Atlassian: The Problem Is Price, Not Performance

Atlassian's problem lies largely in its double-digit revenue valuation, which is especially concerning for a stock that has nearly doubled this year.

Still, a large jump in operating margins to break-even this quarter (up from -10% in the year-ago quarter) should have quelled any worries.

Even though revenues beat, investors may have taken issue with the fact that revenue growth decelerated three points sequentially from last quarter's growth.

Amid a volatile period for technology stocks, Atlassian (TEAM) seems to have finally lost its earnings magic with investors. The company is well known for its reliable pattern of "beat-and-raise" earnings quarters, and it didn't fail to achieve this yet again in Q1. Still, however, shares of Atlassian pulled back sharply after announcing results.

The recent pullback in the Nasdaq has made one trend clear: the year's winners got punished the most, as investors retreated from high-growth and high-valued stocks and into more defensive, counter-cyclical plays. Atlassian's strong first quarter results have proven to be only an afterthought in the face of the stock's strong performance year-to-date. Good wasn't good enough, and Atlassian shares fell 7% as a result:

It's almost useless to compare Atlassian's valuation against peers in the SaaS sector - virtually no other company trades at a forward revenue multiple of 16x revenues, as Atlassian does. As growth stocks shift out of vogue, it's understandable why investors are ditching Atlassian. I, personally, have mixed feelings on the company.

To Atlassian's credit, it is one of the strongest fundamental narratives in the SaaS sector. Despite a $1 billion-plus revenue run rate, Atlassian has managed to hold on to its prized growth rate in the ~40% range for a long period of time. Though it has acquired some companies from time to time (for example, spending nearly half a billion on Trello last year), most of this growth has been organic.

Atlassian even offered a bullish outlook for the current fiscal year. Take a look at its refreshed guidance for FY19:

Figure 1. Atlassian guidance

Source: Atlassian investor relations

The company's FY19 guidance range of $1.175-$1.183 billion is up $29 million at the midpoint (a 2.5% bump) relative to its prior guidance midpoint of $1.150 billion, and it's also 1.3% higher than Wall Street consensus of $1.163 billion. For a company of this scale, the implied ~35% growth over FY18 revenues certainly is promising.

On the product side, Atlassian has continued to expand its technology portfolio while sticking to its core competencies. Most of its offerings are anchored around the flagship Jira platform, to which Atlassian just announced a major upgrade in project tracking. It has zealously defended its reputation as a "best-in-breed vendor" with extremely high customer reviews, and this popularity is reflected in its growth rate. Along the way, Atlassian has also capitalized on massive operating efficiencies that have allowed it to realize break-even operating margins while producing generous cash flows.

In short, Atlassian looks very close to the implicit promise of a SaaS business model at its end-game stages: it will burn cash upfront as it invests in growth, but once it reaches a premium scale, it can become tremendously profitable. Atlassian has done just that - its guidance implies a 31% FCF margin for the full year. Still, however, its absurdly high revenue valuation is virtually priced for perfection.

Growth stocks are prone to running in cycles, and this year's turnover has made many perennially expensive stocks into relative bargains - in this group, I am including Red Hat (RHT), Workday (WDAY), and Facebook (FB). Eventually, Atlassian will fall into this category again, so don't rush to buy it just yet.

Q1 download

Here's a look at Atlassian's earnings results for the first quarter:

Figure 2. Atlassian 1Q19 results Source: Atlassian investor relations

Atlassian grew its revenues by 37% y/y to $267.3 million, thanks in large part to a huge subscription revenue boost of 55% y/y - the most important component of Atlassian's revenues, and the most high-margin. Analysts had only expected total revenues of $259.7 million this quarter, so Atlassian squeaked by with a respectable 3% beat.

We have to acknowledge, however, that Atlassian grew revenues at 40% y/y last quarter. Subscription revenues had also grown at 62% y/y then - so the three and seven-point decelerations in total and subscription revenue growth, respectively, could have thrown investors off. Atlassian is only guiding to 35% y/y growth for FY19, so it still has some breathing room to decelerate in the back half of the year - but for a company that has been growing in excess of 40% for so long, the drop in growth rates could be startling.

Customer counts ended the quarter at 131.7k, with 5.9k net new additions in the quarter. Again, this is down from last quarter, in which Atlassian added 6.6k net new customers. Obviously, Atlassian is still growing, but it's becoming a victim of its own scale as it slows down.

All of the good news this quarter, in my view, is on the profitability side. Atlassian continued to work wonders on its margin expansion, with gross margins expanding to a sky-high 83.1%, a 360bps expansion over 79.5% margins in the year-ago quarter. Atlassian already had among the highest gross margin profiles in the SaaS sector, which somewhat validates its high valuation multiple. See how that stacks up against other popular SaaS plays:

CRM Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

This gross margin growth also translated well into operating margins. Recall that unlike most of its peers in the SaaS industry, Atlassian doesn't invest in heavy-touch sales teams, instead focusing on marketing through developer channels. Still, Atlassian has managed to slim down its sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues even further, down to 19.6% this quarter versus 29.0% in the year-ago quarter.

The significance of this can't be overstated: Most SaaS companies spend a large portion of their revenues (for some startups, between half to 100% of revenues); yet Atlassian has managed tremendous top line growth without pumping too much into sales.

As a result, IFRS operating margins hit break-even this quarter, a 10-point improvement relative to -10.4% in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS of $0.20 edged out over Wall Street consensus of $0.19, and operating cash flows grew 30% y/y to $84.9 million. After netting out $10.7 million of capex, Atlassian generated $74.2 million in free cash flow, representing a robust 28% FCF margin:

Figure 3. Atlassian cash flows Source: Atlassian investor relations

Final thoughts

While I remain fundamentally bullish on Atlassian for the long term, it's impossible to deny that Atlassian shares have become prohibitively expensive and long overdue for a pullback. Its all-time high, reached in late September, was $98, so Atlassian is now down about 20% from all-time highs. While that sounds overblown, note that many other SaaS favorites like Dropbox (DBX) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are down between 30-40% from all-time highs.

With a valuation as rich as Atlassian's, it has plenty further to fall. I'd consider the stock a buy at $65, a price target that represents an EV/FTM revenue multiple of 12.0x and ~35% down from all-time highs. Stay on the sidelines until then.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.