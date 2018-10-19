Buy Johnson & Johnson For Dividend Growth And Steady Defensive Earnings: Third-Quarter Report

The three-year forward CAGR of 8% is good and will give you good growth with the increasing need for medical products as the economy and population grow.

JNJ's total return outperformed the Dow average for my 57.0-month test period by 5.43%, which is good for a company that has increasing revenues, earnings and dividends.

Johnson & Johnson is extremely well diversified in the medical health field with new drugs leading the way and has a defensive business that will make money in a recession.

This article is about Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and why it's a buy for the dividend growth investor and total return investor. Johnson & Johnson is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of medical products and pharmaceuticals. JNJ is a conservative investment that should be in all portfolios since the company is selling a product that is needed even in a recession. In the 2008-2009 crash, JNJ made a good profit and increased the dividend. The 56th dividend increase in a row was declared in April 2018; an increase from $0.84/Qtr to $0.90/Qtr or a 7% raise.

Johnson & Johnson is 8.2% of The Good Business Portfolio. The company has steady growth and has plenty of cash that it can use to buy bolt-on companies, develop new drugs, and increase the dividends each year.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Johnson & Johnson has a good one, going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for four of the five years with a pause in 2015 when the market was a bit negative.

The fundamentals of Johnson & Johnson will be reviewed in the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Johnson & Johnson passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below:

Johnson & Johnson does meet my dividend guideline of having increased dividends for 8 of the last 10 years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 56 years of increasing dividends and a 2.7% yield. Johnson & Johnson is therefore a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate at 49%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on companies and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. JNJ easily passes this guideline. JNJ is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $366 Billion. The 2018 projected cash flow at $21 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for growth and increasing the dividend for the 57th year in a row in April. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The one-year forward CAGR of 8.0% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Johnson & Johnson can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of pharmaceuticals in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. JNJ passes this guideline since the total return is 59.58%, 5.43% more than the Dow's total return. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $17,200 today. This makes Johnson & Johnson a fair investment for the total return investor looking back, as the company has significant future growth as the economy continues to grow, the need for more medical products increases, and the talcum headwind dissipates. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. JNJ's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $164, passing the guideline. JNJ's price is presently 20% below the one-year target. JNJ is under the target price at present and has a current low PE of 16, making it a great buy at this entry point. One thing I think that is keeping JNJ down is the lawsuits concerning asbestos in its baby talcum powder. This is overdone, giving us a chance to buy JNJ at a fair price. Scientific tests have shown that there is not any asbestos in the baby talcum powder, and all cases so far that have completed the appeal process have been overturned. There is still one large case involving 22 women that is still in the appeal process. Take advantage of this valuation and buy this high-quality defensive business. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could? The answer is yes. The total return is fair, and an above-average yield makes JNJ a good business to own for income and growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles, but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes JNJ interesting is the potential long-term growth as the economy and population grow, giving you an increasing dividend for the dividend growth investor with a defensive business.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Johnson & Johnson is slightly higher against the Dow baseline in my 57.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57.0-month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 59.58% makes Johnson & Johnson a good investment for the total return investor who also wants a steady, increasing income. JNJ has an above-average dividend yield of 2.7% and has had increases for 56 years (a dividend king) making JNJ also a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was increased in April 2018 to $0.90/Qtr from $0.84/Qtr or a 7% increase. This was the 56th dividend increase in a row.

Dow's 57.0 Month total return baseline is 54.15%

Company name 57-month total return The difference from Dow baseline Quarterly dividend percentage Johnson & Johnson 59.58% +5.43% 2.7%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on October 16, 2018, Johnson & Johnson reported earnings that beat expectations by $0.02 at $2.05 compared to last year at $1.90. Total revenue was higher at $20.35 Billion, more than a year ago by 3.6% and beat expectations by $300 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expectations and the top line increasing and having a good increase compared with the last year. The next earnings report will be out January 2019 and is expected to be $1.96 per share compared to last year at $1.74 per share, a good increase.

Business Overview

Johnson & Johnson is one of the largest developers and distributors of medical products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpt from Reuters:

Johnson & Johnson is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is on products related to human health and well-being. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women's health, and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment is focused on five therapeutic areas, including immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The Medical Devices segment includes a range of products used in the orthopedic, surgery, cardiovascular, diabetes care and vision care fields. Its research facilities are located in the United States, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom."

Overall Johnson & Johnson is a great business with an 8% projected CAGR as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more medical related products. The good earnings and revenue growth provides JNJ the capability to continue its growth as the cash flow increases.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on September 26, it raised the base rate 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that it will not raise the rates anymore this year, but will go slow the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for consumers. The recent downdraft in the market may slow down the Fed as it sees the reaction to what it has done.

From October 16, 2018, earnings call Joseph Wolk (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer) said:

We are very pleased with our strong third quarter results, a product of the effort and the contributions made by our Johnson & Johnson colleagues around the world. Our performance reflects the progress we're making against the robust strategies and plans that we have put in place across all three segments and that we've been sharing with you throughout 2018. Being broadly based in healthcare allows us to continue to seek opportunities and we can uniquely drive value through our cross-segment collaboration and external partnering. One example is in the managed care setting where we are combining our patient and provider insights, our behavioral science expertise and our human-centered design methods to enable a health insurance customer and a retail customer to collectively deliver a better experience for a priority patient population. This kind of collaboration is indicative of how we live into our credo and our commitment to ensuring that good health is within reach for everyone everywhere. We will continue to use our broad base to provide new solutions in healthcare and meet the needs of patients and consumers, globally. For the full-year 2018, we are comfortable with your models reflecting operational sales of 5.5% to 6.0% for the year, an increase over the guidance we provided in July. This growth would result in sales for 2018 on a constant currency basis of approximately $80.6 billion to $81 billion. We expect that operational sales growth excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures will be between 4.5% and 5.0% for the year, also an increase in our previous guidance.

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Johnson & Johnson business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. JNJ has good constant growth and will continue to do so as the world economy grows.

Takeaways

Johnson & Johnson is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its above-average dividend yield and a good choice for the total return investor. Johnson & Johnson is 8.2% of The Good Business Portfolio. I have been greedy and have let Johnson & Johnson grow to a large position in the portfolio, and I will trim it a bit in the future when it gets to 9% of the portfolio. If you want a growing dividend income and good total return in a defensive business, JNJ may be the right investment for you. The entry price right now is a bargain long term with a yearly gain potential of 20% possible when the talcum powder lawsuits are better defined.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high-flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On October 10, trimmed Home Depot (HD) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. I love HD but don't want it to get above 10% of the portfolio.

On October 10, added a starter position in Visa (V) at 0.4% of the portfolio.

On August 22, increased the percentage of DLR to 3.3% of the portfolio, I want to get this REIT to a full position of 4%.

On August 15, sold all remaining AmerisourceBergen (ABC) in the portfolio.

On August 9, reduced AmerisourceBergen to 0.4% of the portfolio. I will most likely sell the remainder of ABC next week. The company's margin is very thin, and I don't like the present pressure of the opioid crisis. The risk has gotten too high versus the reward.

On July 12th, bought a small starter position (0.1% of the portfolio) in Simulations Plus (SLP), a small software company that helps test/simulate new drugs before they are released. SLP is a very speculative investment and should be watched carefully.

On June 20th, closed out covered calls and sold the KHC position; I needed some cash. I got a better price using the calls, but missed some of the recent gains.

On June 8th, sold KHC July 57.5 calls against the position and will make 4% if KHC price remains the same. The calls are now in the money, and I may move them up and out when the time value is small.

On May 14th, I trimmed the position of the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) from 9.2% of the portfolio to 8.9%. I still like EOS and don't want to overweight this fund which is high in technology companies.

On March 29, increased the position of American Tower (AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio; I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio: Johnson & Johnson, 8.2% of the portfolio; Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II, 8.1% of the portfolio; Home Depot, 9.5%; and Boeing 13.8% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, EOS, JNJ, and HD are now in a trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second-quarter 2017 earnings was fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. Earnings for the third quarter of 2017 were $2.72, beating expectations by $0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% over last year, another good report. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expectations of $2.64. The Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. The second-quarter earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write-off expense on the KC-46 which should start delivery in October of 2018. Boeing recently got an order for 18 more KC-46A planes.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio, because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr., which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 Second Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, AMT, PM, LB, OHI, DLR, and ADP that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LB, MMM, ADP, V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.