3M's Earnings Could Be Disappointing - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/18/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, October 18.

Bullish Calls

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR): It's a great spec and Cramer likes them for the tie up with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

AT&T (NYSE:T): Cramer endorsed AT&T but suggested going Verizon as it's safer and has a less stretched balance sheet.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC): It's a good company with a great story.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN): Book partial profits as it has run up a lot. Their heart drug is good.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT): Cramer has always been a fan, but he prefers McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Wendy's (NYSE:WEN).

Bearish Calls

3M (NYSE:MMM): It's down $59 from its 52-week high. Cramer is concerned about the Oct. 23 report as, if they do not do a restructuring, it will be disappointing.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM): It's too high to be bought.

