performance lifting our sort of operating margin 200 basis points over the past two-year period. We are mainly a digital firm with only 30 branches; it gives us a pretty significant operating leverage base. We focus on using technology smartly to drive that and then sort of the earnings model and how we monetize cash gives us a clear advantage. Without the real estate, with the balance sheet model that we're operating, we think getting to 55% is very realistic.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Christian Bolu with Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Christian Bolu

Good afternoon, Rodger, Karl, and Mike. I guess the quick one for Rodger, maybe bit of a blunt question here but to the extent there are meaningful COGS and commissions say by former Fidelity in the near future, does that change at all the board's calculus around to take out?

Rodger Lawson

No, I don't think so. I don't think it makes a material difference in the short-term leading to believe that. I'm not sure personally I believe that but I don't think it makes a material difference, I think there are a number of levers as Mike has alluded to which we pull in that particular process maybe commissions will drop farther but we're getting pretty close to the floor and all this commission rates anyway and the world has changed a great deal and I was joking to say it's tough to fall off the floor when you get to certain lever position in terms of rates.

So actually Christian I don't think it works, I think what would -- the only thing that would affect our perspective is if there were series of license that convinces that we couldn't get to the type of financial performance Mike just described and I think it would that would inform the board's decision, we would think about it differently but at the moment even changes in prices and I alluded to that in my prepared comments, we don't anticipate that's going to make a material difference to our perspective in the foreseeable future.

Christian Bolu

Okay, thank you. So Rodger seems like you're banking quite a lot here on the corporate services business particularly around the amount of cash that comes into that business, I think it's fairly meaningful. We have heard the pitch around increasing retention rates for a while right and you have had TCA and Robots now at least for a couple quarters, should help us understand are you actually seeing an increase in retention rates and can you actually speak to why you think this time is different and we'll see meaningful progress in retention rates over time?

Rodger Lawson

End one is being guilty about talking continuously about upping our retention rates and I seem to remember one of your sell side colleagues said to me that, "Hey Rodger, you have been talking about since Jesus was a baby." And I think in fact just that is the case but I think the dynamic that and I think that was introduced in Karl's comments and Mike's comments is that volume of cash which comes naturally from that corporate services business and even during the last five, six quarters when we all know every one of the industries experienced a lot of money moving into the market, cash levels have come down and I just talked about that.

The cash levels in the corporate services business are even modestly increased or stabilized, so I think corporate services in terms of value chain institution even with a 15% retention rate at the end of 12 months is cash value contribute to the companies become more and more significant as we evaluate it.

Going forward, if we can move that 15% and excuse me I think there are number of things that we haven't done that we could do, Karl talked about them, Mike talked them, in terms of expanding the kind of product offerings which could encourage people to stay more, repeat more money with E*TRADE and we have a good, it's hard to believe but we have a very good investment track record.

It would be hard pressed, you need to be Sherlock Holmes looking through some of the information we have in order to help you do that but the track record we generated is very, very good, we just haven't brought it to the floor in the meaningful way. So I would go back and maybe I'll be accused year from now saying that you did that one more year after Jesus was born in terms of when you were talking about it but I do think that the cash level contribution rolls in, rolls in every year, and that makes as Mike said it, that makes a very significant contributions what we anticipate would contribute materially to the spread income we see in that five-year growth plan and spread income is an extremely significant part of it.

So I would say our confidence in the power, checking with the recent growth of corporate services, the cash is generating and if that is aided by further expansion of retention rate then I think you've got to let it grow more strongly.

Karl Roessner

Yes, and Christian we are really focused on the experience for the end customers here and that that's one of the biggest things. There is the focus throughout the organization in our stock plan for the unit as well as our retail brokerage unit to really focus on that the impact we can have on the corporate clients coming in and making their service is impactively delivered. Then the first interaction of that stock plan customer has with us when they go into accept their award or start their relationship with E*TRADE is as seamless as possible and introducing them to what they can do next and the solutions that we have building out on our digital wealth platform, right everything from our robots to our pre-built ETF offering that we have now and really concentrating our marketing and our efforts around the dates of those brands, helping these individuals understand educating them on what's available when they come into newfound wealth and that's where the focus comes from and that's where my confidence comes from that we can shift that 15% upwards. On the type of pool that we talked about during the prepared remarks, one percentage point move is meaningful, so that's where we're coming from.

Rodger Lawson

I would just add Christian we grew the pool from $150 billion to $260 billion. We have the leading product in the space and are growing quite considerably even if the 15% remains we will deliver significant value and that value is what we're reflecting in the plan. We don't make any heroic assumptions about that percentage going up higher to hit the financial targets that we imply.

Karl Roessner

That's the short answer, Christian.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Rich Repetto with Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Rich Repetto

How are you doing? I guess the first question thank you for Rodger for acknowledging, there is a potential for market corrections recessions, the risk of the zero commissions, you could even see some Fed easing over I guess over five years, so I guess my question is what discount rate as you shoot and I know the opportunities are out there but what kind of risk or discount rate do you use and if you could help us why did would you suggest we use and what's the present value as you do all this and you measure the risk versus these opportunities, what present value did you all come up with?

Michael Pizzi

Yes, Rich. I mean, I think that calculating our cost of equity given sort of areas, measures of beta the 10-year yield it should be a pretty straightforward calculation, you're going to land depending on what assumptions you use and sort of a 9% to 10% range maybe slightly higher depending on sort of modeled assumptions. I think that that's pretty standard in terms of sort of discounting in sort of cash flow discounting, if you're trying to build some sort of DCF analysis of what we're modeling.

Rodger Lawson

Rich, could I just ask a couple of -- couple of other comments. You and I think Patrick, Patrick goes honestly were two of the individuals that have written relatively comprehensive assessments of what I call revenue yields and I have announced a different name but I will call it revenue because I'm old fashioned. And I think it's pretty clear that we are not.

No, no it's youngerish. I think in fact what this, I think the revenue yield analysis is an important one because the model we have I think does deliver higher revenue yield. Now the point you made I think in your last note was yes, guys can you sustain that with growth and of course it's the right question, we would all agree with that question, I think when the board went through the multi-year plan, I mean, many of the board members and I think the reality is this is not an easy group, this is a demanding group, we went through the plan, we went through in consulate details that actually I think as we traversed a five-year plan without I'll use Mike’s comments without any heroic assumptions around growth in some of the key driver metrics, we still are sustaining our very, very attractive high revenue yield which clearly contributes to the margins that people were questioning about. So I think as we look forward yes there could be a big market correction and we will all suffer with that. I'm not sure if today count as a big market correction, I guess if your stock comes down from 66 bucks to 50, if you own the stock you feel that's a pretty big market correction.

So I think for each story, we've had a pretty significant market correction in the last few months but only could continue to happen and if it does it does. But the essence of our model I think even if we do see that I won't say there are natural hedges in everything that we do but trading comes down potentially margin comes down, cash goes up, there are many interesting trades of, trade-offs and as we talked about this with the board I think we've got ourselves reasonably to comfortable I mean the sky could fall, who knows, but we've got ourselves reasonably comfortable in the fact that this is the kind of numbers that Mike talked about over the five-year horizon are very achievable in most environments and we all lived through 2008 no one knew what most was in 2008 is certainly different world. But I think we believe even in negative scenarios but our revenue yield will hold up and our ability to deliver the kind of returns we're talking about will hold up. Time will tell Rich.

Rich Repetto

Yes and I appreciate the insight it's great to communicate with you on this. So I guess that the follow-up question would be I have done a discounting in the time that we had and present valued what -- off of a multiple of earnings. But I guess the question is when we compare that did you all seek out what the market would put on E*TRADE today did you actually seek out when get bids or have any interaction like that and as along as on that subject as well and you've been guiding the process Rodger just trying to see what your future I know the employer -- I think your employment contract ends at the end of the year and just want to see whether you'll still be guiding the shift here to the five-year and $7 of earnings.

Rodger Lawson

Let me start with the last one. When we have the -- I think I call might we went to the Barclay Conference off we have the management changes in 2016 because we figured it was best to get out, get out there and explain what the hell we were doing. At that time I think I talked about the fact that as we've made the changes backed I rationalized why we had confidence in Karl, while we had confidence in Mike, I also explained about the board asked me if the two years I would be Executive Chairman, so I moved from being non-Executive Chairman and life of luxury to becoming an Executive Chairman which is what I did and so now we're in day to day life.

I think frankly since then I -- we have had our ups and downs a lot of things have been happening but I think we feel comfortable I thought I know we would feel comfortable that things are moving in the right direction. I think the need for an Executive Chairman has now -- certainly at this period of time has been removed so we will be sticking to the original plan we discussed I will step down at the end of the this year and into the end of December and I will revert back to being non-Executive Chairman so I will no longer the part of management Rich I’ll become, I'll revert back to being a member of the board bearing in mind I'm going back to the status I was just before we made the changes we made the last time. Karl?

Karl Roessner

And Rich on the question about whether or not we didn't market check went out to third parties that wasn't something that were pursued it's a valuation. But please keep in mind that we had a large investment bank come in, do the assessment for us and that assessment obviously included all of the current market information, ability, capacity to pay, I mean, you name it and go through it. The board looked at it it's a very fully informed board, they had the right legal counsel, they had the right banks here, and they did what they needed to do to get themselves comfortable with the value creation that this management team believes that it can deliver over a period of time versus what could hypothetically be out there in the marketplace.

Rodger Lawson

I mean just confirm what Karl is saying and well what Mike said earlier we are well informed we didn't come in one day and toss the coin, this was a lot of work which was done to get into this position and so there are no hockey sticks in this plan, there were ridiculous aspirational goals which can never be fulfilled. So it was very, very serious consideration and I mean the bottom-line of it is the comments which we made in the prepared statements we clearly felt this was where we are at the moment is a better path forward than the alternative which I know a lot of other people have speculated about.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Chris Harris with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Chris Harris

Thanks hi guys. So deposit growth and balance sheet growth is a clear challenge for everyone in industry right now and then it puts and takes in your operating model here and I just want to ask you guys directly if we assume that the balance sheet has stayed flat, you still think you can hit mid-teens EPS growth target under that scenario?

Karl Roessner

Chris, let me just answer the question this way. If you look at sort of the puts and takes or the sort of the current balance sheet we are in another record year of customer net buying. So it'll be two subsequent years of very high levels of customer net buy that should in theory drive your cash balance has down we're holding relatively flat that flatness is caused by the dynamics of our business in terms of growth, in terms of corporate services. So if you're saying the environment is to see a continual market environment where we see this level of engagement in this level of interest then what we're going to see is sort of higher DART volumes, higher margin balances has really offsets the lower cash growth and that's exactly what you've seen in the current year. We have to look at that scenario but I would feel really good about the value that that scenario would deliver over the same five years.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Kyle Voigt with KBW. Please go ahead.

Kyle Voigt

Hi good evening. Just another question on the 50% operating margin target by 2020 just wondering any scenario where pricing may come under more pressure than you anticipate do you still believe that you have the expense flexibility to hit the 50% target and maybe you could talk about what levers you have on the expense side. Thanks.

Michael Pizzi

Well, we drew our operating margin right through the last cut and the environment had a lot doing that but we grew through that period, so in looking at it yes obviously in the period of which you have to make a pricing adjustment you'll suffer deterioration in operating margin but if you pick up on the gross trend right there after, you’ll get right back on and driving it forward. As far as expense levers there are numerous expense levers that we been very disciplined and that would cause us to be even more disciplined about how we allocate sort of the dollars in money that we spend to achieve the 50% target.

Operator

And our next question comes from line of Brian Bedell with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Brian Bedell

Great, good evening folks. And some back to the valuation analysis for independent E*TRADE versus sales scenario you Rodger in that analysis do you guys run that or have you run down on a scenario basis in other words is your sort of DCS based purely on the outlook for Slide 34 or do you also consider a percentage chance or scenario of obviously an adverse environment over that period where the margins would be much lower with their commissions or trade cut would be much lower there were the Fed would be -- would be cutting is that part of what gets put into the valuation allowances.

Rodger Lawson

Well we certainly looked at multiple scenarios with the outside advices and in terms of how we reach the range of valuation that we saw over the course of the next five years whether we tested every single upside, downside scenario I think is -- is questionable but I would say 90% of the scenario as we could envisage we tested and I think in the context of that looking at the market, this one was in China and there's little doubt that the decision to remain independent in terms of the intrinsic value it would probably create for our shareholders, was I would characterize as a no-brainer it was so very, very straightforward that may change. I mean I think there's a little doubt, Kyle, that may change over time but it's certainly I think it's crystal clear at the moment, based on all the analytics we did.

Brian Bedell

So even in running an adverse scenario you wouldn't come up with a valuation that was potentially lower than what someone would be willing to pay for E*TRADE?

Rodger Lawson

Lower than -- well I'm not sure I understand your question, say it again Kyle.

Brian Bedell

Yet you have to see if you've got a scenario where things are moving adversely such as cutting environment and/or commissions, is being most challenged than the modest production you have in scenario. Just evaluation that you would come up with your company under this adverse scenarios did that also exceed what a third-party valuation would be?

Rodger Lawson

Well of course it depends on the buyer and what they're offering. If someone comes along and offers a $100 a share comp I'm sure we would think seriously about that but I think the reality is that the answer to your question is yes it did I think we felt very, very comfortable with the value that was being generated here in relation to any probable realistic scenario that we could see here in terms of sale environment.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Dan Fannon with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Dan Fannon

Thanks. I guess just another question on the process and you highlighted EPS growth and ROE expansion are the primary metrics that you're going to be focused on, five years is a long time period, so how should we think about the pace of that in terms of the re-evaluation the board will take, are we going to hear from you once a year in terms of coming in and updating us or just want to get a sense of what if there is limited growth here to start or expansion for the first year or two, is that something that is short enough time period to re-evaluate?

Karl Roessner

So Dan I think the easiest way to explain this one is this is as I said a very engaged board. So Rodger in his role as Executive Chairman as obviously part of the management team has been engaged and involved with us, as he sort of steps down and goes into his Chairman role again, I would fully imagine that he will continue to be engaged with us, he won’t be on the earnings calls going forward unless he had something obviously to say to all about something. But the process the board goes through, they do their scrutiny of where we are in the evaluation of this company and they evaluate what we can produce for our shareholders on a regular basis.

Right, this is a board that takes their fiduciary duties very seriously, so I don't want to pin the board to a timeframe or event driven or other items but I can just tell you rest assured this is a board that will look at all scenarios and if there is something that can impact the value that can deliver to our shareholders they will absolutely act on it.

Rodger Lawson

Let me add a couple of other items. As I go to Rich Repetto's question, as I go back to the non-Executive Chairman and it is being part of the process of being Executive Chairman, the company is run by the CEO and by his management team and we are very conscious of making certain very few perfect relationship between board and management, I'm kind of a hybrid or sort of among going in the middle of the moment.

But before we move to this structure and again just being perfectly blunt, we move to this structure we had with the board believed in Karl, we supported Karl, Karl was my recommendation to take over CEO and board supported that totally, I was in General Counsel, it is not normal to promote General Counsel. He came in and he did a terrific job, I'm not part of my process was to be here as a -- what shall I say a transitional figure. I've always struggled to keep my mouth shut anyway but the point is I was there as a transitional figure but before we have the change the board is there, so I’m just echoing Karl’s comments. And I would imagine that is not going to change, we are not going to disappear into the ether as a result of this. You should expect the board will continue to be very involved.

With regard to the other part of your question which I think is a good question and I certainly thought about it and although I don't want to get into oh my God you missed your net new asset growth by quarter of 1%, you should jump out the window, we don't want to go through that process all over again but we are conscious as a board about the fact that how do we evaluate this over time in terms of how we are performing and how we are performing.

I’m not being evasive, that will be an ongoing process and there are some metrics, I remember occasions at Fidelity when I try to preach to the media about the value of Fidelity managed dollar versus the value of a Vanguard managed dollars, it went into their index funds.

I totally was preaching to the unconverted and they did their own progress, so as we look to the future, there may well be issues of asset close that is why I made the comment about the revenue yield in terms of Rich's observations.

But we will -- but there will be periods when we see numbers which would make it a little uncomfortable but we will continuously come back to the issue of what are the financial returns that we're generating because those financial returns will obviously generate shareholder value. I don’t think there is any fixed room we are going to make any decisions, we are not going to come in every other Thursday and decide but I think you could, well say I think you can assume I can definitely tell you with this board, you can assume we're constantly reviewing all these metrics in line, are we delivering on the earlier questions from Kyle about will we be able, are we truly attained the potential values, the shareholder values that we anticipated. So it's going to continue to be an active process, will still be a pain in the neck, I'm sure that's the way it's going to be.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Michael Cyprys with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Michael Cyprys

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. Just on revenue streams, how satisfied would you say that you are with the diversity of revenue today at E*TRADE about two-thirds interest income, how you are thinking about diversifying it and which revenue line do you see the biggest room for growth looking out?

Rodger Lawson

Listen that has lack of that, it is a very, very good question. I think that the clearly the large part of our revenue stream is from spread income, oh my god you are a regional bank, when you look at things like that but in reality the genesis of a lot of those revenue streams is not regional bank likely. Mike talked about corporate services; you see what's happening in our retail brokerage space. So as we look at those, those are clearly going to be important revenue streams and important margin streams of the company. Mike and Karl talked and can talk more articulately about it than I can.

As we look though to the future, RIA, managed money, banking -- banking services, I do think, I really do think and the board believes that they will become quite more important elements of our earnings but even by 2023, they will more than pay for lunch but they're not going to be the dominant as dominant as the spread income is in the company.

I would however add let's just take the issues of managed money and as I said earlier I think our competence is much greater than the Street realizes. It will be really in terms of revenue, quite a small proportion of our revenue but it's a retention element and one of the board members said there is a defensive element, it really does keep a lot of clients in-house.

So it also adds therefore that issue of spread income because plans for cash flows. Even out to the 2023 period, I would say less than the third of our total revenues going to be coming out of those what you might characterize as newer spaces or spaces we have been developing over the last 18 months or so but we don't have shareholding.

Karl Roessner

Yes, and again to look at it holistically in that same vein, we will always be focused on our active trader sort of core customer population. So when you talk about some of these other items that we have and that we have gone to on the RIA channel with TCA on expanding what we are doing on a corporate services side and making sure that we are driving that funnel looking at our digital wealth solutions even the simple core portfolios, the robots the pre-built ETFs the managed solutions that we have, those are all about performing and our bank products and we talked about bank products a lot, those are about performing at deeper and broader relationship with our customer set to drive more share of wallet to E*TRADE or to make them a more holistic E*TRADE.

When you look at the bank products for example if you can help someone become a banking customer with E*TRADE on the data that we have they have three times more assets with us, they are two times higher in wallet share, they are three times higher revenue with us, they do twice as many trades and they have tried about half the time or half as much as our normal customer set does.

So that’s relationship building, that's driving at our core which is going to continue we believe to keep those cash balances that Mike talked about at the right levels for growing while we engage and drive additional revenue streams. So it's all part of sort of a holistic message, so I think Rodger is going to spot on in terms of the way that it will split out over time, I don't believe you'll see an enormous diversification of revenue streams what you will see is a broader and deeper client relationship where we have more of their funds with us.

Michael Pizzi

And the only thing I would add to that is that key drivers in the net interest side, you have the margin book, you have securities lending, those are core to our business, it’s been a record quarter on margin again at $11.2 billion for the quarter end, there's a lot of things that go through net interest and a good bit of it is related to the core of our business and the growth of that business.

Michael Cyprys

Okay, great. Just follow-up on the operating margin mid-50, can you just talk about what's embedded there in terms of investments back into the business for growth and how do you know you're investing enough for growth just given increased competition and disruptors in the space?

Michael Pizzi

We look actively in terms of project list in terms of resourcing, in terms of where to draw the line in terms of things to fund and investments to make in the overall business, we understand the power of technology how to improve in terms of operational efficiency and driving that investment, that's a lot of the work that we're doing right now really within the company, as we really looking forward we've evaluated the environment, we're looking at the amount we're spending, we're looking at what reasonably can be put to work and we think we're making the right investments. Obviously if disruption changes the industry or we need to spend more, we're going to talk to you about that, we're going to do what we need to do to maintain competitiveness and position within the industry.

Rodger Lawson

And Mike, I will just add another thing as plug for Karl or Mike and that is and I think part of the rationale CEO officer role, I mean we have some very, very strong people within the company but was to ensure that we didn't lose, we didn't lose anything in terms of operating efficiency and Mike made the comments in his prepared remarks about continue to grow operating leverage and I think Karl and I chat about this a few days ago. We understand the challenges in the marketplace, I'm sure the things we don't see that will come along but I mean I do think we view money as fungible and I think we will make whatever harsh decisions we have to make in terms of allocation of resources to ensure that when even at our scale, I'm not outmaneuvered by some people who have larger budgets.

But I think actually honestly it's a plug for these guys, I don't think the management team gives enough credit for the discipline in terms of the execution around efficiency on driving operating margin and all those I think will contribute to answering your question, I think your question is a good question by the way, I think is a very relevant question.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Patrick O'Shaughnessy with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

Hey, good afternoon. Maybe just one from me and you guys might disagree with this characterization but at least in my perception E*TRADE's external communications about the criteria to remain independent does seem to more between September 2016 and today with initially a much greater emphasis on those tangible growth factors and things like net new asset growth, things that you discussed at the Barclay's Conference in the third quarter 2016 earnings call, can you talk about why the evaluation criteria appears that extended over time?

Rodger Lawson

I don't know that extended that much over time, Patrick. Well, good evening Patrick, so long time since I have heard your voice. I think the -- I didn't think moved that much over time but I mean I think one of the intriguing things and I kind of touched on it earlier. All those drivers, all those things are very, very important. So we hit $6.2 billion in terms of that managed money that was one of our targets, well done. The reality is it will doesn’t make a material difference in terms I think of our bottom-line or EPS at this stage of the game but as we have gone through that period and we've been focused on those operator drivers, three of which I would argue the one which one you want to focus on we have, I would say that it has changed very positively, the discipline of the company, and in terms of how we approach, how we manage and I think that I would say in all seriousness Patrick the financial results that has been delivered by the company speak for themselves in terms of the progress that's being made over those two years.

I think also has given us a realistic appreciation of the net new asset flow. Early when Rich was asking the question, I mean I read your book Patrick and I think in fact when you were talking about revenue yield, I can't remember whatever you called it, is it broker, I can’t currently remember.

But what I called revenue yield but we look to that and I think, as we gone through this period, I think we recognized there are other drivers, we all live in land, there are other drivers of the revenue yield and therefore our contribution to that gross margins that we haven’t seen. So yes, we made we missed on the broker target, we hit the other ones and but I think the most important thing that's come out of it, I'm going to say for new E*TRADE sounds too theatrical but I do think those are all the things that we made, the comments we made in our prepared remarks, it has changed the attitude towards the company.

And that is also by the way why I talked to the end about EPS growth rate and ROE, there are deserving things we look and I'm sure you guys will look at more than I will because you actually have more detailed knowledge but what is nice about the ROE and EPS it fundamentally drives valuation if you believe over a period of time and I think it is a nice straightforward common denominated metrics, so it’s a long way to answer your question but I'd say we have been focused on them but they have enabled the company's performance to much more aggressively by focusing on them Patrick than we originally thought would happen.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Craig Siegenthaler with Crédit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Craig Siegenthaler

Thanks. I just wanted to come back to the net new asset organic growth rate and some of your earlier comments on the RIA custody channel, do you think there is an opportunity to improve the gap versus swap in Ameritrade and also have you thought about also reporting an adjusted metric that also includes inflows from your Corporate Services Business?

Michael Pizzi

Yes, obviously I think we can improve our growth rate with what we're doing in E*TRADE advisor services. The $12 billion of pipeline that we announced today is a pretty amazing number. We have $12 billion of commitments to move on to the platform we bought the business it was about $17 billion to $18 billion and we were on board to billion since April. It is when you look at sort of our quarterly flows what is an amount of assets were coming from that channel well you can see quite clearly that it's going to pick up the percentage growth rate in assets, now in Corporate Services yes we don't well we have customers you know who do not take an action.

They sort of just allow their stock to vest we don't report that in net new assets we wait for that customer to take an action and sell that stock. We're giving you that breakout really for the first time in the Investor Deck that's a very conservative way of looking at net new assets. We've historically that's the way we've done it. We've thought of that the right way but if you actually took that vesting and put it through net new and moved it from the unvested portion then you would get a much higher rate of net new asset growth.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Devin Ryan with JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Devin Ryan

Great, thanks good evening. So you guys highlighted M&A a couple of times in the prepared remarks and I think the view was that any M&A during the past two-year assessment period would be modest which makes sense but now that we're through that do you expand what you're thinking about or open to and then I guess is there anything larger that maybe could make sense to enter what the scale deal and then just more broadly any other update on the types of things you might be looking at?

Karl Roessner

Yes, I think look for the most part our focus remains the same, what can we do deliver better for our customers so their product set or are there additional capabilities that our customers are looking for whether that be through the RIA custody channel, through our retail brokerage channel, or on the corporate services side and obviously if there's any kind of scale playing corporate services or something you can do to accelerate the growth of the RIA channel we'll look at that.

The one thing that I would say is we were pretty restrictive in terms of discussing transformative or larger scale M&A during the last two years. What I would say is we will remain disciplined we will continue to run anything that we look at through the same capital lens that means used in the past, to make sure that that will generate or drive significant value for our shareholders or we're not going to do it but I'm not offended about not looking at larger transactions or larger deals that may be even drive shareholder value over time.

Devin Ryan

Okay, great thank you and then just a quick follow-up here so there kind of related to DCA internal referrals have been huge for your custodian peers and so appreciate some of that color did you have any stats internally of either whether it be in the corporate stock plan or the self-directed brokerage side, how many assets you're actually losing to RIA relationships or any thoughts on that and then just on the economics can you just help us with what those will look like if you keep those assets in-house and some others around 25 basis points.

A – Rodger Lawson

So I think this might be actually the shortest answer of that evening and I apologize for that, we don't disclose their status we do know where the where they transfer to and when they go we do have some pretty good data on the conversations that or had with FC channel and folks come to E*TRADE and ask whether or not we have in RIA channel or have somebody that can drive in a Big Box, so there is a reason that we went out of the RIA platform that we did in terms of the custody platform the TCA.

And the other part of that is our referral network and some of the pieces that are going to place will really start to fall in line over the next few weeks so more to come on that channel and including what we believe it drives and what value we're deriving from it. But we look at it as just a phenomenal tool to help us with both maintaining our stock plan customers and also driving additional value from both existing retail and future retail come to us.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Michael Carrier with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Michael Carrier

Hey thanks guys. Rodger just a question for you had a growth has been healthy and management plan and it seems reasonable. I guess just curious given where we are in the cycle for rates in retail engagement your competition heating up net new asset targets a bit tougher to hit why not look at maybe a dual track the management plan and then also seeing what did you out there just given, the known synergies and the industry consolidation.

A – Rodger Lawson

Well, actually I'm glad you asked that question. Mike and I was going to make a comment at the end because there is two or three good questions have been asked about that. The board really effectively assesses valuation every year on this company. I think I mentioned at the first time with the Barclays Conference a couple of years ago but it is a process that's gone on for a reasonably lengthy period of time. We're not casual about it, we recognize where E*TRADE's come from and it's Lazarus [ph] rising from the dead effectively but us getting into such a strong position now but each year we've gone to that process we've done evaluation.

I will say that we haven't looked at times that I recall one period when I think the stock was 11 bucks a share. I joined in 2012 myself and Becky Saeger both joining at the same time the stock was eight bucks I think, it probably dropped, so it's great for my ego, but then when it was around $11 we did at very thorough assessment of valuation. We did something similar and there are we had comments from people respected and people around the sort of said we should do that so the $11 we did it and I think in the low 20s as well, an extremely evaluation we didn't talk to third parties on outside we did it pretty much inside basis we've just done it. And I wish we made the decisions that are the preference at that time we should say where we're going to go forward and I would arguing and Mike just thought the market's been lousy in the course of the last six or eight weeks that the board made and its very similar though we have a very modest changes.

We made very wise decisions in terms of a shift shareholder value. So what I would say rather than start has running, I'm running parallel experiences which I think can be destructive of value. I think we do trust and your judgment and in terms of using the kind of processes we've used as to where value sets. I'd also say and it is a reality we know I use the words are we know our fiduciary responsibility is. Actually we do, and we're open-minded. If someone comes along wants to talk to us and that may well, that may well be an interesting opportunity. All I know is, Michael, we would look at it very seriously and we do what we did when we looked at those two prior examples I gave you. They were not formal offers but they were certainly discussions. So I think the process we have we don't want to destroy value and we don't want to start as running we want as much stability.

People do work here with their tails off to bring this company back to I think as you look at our margins a highly competitive state, and so I think a process that which what we should do as a board in terms of evaluating our value, the way we approach it I think is a more sanguine and a more responsible way of handling it.

Operator

And our next question comes from Brennan Hawken with UBS. Please go ahead.

Brennan Hawken

Good evening. Thanks for taking the question and thanks for the patience it's been a long call. So my question for Rodger, you laid out these targets two years ago what's often held up as the most important metric for the group is net new assets, it's the target he missed and you missed the range by pretty wide margin. So I know that you laid out that you don't have the RIA business and that might be the reason but you knew you didn't have the RIA business when you laid the targets out, so there are a lot of investors that have got involved in your stock based upon target, setting the targets or pursuing a sale. And now you're telling us that you didn't even get any bids. So can you just explain that with a little bit more of a justification as to why you wouldn't pursue that process a bit more thoroughly?

A – Rodger Lawson

All right. So I'd go back to the beginning on conference and is the Barclays Conference in September. Actually immediately after that conference we met with various investors like a member of [indiscernible]. They very clear that they thought that we were deluding ourselves because of the absence of that channel. I think we probably expected more in terms of where that would -- we could grow it. We probably underestimated, heaven forbid. We underestimated what we anticipated what might be the growth rate from our business.

In terms of going forward another comment which I've kind of alluded to when I talk to them about Rich and Patrick's observations about revenue yield. The model we have is not exactly shabby. It does generate a very, very high level of revenue yield; we're very, very pleased with that even though our growth rates in assets, net new assets is not as great as others in the marketplace and I forgive me I think it was Dan asked -- Dan Fannon asked the question about did we expect affectively to grow the same right as some of our competition, I think the answer is no. And actually we expect to grow the place of someone large. Well, TRUP is a machine in terms of our raise of the assets and I think that's even on even CD I think is a very effective in raising assets since our RIA channel. We don’t expect to grow that rate but we look at it and I would say truthfully, Brennan. I think we put our money where our mouth is in terms of how we develop to the financial performance of the company.

I don't think I can remember precisely, I know I should but I can't. The time we had our conference our stock was 26 or 27 bucks, I mean okay real crying out there at the moment because there's been become a tad back in the market for whatever reason but it's affecting us all pretty much. We probably marginally [indiscernible] I'm sure some of our money figured we were going to sell and, therefore, get the hell out of it. But in practical terms we have delivered a lot of value. I mean material value. I don’t think it's anything we need to be ashamed of and as I said earlier, assume I'm going to jump out of the window because we didn't hit our net new asset flows.

Scale is very, very valuable. I -- we agree scale matters, size matters. And I would rather see us having more flows than not, but we're not going to chase after them or overpay for them we'll build them in a considered and realistic way. So we feel extremely comfortable what we've done and the key to question and your question is a fair question. I'm not offended by it, your question is a fair question. I think as we go forward we really believe we could deliver these values I mean shareholders of E*TRADE probably turned upside down in 2007, 2008 we're not going to get away value now if you really figure that and the board sees out value.

Brennan Hawken

That's fair, that's fair, but I guess one other way of looking at it would be that there's been tremendous earnings growth which is totally true and totally valid but here we're standing towards the tail-end of what's been a great cycle, interchange has been a tailwind. The management team's done a great job of not botching it which prior -- previous E*TRADE management teams maybe a different story, but isn't this a time to look around you've got this wonderful set up given you weighted up the two-year target, you guys are small and it's a scale business increasingly and so there are many who argue that this could be an opportune time to actually go through and assess some bids. And so I guess that's the difficulty that I throwing with here.

Rodger Lawson

So Brennan, let me come and trying to get more color in the sense this we look around all the time, don't sit in our ivory tower, actually you know there's nothing happening around us in the world. We look around all the time. So whatever premium we could prognosticate from where we are today the plans we look out we believe whatever valuation methodology used we believe the plans we have will deliver considerable value then taking out looking at taking our understanding of what's going on forward into a more serious engagement with someone. So we made as a board a realistic decision that was more value remaining independent and growing through the plan what we see in terms of what's out there in the marketplace. If someone wants to come along and offers 100 bucks of share we know our responsibilities.

Operator

And our last question comes from the line of Chris Allen with Compass Point. Please go ahead.

Chris Allen

Good evening guys. Just wanted two quick questions one on TCA the $12 billion and the pipeline's impressive maybe if you would give us some color just in terms of how many TCA clients use them for the sole provider trying to think about who's coming on board to tap into the E*TRADE federal program versus using them as the sole providers think about organic growth longer term there? And then the secondarily any update on October DARTs and margin balance and again number client queries on that one?

Karl Roessner

Yes, sure. So the TCA e channel is pretty widespread in terms of uptick we've seen we are right now sizing in scoping the referral programs both for the national and then regional and local programs many of TCAs lots of TCAs existing RIAs are interested in getting involved with that and we announced in the prepared remarks that Edelman Financial has joined us as well which were quite excited about. So that sort of where we are. I think that business is a very nice business for us in terms of the company platform gives us a lot of optionality and a lot of opportunity to engage a little differently with our retail clients and our stock plan, administration plans just they come through the pipeline.

On the DARTs number to date we're up about 8% from the end of September and our margin balances sitting at about $11.5 billion as of yesterday.

Chris Allen

Thanks.

Karl Roessner

Okay. So that is it for this call. I appreciate everybody joining and I look forward to speaking with you next quarter. Thanks a lot.

