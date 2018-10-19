Novanta: Supplying High Growth Industries

Penetration into industrial Chinese markets, and increases in sequencing demand and use cases led by Illumina, represent its best growth drivers.

Valuation remains slightly elevated after the recent drop, but represents one of the best opportunities to buy this year.

Novanta (NOVT) has transformed itself into an emerging technology focused company. Its core business has been developing/acquiring expertise in advanced technology, then adapting its offerings to enter niche markets. This can be seen by how the company split up its revenue segments: Photonics, Vision and Precision Motion.

Below, I will cover the growth drivers and defensive attributes as a company, then review the stock valuation and risks.

Growth Drivers

First, the photonics segment brings in the most revenue, as well as has the highest margin. The photonics business operates in multiple uses (CO2, delivery, scanning, engine, etc.) and in multiple industries (medical devices, surgery, material processing). Novanta explains its photonics segment as:

"The segment serves highly demanding photonics-based applications such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures."

Followers of IPG Photonics (IPGP) are well aware of the weakness in the industrial laser industry right now. Novanta's photonics segment is slightly different from IPGP, but it has similar end markets. The difference is Novanta's geographical split, as the company's limited exposure to China has allowed it to avoid repercussions from China's slowdown and trade war.

Source: Novanta (10-Q)

Even with the slowdown of photonics demand in China, Novanta as a whole has been able to steadily increase its sales in China, albeit with not all the growth being organic nor in photonics.

Regardless, a recovery in China demand will be a welcome growth driver for Novanta's organic growth potential. In particular, Cambridge Technology will benefit greatly, as photonics demand could lead to higher China and Asia Pacific sales for the enhanced beam steering offering, as management explains:

"In the second quarter, the Cambridge Technology business launched the next-generation ProSeries Plus 3-axis Scan Head family at the laser show. These products are primarily designed for demanding large field micromachining, laser additive manufacturing and converting applications. The ProSeries Plus family offers a reliable solution for long processing runs and has expanded tuning options to meet application-specific needs. These next-generation models offer our OEM customers greater accuracy and flexibility, best-in-class stability and an ability to integrate with higher-power lasers."

As Cambridge Technology is the strongest contributor in the photonics segment, organic revenue could grow rapidly when China's industrial industry recovers, opening up a new market for a fast selling product.

Source: Cambridge Technology

Novanta operates in a variety of markets in the medical field, such as surgery, display, and wireless products. Novanta highlighted its best medical growth drivers in the investor presentation, and highlighted its TAM and market growth.

Source: Novanta IR

Recently acquired WOM, along with NDS, makes up Novanta's capabilities in supporting its minimally invasive surgery offerings. While this is a fast growing market, I believe DNA sequencing will be its main growth driver in the medical industry. A couple weeks ago, Novanta completed its acquisition of Laser Quantum by buying the remaining minority stakes. Among several other uses, Laser Quantum's gem lasers are used for DNA sequencing. Used by Illumina (ILMN), these lasers help make up Illumina's sequencers.

With an established relationship with Illumina, Novanta has a front seat to benefit from the heavy demand expected from Illumina's goal to decrease costs and increase demand for sequencers. Novanta can also act as a supplier to new entrants and other spin-off products that arise in the $28 billion market growing at a 15% CAGR. As Illumina creates cheaper options for sequencing, the entire sequencing market will benefit due to sequencing becoming more common. All of this is excellent news for gem laser demand for Novanta.

Source: Illumina IR - Increase in demand as lower cost options arise

Defensive Attributes/Revenue Stability

As mentioned before, Novanta is able to benefit from both industrial (cyclical) and medical (defensive) industries. This combination allows Novanta to have a higher floor than others, such as IPGP, as it is able to hedge against industrial slowdown.

Source: Novanta 10-Q

Future splits of 50/50 aren't guaranteed, as this can be heavily influenced by acquisitions. However, organic growth will likely continue to be driven by medical as long as there is a slowdown in the industrial markets in China and Asia Pacific.

Regardless, the medical sales contribute to several recurring revenue streams. Most of Novanta's medical sales are related to being a supplier of medical devices. As its medical sales grow, so does its recurring revenue (and the accompanied expanded margins). Again, not all of Novanta's medical sales are related to being a supplier, as it is also diversified beyond that.

However, with subsidiaries Laser Quantum, JADAK, NDS, WOM, and Cambridge Technology all having offerings related to medical devices, Novanta is able to benefit from FDA medical device regulations. Changing suppliers for medical devices creates a FDA related headache. This allows Novanta to benefit from high switching costs, which is a foundation for building a competitive moat.

Acquisitions will also support Novanta's creation of a moat and lead to stronger defensive attributes. Novanta is targeting companies based on the ability to expand the presence in surgery and sequencing in an effort to expand its offerings and increase its ability to create scale and cross sell.

Source: Novanta IR

Valuation

Novanta has not been immune to the volatile October. Shares are down close to 10% over the last month. Below are some of the key valuation metrics:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Although Novanta is operating in emerging technologies such as machine vision, DNA sequencing, and minimally invasive surgery, its operations are still heavily hardware offerings. Novanta's organic growth last quarter was 6%, and the trailing 12-month operating margin is 12%.

Valuation metrics have consistently risen over the last couple years, with the P/CF chart shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

First, the cons. Most of the historical valuation graphs are similar to the one above. Valuation is rising across every metric. Even after the sell-off, P/CF is still at a very high 32.52. Forward P/E is also high at 30.63. EV/EBITDA and current P/E are both well above comfort. Organic growth was 6%, meaning several future acquisitions are being priced in at the moment.

Relying on inorganic growth isn't awful. FCF is rising (excluding acquisition costs), and the current cash to net debt ratio is slightly above 2. Most of the acquisitions are small in nature, but it is currently limited on bigger acquisitions. With interest rates rising, acquisition risk will increase if any new debt is needed for a large acquisition. And judging by the current costs of some acquisitions and valuations in related fields (TRXC and MZOR for example), the risk of overpaying is also high as well.

Despite this, Novanta has a foothold in several growing industries. Outside of China, industrial and medical laser demand is rising, as well as possible expanded laser opportunities. Machine Vision opportunities are still rising all over the medical field, and while it was not mentioned as a growth driver, there are plenty of opportunities and potential in medical computer vision. Competing in a defensive industry such as medical devices and healthcare deserves a premium, as well as expertise in emerging technologies, such as machine vision, surgery and sequencing, and laser beam steering, among other technologies in development.

Risks

In the last paragraph, I mentioned machine vision technology. I didn't add this in the growth driver section, because several tech firms and larger corporations are investing heavily in AI and computer vision. While these technologies would present high-margin opportunities for Novanta, these technologies will be sold at a high premium in the acquisition market, and many tech and medical device companies will also compete in this area. Although computer vision is singled out, other emerging technologies will face competition from both industrial tech competitors, tech firms, and biotech companies.

Novanta also has $132.9 million in net debt versus $20 million cash flow last quarter. Debt will likely increase in the event of new acquisitions, which could lead to leverage risks, high interest payments, and cash reserve weakness. With its current valuation, the company may feel pressure to make acquisitions to make up for the organic growth weakness.

Novanta is still hoping to carve out market share in several competing areas. Outside of a few niche areas in the medical and photonics fields, Novanta faces competition from larger companies, such as IPGP, Zebra (ZBRA), Honeywell (HON), Medtronic (MDT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Coherent (COHR) and Cognex (CGNX). Novanta has been able to carve out a position by focusing on niche areas and specialized solutions, but risks of competition remain, as well as limits to broad market growth opportunities.

Valuation concerns are also a risk, as Novanta isn't likely to help shareholders with dividends or buybacks anytime soon, leaving only the share appreciation. Inorganic growth will need to make up for its low levels of organic growth in order to justify the valuation.

Investor Takeaway

Novanta has the potential, and it is still relatively small. Best-case scenario, Novanta has the potential to be a more tech-focused version of Roper Technologies (ROP) in the long run. But that is basically a best-case, long-term scenario.

Investors looking for exposure to several emerging technologies could be enticed by Novanta, as industry growth in sequencing, robotic surgery and industrial photonics will benefit Novanta in the long run. Novanta also has a large opportunity to expand in China for industrials, and Europe for medical.

Overall, rising rates and reliance on inorganic growth are major risks at its current valuation. However, the valuation is at the most attractive levels so far in 2018, and management believes organic growth will pick up as integration of new acquisitions continues. Investors may not find a better time to enter Novanta in the near future, as a company competing in these trendy areas seldom holds "reasonable" valuations.

