Buckle: Back To Value

Buckle (BKE) recently reported relatively weak comparable store sales results for the month of September with comparable store sales performance of -2.4% and net revenue performance of -3.2%. The market reaction has been rather severe with the shares down around 30% from their recent peak. Our view is that the market's reaction was based more on what the company did not report - strong revenue performance as some of its peers in the retail space have recently shown - than about the magnitude of the comparable store sales and net revenue declines themselves.

Buckle remains a company in transition, there is no doubt about this, but it is also one showing stabilizing revenue trends and, interestingly, increasing profitability. Gross margins during the first half of the year exceeded those of the same periods in the prior year. The company's focus on inventory management has benefited margins and the company's bottom line even as top-line performance has remained weak. The company's valuation, though, continues to be low compared to similarly situated peers despite several attractive features - zero long-term debt, and profitable, cash flow generation with a very shareholder-friendly dividend policy and significant excess liquidity.

We discuss our expectations for the balance of the year, why we believe the company will likely slightly exceed current consensus estimates during the holiday selling season, and why the recent decline presents a renewed opportunity for patient investors.

Comparable Store Sales

The company's comparable store sales metrics disappointed the broader market, although we're not particularly concerned at this point. The company's September revenues have historically been weaker than the company's August revenues, although revenues this year were actually slightly higher than the prior month.

In addition, although the six-month trailing average comparable store sales performance turned down with the last report - the third time it has done so since the nadir in February of 2017 - the longer-term view remained positive. We're wary of reading too much into the short-term decline given our past overzealous reaction to similar weakness in April. We expected comparable store sales performance may well flatten as the company recovered from the prior downturn (although we were also hopeful for a slight rebound), and this is indeed what has occurred in the absence of a significance shift in fashion trends.

The greater concern from an historical perspective is the company's consistent negative shift in the revenue baseline over the last few years. The consistency of the company's revenues from period to period as a percentage of total annual revenues suggests to us a more general and consistent decline in demand and/or unit prices rather than a catastrophic change in its business. The shift away from premium denims, which commanded higher unit price points, accounts for a significant portion of the change as these fashions have increasingly fallen out of favor while seasonal revenue trends have remained relatively consistent.

The flattening trailing revenue trend does suggest, as does the change in comparable store sales trends, that the company has at least begun to find a new revenue floor and that the prior fashion shift has largely run its course. We find this encouraging for a couple reasons. First, while the downtrend has been brutal for the company in terms of earnings and share price declines, bankruptcy was never a significant possibility as it was with many of the company's peers. Second, the immediate challenges largely past, the company will increasingly be able to focus on building on the base.

Revenue Trends

Buckle's revenues as measured as a proportion of annual sales and prior season sales have been surprisingly consistent over time. In part, our revenue and profit projections, which we discuss below, are based on this historical consistency.

First, we consider the ratio of trailing three-month revenues to trailing twelve-month revenues. The percentage of trailing twelve-month revenues represented by the last quarter (the months of November, December, and January) has consistently been approximately 30.4% plus or minus a few tenths of a percentage point, with an unusual low of 28.7% experienced during the holiday season of 2017 when the company's comparable store sales performance reached its lowest point.

Second, we considered the historical predictive power of the back-to-school season relative to the critical holiday season by comparing historical monthly revenue from the months of July, August, and September to the revenues from the following months of November, December, and January. We've previously noted the high correlation between the two seasons for the company in terms of revenue performance. The most recent years, for example, show holiday season revenues as a percentage of back-to-school period revenues of 123.7% in 2014, 124.0% in 2015, 118.3% in 2016, and 128.5% in 2017. The decline in 2016 reflects, in our view, the impact of aggressive discounting to clear inventory associated with the exceptionally poor holiday season as comparable store performance bottomed in the month immediately after the holiday season with the rebound in 2017 reflecting the company's better inventory management the following year.

The application of these metrics provides a rough prediction of revenues through the end of the calendar year in the range of $288 to $290 - essentially flat with the corresponding period in the previous year - and revenues for the fourth quarter of between $271 million and $280 million, down slightly from the prior year's $281.2 million.

In either case, these are hardly dire revenue predictions.

Earnings and Dividends

We therefore continue to believe that current consensus earnings estimates are slightly low based on our financial models. We project full-year earnings per share of between $2.10 and $2.20 depending on comparable store sales results for the balance of the year.

Finally, we expect the company will declare a special dividend towards the end of the year as it has for the last several years. Our initial expectations are for a special dividend of around $0.75 per share based on our estimate of earnings for the full year. We continue to believe the company holds an unnecessarily large cash and cash equivalents position, including short-term investments, although the company's historical tendency to maintain liquidity and the large special dividend last year may reduce the probability of further distributions of excess liquidity. However, in the event the company did decide to distribute a proportion of those excess funds this year (or rather avoid building them further), the special dividend may be closer to $1.00 to $1.25. The special dividend would then represent somewhere between 4% and 6% of the current share price and total dividends would be around 9% to 11% for the full year.

Conclusion

Buckle is not benefiting (at least not yet) from the strong retail trends reflected in the comparable store sales components of some other apparel retailers. The market is clearly reflecting its disappointment. However, the current share price reflects undue pessimism and prices the company well below its historic median valuation despite ongoing profitability.

We'd previously noted that the company was likely near its peak valuation as the shares approached $30.00. We recommended at the time reducing positions given the limited further upside potential at that valuation and the fact that more compelling opportunities existed in the market. However, we also suggested that should the shares fall back below $20.00 per share, we would likely shift our position with a view to repurchasing shares we sold earlier this year. We've yet to execute any transactions but remain focused on the valuation and the resulting incremental opportunities.

