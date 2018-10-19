A Look A Some Very Attractive Z-Scores

Often the z-score can look very cheap for a reason (like a recent distribution cut) so we discuss how we use those to our advantage.

The z-score is a way to identify cheap funds in the market. But a z-score only provides limited information and must be complimented with fundamental analysis.

The closed-end fund market is as attractive as it has been in quite some time. There are a plethora of opportunities to augment your dividend portfolio.

Fighting the herd that was rushing for the exits in closed-end funds can be a difficult thing to do. However, buying when no one else will tends to generates the best overall total returns. As the old adage by Baron Rothschild goes, "the time to buy is when there's blood on the streets."

With the bottom potentially in on the "bond rout" and the herd of likely sellers dissipating, some would say that the time has passed. We would disagree as there are so many solid candidates that are still trading at or near all-time lows in terms of discounts.

In this report, we want to go through the four main categories of funds and sort by the lowest z-scores. The z-score measures how cheap a fund is trading as indicated by its discount relative to its average discount. Traditionally, a figure of -2 or lower indicates cheapness while +2 or greater is expensive. From Fidelity:

The average 1-year z-score today is -1.3 in the taxable bond space. This compared to 0.0 about a month ago. This shows just how weak the space has been- not necessarily on an NAV basis, but on price as investors sell indiscriminately.

CEFConnect.com has a fund screener that allows you to sort funds by that z-score in select strategies. Let's start with the taxable bond space. We have an amazing 56 funds that are currently trading with a one-year z-score below 2 including 3 funds below -4 and 13 below -3 up to -4. To us, this spells opportunity!

Surprisingly to some, the largest category of CEFs on the list are from senior loans, also known as floating rate funds. Given the rising rate environment, the appearance of so many of these funds on the list may shock some. However, as we noted early this year, so many people were piling into floating rate on the presumption that they would just go up as rates rose. The problem was repricings, which are akin to refinancing a mortgage. You take out a new loan at a lower rate (in the case of floating rate, a lower "spread" over libor) and replace the old one. For funds that hold the old loan, they see an immediate cut in net investment income or earnings.

In March, incoming data from S&P showed that repricings were slowing dramatically. Like the mortgage refi market, most loans that could be repriced, had been. So we started adding some to our Core Portfolio. In our October letter, we mentioned how we believed that rates would rise and that we were adding more floating rates to the portfolio (the timing was pure luck but the strategy sound).

We recently noted that one of our top ideas was Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (ARDC) which hit $15 and a discount of 14.5%. The yield is up to 8.55% and the all important NAV has been relatively stable. Shares traded up a bit on Friday to $15.09 and then again on Monday to $15.17. Though a bottom may be in, we still think this fund is a screaming buy for your credit risk allocation.

Another great fund that is trading at GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY levels is Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit (BGB). This is a floating rate fund that yields over 8.2% and trades at a 9.3% discount. The 1-year z-score is an ultra-cheap -3.10. If you think rising rates are hurting this fund, think again. The NAV over the last 30 days is unchanged showing the duration of the fund is about zero.

An opportunity was also evident in Apollo Senior Floating Rate (AFT) which is another fund with little sensitivity to interest rates. The fund yields 7.55% which is about as high as this fund has ever paid since its inception. The 1-year z-score is -2.70 also indicating its value. Over the last 30 days, the NAV of this fund is UP 9 cents (what bond rout?). YTD, the NAV is up over 4%, which doesn't sound like a lot, but is amazing performance in the wake of the worst bond market in history.

Concluding Thoughts

Z-scores can be very helpful in finding gems in the rough. But buying a low z-score fund without doing the fundamental due diligence is like buying a stock with a low P/E and looking at nothing else. We need to find the funds that have good fundamental attributes including strong trends in coverage and UNII along with superior portfolio management. And then we need to buy those funds when everyone else is selling.

Often times, the low z-score is warranted. If the fund recently cut the distribution, we often see the discount widen by at least 2-3 points if unexpected. It can sometimes take several months before the discount bottoms following a cut to the payout. That's when the sellers have all 1) realized that there has been a cut, and 2) been flushed out of the fund.

This can be the best time to buy as the likelihood of another distribution cut coming so soon after the last one is relatively low. Instead, we typically can enjoy the new (lower yield) but with the possibility of some mean reversion on the discount. That is because most CEF investors are retail (mom and pop / do-it-yourselfers). They often look solely at the yield and the discount. When they see a fund that sees a large discount relative to its 52-week average- displayed prominently on CEFConnect.com- they think its a deal and reason enough to buy. We want to piggyback that momentum after the two conditions mentioned in the prior paragraph are met AND the fundamentals of the fund remain strong.

