McDonald's Reports Earnings Influenced By Longer-Term Pivots

The weekly chart for McDonald’s will be negative with a weekly close below its five-week modified moving average of $164.25.

My annual pivot of $168.70 failed to hold on Feb. 5, and then provided a risky level on strength on June 7 and Oct. 9.

From its all-time high of $178.70 set on Jan. 29, the stock fell 17.8% to its 2018 low of $146.84 set on March 2. This range is being consolidated.

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is arguably the most popular fast food franchise in the world today. The maker of the Big Mac is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and boasts a dividend yield of 2.78%.

The stock closed Thursday at $166.81, down 3.1% year to date, and is 6.7% below its all-time high of $178.70 set on Jan. 29. The stock is 13.6% above its 2018 low of $146.84 set on March 2.

Analysts expect McDonald's to earn $1.99 a share when it reports before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 23. The stock has a 16-quarter winning streak in terms of beating earnings per share estimates, and the stock was rewarded with strong gains until this year. One issue to note is that the number of stores in the U.S. has been declining since it peaked in 2014. This trend is expected to continue through 2019. This decline is attributed to the reduction of locations within Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stores and near struggling malls.

The daily chart for McDonald's

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

McDonald's entered 2018 with strength that began on Jan. 23, 2017, when a "golden cross" was confirmed. A "golden cross" occurs when the 50-day simple moving average rises above the 200-day simple moving average, indicating that higher prices lie ahead. The stock closed at $121.38 on this date and was up 47% at the all-time intraday high of $178.70 set on Jan. 29, 2018. A negative reaction to earnings released on Jan. 30 began the decline of 17.8% to its 2018 low of $146.84 set on March 2. This range has been consolidated since then as my key levels became magnets. The top two horizontal lines are my semiannual and annual pivots of $163.18 and $168.70, respectively.

The weekly chart for McDonald's

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for McDonald's is neutral with the stock just above its five-week modified moving average of $164.26. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average or its "reversion to the mean" at $131.20 last tested during the week of Sept. 11, 2015, when the average was $95.65. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to slip to 74.76 this week, down from 76.79 on Oct. 12.

Given these charts and analysis, buy McDonald's on weakness to my monthly value level of $151.66 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual pivot of $168.70 as my semiannual pivot of $163.18 should remain a magnet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.