Using BCX's 7+% Yield, To Hedge Against Inflation In Your Income Portfolio

For Income Portfolios that need to generate more than TIPS can provide, BCX should be an effective weapon against Inflation while generating significant income.

Introduction:

Right now there are a few key areas of risk when constructing an income generating portfolio. Interest Rates are rising after years of an extremely accommodative Federal Reserve policy. The process of raising the long end of the curve can wreak havoc on an income oriented portfolio's principal valuation. Efforts to mitigate these risks often involve strategies such as weighting to Short Duration, using Bond Ladder strategies, or purchasing ETF's that effectively hedge out rising rate risk by shorting Treasuries. Yet there are more risks to your portfolio's valuation that these strategies can't fully address, such as Credit Spread widening, but I would like to focus on one specifically in this article: Inflation.

Source

Strategies to Hedge Against Inflation:

Inflation Risk to income portfolios carries two primary issues: 1.) the risk to future Purchasing Power of one's income generated from the portfolio, and 2.) the risk that rising inflation forces an acceleration in the pace of rising interest rates. The latter risk would push up Longer Term Inflation Expectations, which would result in the market demanding higher yields now, i.e. lower income security prices. A quick search can turn up numerous articles on the topic of strategies for mitigating the risk of inflation for income portfolios. Here's my quick summary of the common strategies you might hear proposed:

1.) TiPS: Pros: Treasuries linked to the Consumer Price Index should appreciate in higher inflationary periods. Cons: Most view the CPI metric as a flawed measurement of inflation. E.g., The Federal Reserve openly states its preference for using the Personal Consumption Expenditure Index versus the CPI.

2.) Precious Metals: Pros: Gold is considered an effective Store-of-Value that can hedge against Inflation risk. Cons: PM's tend to be more inversely correlated to Currency. Hence, if the local currency doesn't decline during higher inflationary periods, then benefit from PM's as a hedge will be limited.

3.) Levered Loans/Floating Rate Senior Bank Loans: Pros: Variable rate debt instruments are clearly a great way to hedge against rising interest rates, as rates rise their income stream should increase as well. Cons: Most of these loans are below investment grade. Hence, there is some credit risk to these securities. These loans also tend to be of shorter duration. Thus, they have less ability to offset inflationary risk to longer duration securities via appreciation.

4.) Short Duration: Pros: This is a catch all strategy for dealing with just about every risk one can think of for an income portfolio. The quicker the debt matures, the faster you can reset to the current market environment. Also, the less sensitive the portfolio will behave to changes in the market. Cons: With less risk comes less reward. In today's market, if you need to generate more than a few percent, then you're going to have to go out into longer duration securities.

5.) Equities: Pros: Over time, businesses with pricing power can offset inflationary forces to maintain profitability. Cons: Higher Inflation should lead to higher Interest Rates, and as we're seeing right now, Interest Rates have an impact on market valuations for equities. In an environment with as expensive an asset as Equities appear currently, this is a hard strategy to apply for Inflation fighting purposes.

6.) Foreign Exchange: Pros: Usually, rising inflation hurts the relative value of a given currency. Shorting such a currency can be an effective hedge against this Inflationary impact. Cons: Trading FX is not for everyone, and other variables influence exchange rates. The Reserve Status of the U.S. Dollar poses a challenge, as global investors often flock to the greenback for security in times of stress. One could also argue that investments in PM's are essentially a short on one's local currency as well.

7.) REITs: Pros: Land values historically have correlated well with rates of inflation. Thus, NAV's should increase over time with inflationary expansion periods. Cons: REITs have been a very popular asset in the recent low rate environment. Valuations have tended to be high in an historical basis, and the low cost of capital has spurred significant expansion throughout the industry. One could expect future IRR's for REITs to be lower than the past, and higher Interest Rates will likely lead to the market demanding a higher yield as well. Thus, like Equities, REITs might struggle to offset inflation due to its current valuation.

8.) Commodities: Pros: A Broad Commodity Based Index has shown to correlate well with Inflation over time. By some measures, it only comes in second to Variable Rate Bank Loans in terms of correlation with inflation. Cons: Gaining exposure to a broad based commodity group isn't as easy as one might expect. Many commodity indexes are heavily weighted towards Energy, and most exposure has to be gained via the Futures markets. This causes Exchange Traded Notes [ETN's], to often trail their targeted indexes due to the inherent cost of owning and rolling futures contracts for commodity exposure.

Source

If you read enough of these recommendation type articles, then the inevitable conclusion will always come to the need for a blend of strategies. No single solution can cover all of the possible variables that can impact an income generating portfolio, or fully protect against the possible impact from rising rates of inflation. However, Commodities have caught my attention over the last year, and I think this is an interesting way to add exposure to a portfolio that requires a higher stream of income.

Why Commodities:

First, we've already covered that it correlates to some degree with inflation which makes intuitive sense, since Commodities are often a key variable in the calculation of Inflation itself. However, I have another reason why I'm interested in Commodities to this degree. On a relative historical basis, Commodities look like a better asset than Equities right now.

Source

This chart is a bit stale from earlier this year, but it gives you the historical representation of the relationship between Commodities and Equities that I'm looking to display. Remember, this is a ratio, so in this case, Commodities outperformance could come from a relative decline in Equities versus an absolute return. The primary point though is that Equities look historically expensive on many measures, and a Broad Index of Commodities peaked back in 2011, until it bottomed in early 2016. While it's up off the deck over the last two years, it has merely maintained pace with Equities currently. This is an asset class I like overall versus the majority of options available.

Commodity Indexes Are Not All The Same:

Obviously Inflation alone is not the only major determinant of Commodity pricing trends. Subsequently, we want to find as broad a range of exposure as we can get. Many indexes tend to overweight Energy and Oil specifically, because those are the largest and most liquid markets. Some of these can go as high as 75% exposure. I prefer using the Bloomberg Commodity Index, which has a nice balance between Energy, Agriculture and Metals. There is an ETN that tracks this index: iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP). We can also confirm that this ETN does look to correlate well with Inflation rates.

While I still have some exposure to DJP in some accounts, I switched away somewhat due to the ETN's inherent decay in the cost of rolling futures. If you're interested in adding broad commodity exposure to a portfolio, but don't need it to generate income, then I'd recommend looking into Double Line's Strategic Commodity Fund (DLCMX). They use a blend between a Beta book and an Alpha book strategy, and will switch the weightings between the two depending upon their market signals concerning the overall trend. Their performance has been good recently limiting the downside while participating in the upside. The net has been considerably better over the last two years than DJP.

Source: Fidelity Trader Pro: DLCMX in Blue, DJP in Yellow.

Commodity Exposure for Income Portfolios:

I recall someone once stating the trade-off for owning a Closed-End-Fund [CEF], as an exchange for higher income with increased volatility. I'd give credit to the person if I could find where I read that gem, but it nicely states the trade-off in succinct terms. Below is a list of commodity based CEFs, sorted by total assets from high to low.

Source

I've chosen the Blackrock Resources & Commodity Fund (BCX), due to its leading size and liquidity, second lowest expense structure, lack of leverage, and broader commodity exposure. Specifically, it's correlated well with DJP over time.

As you can see, that general correlation is not perfect, and there are periods when it even has gone inversely to our tracking DJP. This is due to the fund investing in Commodity linked Equities globally, rather than in futures based commodity securities. If Equities in general sell-off, then this fund likely will too even if Commodity prices are higher. In fact, the recent activity in the market is just such a period:

The fund also seeks to enhance dividend income from its equities, by employing a Call Option Buy-Write strategy on about a third of its portfolio. Subsequently, a large portion of the distribution is comprised of Return-of-Capital. It varies each year depending upon the amount of income the fund receives from dividends on equities owned, and the amount received from writing call options on some of their stocks, as well as the amount of gains realized from written Calls that are exercised. For example, in 2017, the amount of the distribution that was considered return of capital was over 60%. This should vary over time, and if there is a broad sustained rally in commodities, then I would expect a larger percentage of the distribution to be produced by taxable dividends.

Source

I'm going back just three years for BCX in the table above, because on 12/5/14, Blackrock merged two other CEF's into BCX. It more than doubled BCX's assets, so I wanted to present this data from a portfolio format that was at least consistent.

There are a few points of interest from the above data. First, Total Investment Income is almost completely derived from Dividend Income. Note that the amount is highest in 2015, bottomed in 2016, and then climbed a bit from there last year. This follows the actual performance of our broad commodity index tracker:DJP. Hence, if commodities do increase in absolute terms, then I would expect a larger amount of dividend income as a percentage of Net Investment Income, and thereby a higher degree of taxable income as a percentage of the whole distribution versus Return of Capital. The latter is partly a manifestation of the Buy-Write Call Option strategy of the fund. If this were a Municipal Debt CEF that didn't cover its distribution from NII, then I would be very worried, but in this format RoC is going to be part of the formula.

DJP data by YCharts

Second, I would highlight at the bottom of the spreadsheet, I included the Cashflow from Operations, Cash Dividends Paid, and Share Repurchase figures from the fund's Cashflow Statements. Note how usually BCX distributes all of its available cashflow to holders, but in 2017 management decided to use a portion to retire shares instead.

Source Note: Repurchase Cost is higher here than Cashflow Statement, as it includes transaction costs.

In total, BCX retired over 2.5% of their shares outstanding, by using a little over a quarter of their available cashflow. The effective average price they paid was about $8.69, which is in the neighborhood of where the stock currently trades. This is likely the explanation for why BCX's discount to NAV declined last year from mid-low teens, all the way to mid-single digit range.

Source

In the six month report, BCX stated they have used a little over 6 million to repurchase more shares in 2018. That's a little behind last year's rate of over 8 million at the half way mark, but it does suggest they are going to continue to use excess cashflows to retire shares, and reduce the discount over time. That's another reason this could be an opportune point of entry into BCX. The current discount to its Net Asset Value [NAV], is back in the low teens. Subsequently, its related Z-Score of -1.60 is pretty low on a one year basis.

Source

The Z-Score measures the number of standard deviations the fund's discount/premium is from its mean. To be fair, over a longer time period, the fund has traded at a steeper discount to its NAV, but it does appear to be approaching the worst of its historical range. Given that management has continued to buyback shares, we might witness a lower discount level to BCX's NAV in the years ahead.

Source

Conclusion:

Finding ways to hedge against Inflationary risks to income portfolios is an imperfect science. It's best to have a multifaceted approach, and investing in Commodities historically has been an effective tool. The long term relationship between Equities and Commodities alone may be enough to warrant such exposure. If one can generate enough income by using short duration or Inflation linked Treasuries, then those are usually going to be the safest options. However, in cases where one needs more yield from a portfolio, using a discounted actively managed closed end fund, like BCX, could be a great way to maintain yield while hedging some of the risks you are inherently forced to take in today's marketplace.

Of course, maybe you don't think Inflation is going to be a problem in the future. You might be right. Jeffery Gundlach though, says DoubLine's models suggest Core Inflation rates are likely to head into the high 2's going forward. Here's what he said in an interview about it on 10/11/18:

Source

If the models are accurate, then Inflation is going to become a bigger issue. Those models may be similar to the ones that the Federal Reserve are looking at currently. That would explain a lot about why their Hawkish tilt has been consistent, despite the negative market reactions and criticism from the White House. A future with higher Inflation rates will require higher Interest Rates, and that would be a difficult forecast for Equities to endure.

Source

One more comment on the long term timing for an entrance into commodity exposure. I'm a fan of Point & Figure technical analysis, particularly for determining the long term trend. The Bloomberg Commodity Index generated its first Buy signal, since March of 2014, at the beginning of this year. Since then its been backing and filling but with higher lows. It's just another indicator, but this too suggests a decent long term entry point for broader commodity exposure. That doesn't mean its path to higher prices isn't inhibited. Clearly, a bet on higher commodity prices usually is a defacto bet against the U.S. Dollar. Higher Interest Rates relative to the rest of the world, will keep a bid under the greenback. Technically, the U.S. Dollar Index also looks strong as well.

Source

Finally, one can make a bullish long term argument for the commodity space on a fundamental basis as well. Most analysts that follow these associated industries, have been sharing a view, that the bear market since 2011 has minimized the use of capital for expanding supply. The result is a generally tight relationship between current demand and supply. Recent prices have declined mostly on the threat to demand from the effects of the Trade War and Tariffs, more than due to a concern over excess supply. That can change if there's a global recession, but for the most part, commodity prices appear poised to move higher, on a fundamental supply/demand basis, if the issues over the trade war get resolved. I have no expectation when or if they ever will, but it's another point in the favor of having some commodity exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DJP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.