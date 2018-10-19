Buckeye Partners: Why I'm Avoiding This 14.4% Yielding MLP

The company is one of the largest MLPs in the United States, although it operates mostly in the liquids storage business as opposed to the transportation business.

This article was originally posted to my private investing service, Energy Profits in Dividends, on September 16, 2018. It is being posted here as a sample of what subscribers can expect from the service and has been edited to account for the fact that the unit price has declined significantly since my original posting.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) is one of the largest petroleum pipeline operators in the United States, with operations in the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwestern portions of the United States. The company is also one of the few master limited partnerships with operations outside of the nation as it owns and operates marine terminals in the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. This is a company that has certainly generated a significant amount of controversy at Seeking Alpha, with some analysts highly recommending it and others expressing some concerns. I would count myself in the latter camp as, while the company does certainly have some appealing qualities, there are a few concerning items about it.

About Buckeye Partners

As just mentioned, Buckeye Partners is one of the larger U.S. partnerships in the midstream space. As of the time of writing, the units trade for $35.06, which gives the company a market capitalization of approximately $5.37 billion. This unit price also gives the company a very impressive 14.40% distribution yield. However, this distribution yield is at least partly due to the company’s poor price performance over the past year:

Source: Fidelity Investments

As shown here, units of Buckeye Partners declined from $57.04 to $35.06 over the past year, a decline of 42.04%. Admittedly, a decline like this would ordinarily frighten off investors. However, if the decline was due to irrational reasons then this may also present an opportunity to buy into the company at a very attractive valuation. We will determine whether or not this is the case later in this article. First however, let us continue discussing exactly what you are getting with this somewhat unique MLP.

Buckeye Partners operates a network consisting of approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline capable of delivering liquid petroleum products to 110 locations. The company also operates 115 liquid petroleum product terminals capable of storing approximately 57 million barrels of product. The company also operates 22 marine terminals located on the East and Gulf Coasts of the United States, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Northwest Europe, and the Caribbean. These terminals are capable of storing approximately 120 million barrels of liquid petroleum products.

Source: Buckeye Partners, L.P.

One of the surprising things here is that Buckeye Partners does not have a presence in any of the major growth basins in the United States. Most notably, Buckeye Partners does not have any presence in the Permian or Williston Basins, or in any of the basins located further to the West. Thus, Buckeye Partners’ business model is focused around the storage of resources, rather than the transportation of them.

Contango vs. Backwardation

The market for storage of oil was a good place to be for much of the middle part of this decade but that has changed recently. In order to understand why, it is important to understand contango and backwardation, two important concepts in the futures market.

When a market is in contango, also known as a normal market, the futures price is higher than the spot price. When a market is experiencing backwardation, the futures price is less than the spot price. Here is an example chart showing the two concepts:

Source: Investopedia

Beginning in 2014, the oil futures market entered into an extended period of contango. This, someone could purchase oil at the spot price and then short a futures contract for the quantity of oil and guarantee themselves a profit at the maturity of the contract. Of course, this trade only made sense if the cost of storing the oil over the period was low enough to justify the expense. In many cases it was and thus we saw numerous oil traders doing things like chartering oil tankers or contracting space in terminals like those operated by Buckeye Partners.

However, this reversed back in September 2017 when, as pointed out by asset management giant Pimco, the oil market inverted and entered a sustained period of backwardation. While it is still possible for futures traders to profit in an inverted market by rolling contracts, it does remove the ability to profit by storing oil. This reduced the demand for people seeking to use Buckeye’s terminals for storing oil for investment purposes. We can see the impact of this in Buckeye Partners’ second quarter 2018 results. As I discussed in a recent article, the company’s global terminals were only utilized at an average capacity of 85% during the second quarter of 2018 as opposed to 91% in the prior year quarter. As we might expect, this had a negative impact on the company’s profitability year-over-year.

Revenues and Cash Flows

Despite this decline in storage utilization, Buckeye Partners did manage to grow its revenues year-over-year. In the second quarter of 2018, the company brought in a total of $940.889 million compared to $810.201 million in the year-ago quarter. This represents a year-over-year increase of 16.1%. This was primarily due to increased volumes of refined liquids being transported through its pipelines compared to the year-ago quarter:

Source: Buckeye Partners, L.P. 10-Q

The reason why this resulted in revenue growth is that Buckeye Partners operates much like other midstream companies in that it charges its customers a tariff for the amount of liquids that they move through the company’s pipelines, typically with a contractually-guaranteed minimum volume. As we can see above, this tariff went down year-over-year, dropping to 88.8 cents per barrel from 89.9 cents per barrel but the extra volume was enough to overcome this. Therefore, this is not something that we really need to worry about right now, although it is not something that we want to see continue.

It is important to note however that the company’s global marine terminal segment is more profitable than its pipeline segment and therefore the company’s cash flows and profits are what we need to be concerned with. In the second quarter of 2018, Buckeye Partners had an operating income of $145.697 million and an operating cash flow of $431.141 million. These numbers are both lower than the $170.754 million and $436.221 million that the company had in the prior year quarter. The declines here will negatively impact the company’s ability to both cover its distribution and ultimately its debt, which is quite concerning.

We can see this by looking at the company’s distributable cash flow. This is a metric used by master limited partnerships that theoretically represents the amount of cash available for distribution to unitholders. This is not a GAAP metric and different companies use a different definition. In the case of Buckeye Partners, the metric is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, cash income tax expense, and maintenance capital expenditures incurred to maintain the operating, safety, and/or earnings capacity of its existing assets, and any realized gains or losses on foreign currency derivatives. In the second quarter of 2018, the company had a distributable cash flow of $162.0 million, which represents a 4.93% decline over the $170.4 million that the company had in the prior year quarter.

Distribution Problems

The fact that the partnership’s distributable cash flow decreased year-over-year could present a very real problem when we consider that the company kept its per unit distribution steady at $1.2625. The company has held its distribution steady at this level since the second quarter of last year:

Source: Seeking Alpha

On June 30, 2018, Buckeye Partners had 146,944,570 units outstanding, an increase from 146,677,459 units outstanding at the end of 2017. Thus, the partnership’s distribution costs it $185,517,520. This gives it a distribution coverage ratio of 0.87 and shows us that Buckeye Partners is not generating sufficient cash to cover its distribution at its current level. This is a worrying sign when we are looking for sustainable income streams.

Another method that can be used to determine a company’s ability to cover its distribution is looking at its free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures and essentially tells us how much money is left over from a company’s basic operations after it pays all of its bills and covers all of its maintenance and growth capital expenditures. In the first six months of 2018, Buckeye Partners had an operating cash flow of $431.141 million and spent a total of $250.035 million on CapEx. This gives the company a free cash flow of $181.106 million over the first half of the year. Clearly, this is not enough money to cover two quarters of distributions at the current rate. In actuality, Buckeye Partners spent $372.157 million during the half. The company clearly did not generate enough cash to cover its distribution using this metric either, which clearly casts doubt on Buckeye Partners’ ability to maintain its distribution.

Debt Load

Another problem that is facing Buckeye Partners is the company’s relatively high level of debt. As of June 30, 2018, Buckeye Partners had $171.006 million in short-term debt and $4.877789 billion in long-term debt. When compared against the company’s total equity capital of $4.779589 billion, we get a total debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. This is above the 1.0 level that I usually prefer for safety reasons, although it is admittedly not significantly above that level.

What is somewhat more important though is the company’s debt load relative to its income. The usual method used to determine this is the debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation & amortization, and certain non-cash expenses. In the second quarter of 2018, the company had an Adjusted EDITDA of $254.853 million, which compares rather unfavorably to the $269.161 million that the company had in the year-ago quarter. If we assume that Buckeye Partners produces the same Adjusted EBITDA in each of the four quarters of the year, we get an annualized debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.95. This is in-line with midstream companies like Kinder Morgan (KMI), which is trying to reduce its ratio down to 4.50 , but is substantially higher than other high-yielding MLPs such as Summit Midstream (SMLP), which is a recommendation in the energy income portfolio.

Conclusion

Sometimes, knowing what not to buy can be just as valuable as knowing what to buy. In this case, I am clearly concerned about Buckeye Partners’ ability to maintain its distribution considering the company’s inability to generate sufficient cash flow to cover it and its relatively high debt load. I can easily see a situation in which Buckeye Partners is forced to cut its distribution just like American Midstream (AMID) did a few months ago. Such a move would obviously decrease the company’s yield and cause a decline in the stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.