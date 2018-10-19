Wall Street Breakfast: China Reassures Investors As GDP Wobbles

Economy

Fears of rapidly rising rates have caused stock market chaos over the past week as volatility surges, with U.S. futures rising again this morning after a selloff on Thursday. "Some of this is the result of programmatic selling because as volatility goes up, some of these algorithms force people to sell," Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon declared. Earnings season is also underway, which may cause more sudden moves as investors eye the quarterly results of big corporate names.

The gloves have come off in Italy's fight with the EU, driving Italian bond yields to four-year highs as the European Commission called its draft budget an "unprecedented" breach of EU fiscal rules. The move could lead to the issue of a negative opinion next week - essentially rejecting Italy’s budget - and asking the government to send it back with revisions, which has never happened before in the history of the bloc.

A Brexit deal with the U.K. is 90% done, according to EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, although there is still a chance no accord will be reached due to ongoing stumbling blocks over the Irish border. Meanwhile, Theresa May's gamble to extend the post-Brexit transition period until 2021 is angering Tory MPs, with many from across the Brexit divide lining up to attack the plan.

Eyeing deeper ties to the Far East, the EU will sign a trade agreement today with Singapore, marking the bloc's first deal with a member of the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). "There are important themes on which we must work - first the fight against climate change, secondly we must push for fair and free trade, which has been cast into doubt by some in the world," said Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

In addition to the latest GDP figures, China released a slew of other economic data. Growth in industrial output weakened in the quarter, retail sales held their ground, while growth in fixed asset investment expanded. Exports provided an unexpected bright spot in Q3, with Chinese companies' overseas shipments rising an average of 11.7% from a year earlier vs. 11.5% in the prior quarter.

China has also filed a request with the WTO to establish an expert group to determine the legality of tariffs imposed by the U.S. on imports of steel and aluminum, stating the dispute settlement mechanism had failed to resolve its concerns. The U.S. separately requested for a WTO dispute resolution panel to get involved in a clash over international retaliation over its metal tariffs.

President Trump has threatened to seal America's southern border with military force unless Mexico intervenes to stop the massive caravan flow of illegal immigrants traveling to the U.S. from Central America. He also renewed threats to stop all payments to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, including humanitarian aid, if their governments "allow their citizens, or others, to journey through their borders and up to the U.S."

"It certainly looks" like Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead, President Trump added, saying the American response to Saudi Arabia will likely be "very severe," but that he still wanted to get to the bottom of what exactly happened. The U.S. appears to be in a tight spot, however, due to Riyadh's efforts to contain Iran, key oil sources, lucrative defense contracts and other business ties.