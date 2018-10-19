Yeti IPO: An Underrated Gem

It may be different from the normal IPO, but investors should be strongly interested in this company, its potential to grow, and profitability.

Outdoor cooler manufacturer Yeti Holdings has revealed further details about its upcoming IPO as the company plans to raise $400 million and have a market cap of almost $1.7 billion.

Investors should expect to see a number of companies going public before the end of the year given the successful IPO market. But even under these circumstances, Yeti Holding’s (YETI) decision to go public should take investors by surprise. The Austin Business Journal reported on Wednesday that Yeti plans to raise $400 million by selling 20 million shares priced at $19 to $21 per share. This comes two years after the company first made waves about going public before it decided to pull back because of “market conditions.” Yeti will only receive $41 million out of that $400 million, but should feel proud about the fact that it will now have a market cap of almost $1.7 billion.

Yeti sells coolers and other outdoor gear, and its finances do not fit the profile of the normal tech IPO. There are legitimate questions about this firm’s capacity to grow, but the company has good financial numbers overall and I suspect may be overlooked due to its low and unique profile. I would be surprised to see Yeti blaze out of the gate like many tech IPOs do, but value investors could find an undervalued stock for the long term.

Examining The Company And Market

Yeti is a company marketed towards the outdoors. The company primarily sells coolers and drinkware towards outdoor enthusiasts, with an emphasis on quality over price. While it has primarily sold its goods throughout outdoor retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), it did open its first retail location in Austin in February.

An outdoor equipment company may not seem to have the potential to grow like other tech IPOs, but this market has seen significant growth over the past few years. Yeti states in its S-1 report that “outdoor recreation product sales in the United States grew from a total of approximately $120.7 billion in 2011 to a total of approximately $184.5 billion in 2016, representing a 9% CAGR.” Another study from Coresight Research found the outdoor clothing and footwear market grew by a CAGR of 7.1%, another avenue through which Yeti has made some inroads by selling caps and t-shirts.

Furthermore, Yeti has primarily operated in the Southern United States, and is making moves to expand to the rest of the country and at the very least increase consumer awareness. In short, this is a company which has made a series of successful products and at least has the promise to grow further.

Mixed Financial Numbers

As noted above, Yeti’s finances are very different compared to most tech companies which have high revenue growth and are unprofitable. In its S-1 report, Yeti reports a net income of $15.4 million in the 2017 fiscal year as well as $15.6 million in the first six months of 2018. Furthermore, Yeti’s revenue for the first six months of 2018 was $341 million, representing 34% growth compared to the same period in 2017.

But the massive, glaring red flag in Yeti’s numbers is that Yeti’s revenue decreased in the 2017 fiscal year to $639 million compared to $818 million in 2016. A company with any recent decrease in revenue going public is rarely heard of, and should concern investors about whether Yeti can keep growing.

Yeti argues that the decrease was caused by “strong customer demand and a shortage of product in 2015” which caused retailers to over-aggressively stock their products in 2016. This led to excess inventory in their wholesale channel, which combined with changes in the outdoor retail sectors led to reduced sales.

But regardless of the reason, Yeti can point to only one year of significant growth since this decline and is asking investors to trust that the mistakes of the past will not happen again. Yeti’s ability to grow will be further hampered by the fact that it plans to use the raised $41 million “to repay $41.5 million of outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility” instead of fostering future growth.

These numbers may discourage investors, but an upside is that these numbers mean that Yeti’s valuation metrics are fairly low for an IPO. At the midpoint of $20 per share, Yeti has a P/S ratio of 4.89. Its enterprise value is a little under $2 billion, and so divided by its 2017 EBITDA of $97,471,000 creates an EV/EBITDA ratio of 20.1. For comparison, outdoor company Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS), which went public last year and has flown ever since, has a ratio of 55.4.

A Company For The Long Term

Yeti certainly has its concerns relating to its ability to grow. But I would argue that they are overblown and that we are looking at a company which is already solid, profitable, and has plenty of room to grow even further. Customers today want quality more than they want the cheapest goods available, and Yeti is in a firm position to take advantage of that and a growing interest in the outdoors.

Any investors who can get in on the ground floor should do so. Otherwise, I would consider taking a close look at this company up to the high 20s and possibly $30. Whether it hits those levels in the first day of trading remains to be seen, but I expect a steady and underrated gem for the value investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.