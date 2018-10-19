Top 50 Real Estate WallStars By Yields And Net Gains For October 2019

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five October top-yield Real Estate stocks showed 13.6% more net gain than that from $5k invested in all 10. Little low-price issues led the October Real Estate sector.

Top net gainers, TWO, DX, AJX, LMRK, GOV, SIR, GNL, AHT, IRS, and IRCP ranged 19.64%-119.98% 10/17/18. The top 50 WallStars by gains and yield represented all 9 component sector industries.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 19.64% To 119.98% Net Gains By Top 10 Real Estate WallStars Come October 2019

Two of 10 top dividend-yielding Real Estate stocks were found among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, our yield-based forecast for the Real Estate sector stocks was certified 20% accurate by broker target forecasts.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one-year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). The 10 probable profit-generating trades projected by brokers to October 2019 were:

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP) topped the list with a projected net gain of $1,199.80, based on the median target price estimate from five analysts, plus their estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% under the market as a whole.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (IRS) was projected to net $550.93, based on a median target estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% more than the market as a whole.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) was projected to net $458.57, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from six brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) netted $423.30 based on a median target price estimate from two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (SIR) was projected to net $374.43, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Government Properties (GOV) was projected to net $351.37 based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate's volatility 25% over the market as a whole.

Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) was projected to net $283.47, based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.

Great Ajax (AJX) was projected to net $277.71, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% under the market as a whole.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) was seen to net $248.13 based on the median target price estimate from 13 analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

Two Harbors Investment (TWO) was projected to net $196.40, based on dividends, plus target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 75% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 43.64% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 16% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Top Real Estate WallStars By Target Gains

Top 50 October Real Estate WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Ranked 10 Top Real Estate WallStars

Top 10 Real Estate Sector WallStars selected 10/17/18 by yield represented three of nine constituent industries.

One office REIT led the top 10, Government Properties Income Trust [1]. The first of six diversified REIT industry representatives in the top ten placed second, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [2].

The remaining five diversified members placed fourth, and seventh, through tenth: Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) [4], Chimera Investment (CIM) [7], AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) [8], MFA Financial (MFA) [9], and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) [10].

Placing third, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) [3] was the top of three Residential REIT representatives.

The other two residential REITs found themselves in fifth, and sixth places, Dynex Capital Inc. [5], and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) [6], to complete the top ten October Real Estate sector WallStars by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top 10 RE WallStars Reported 13% To 111.9% Price Upsides To October 2019; (22) No Downsides Were Noted

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 13.5% Advantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Real Estate Sector WallStars To October 2019

10 top Real Estate WallStars were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Real Estate WallStars selected 10/17/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of nine industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Targeted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Real Estate Dogs (23) Delivering 20.85% Vs. (24) 18.36% Net Gains By All 10, Come October 2019

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Dividend Real Estate kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 13.6% more gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The fourth lowest priced Real Estate top yield equity, Government Properties Income Trust, was projected to gain 35.14%.

The five lowest-priced Real Estate top yield WallStars as of October 17 were: Dynex Capital Inc., Orchid Island Capital, MFA Financial, Government Properties Income Trust, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp., with prices ranging from $5.93 to $9.97.

Five higher-priced Real Estate WallStars were: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., Chimera Investment, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc., AGNC Investment Corp., whose prices ranged from $10.74 to $17.97.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Real Estate WallStar stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

