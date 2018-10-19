Ring Energy: Why Cannell's Share Repurchase Plan Is A Winner

Introduction

On October 15th, Cannell Capital published an open letter to Tim Rochford, Chairman of Ring Energy (REI). The letter demanded that the company implement an aggressive share buyback plan via a modified dutch tender to buy up to 19% of the company's shares. We would like to explore why we think this plan would benefit shareholders and enhance management's ability to proceed forward with their intended growth plans.

It should be noted, firstly, that we continue to have the utmost faith in management’s ability to methodically execute on the production growth and acquisitions plan within the Central Basin Platform and Delaware Basin. We appreciate management's commitment to protecting and growing shareholder value and think this share repurchase plan would directly align with those objectives.

A share repurchase plan would be immediately accretive to the company and would not constrict grow plans.

We are of the view that, if the company were to deploy up approximately $120 million in capital from the company’s largely untapped $500 million credit facility to repurchase shares, either through the proposed modified dutch tender, and/or through a repurchase plan conducted at management's discretion, the company will be growing shareholder value significantly faster than it otherwise could be without the implementation of such a buyback plan.

We do not believe the company is in an "either/or" situation with respect to either deploying capital from their credit facility to accelerate the development plan or repurchasing a meaningful amount of shares at these distressed levels. The development plan is not being held back by a lack of capital, but rather because Ring, most likely, doesn't want to blow through their existing acreage too fast, and probably doesn't want to be put in a position where they would be forced to acquire acreage at a rate faster than what they're comfortable with. Also, Ring can only move as fast as their infrastructure allows.

Therefore, since the company is approaching FCF neutral by 2019/2020, the company will soon be able to finance their entire development plan with operating cash flows, making the credit facility good for one thing: acquisitions. Comparing how many wells they could drill with how much stock the company can repurchase with the capital from the facility is an inherently flawed analysis because the company simply cannot drill 45 additional wells ($100mm/$2.2mm) on top of their current development plan, but they CAN buy back stock, immediately.

But what about if they find a large, attractive acquisition? Let's explore the scenario in which Ring buys their stock over the next 3-6 months, then reaches an acquisition deal with a producer, which would increase their net acreage and production levels. Would the company be put in a less competitive position if they bought back stock beforehand? We think the answer is NO.

To explain our reasoning, lets answer important question: what does Ring actually get with the repurchase of their stock?

Not only would the share repurchase get Ring shareholders more exposure to the company at an extremely discounted price, but it would also increase the amount of options management would have to finance a major acquisition, since issuing equity would again be on the table. This is because after Ring implements the share buy back, or perhaps just approves it, the stock price will almost certainly increase in value quite substantially, both from the economic effects repurchasing shares has on increasing cash flow on a per share level, but also because the buying will stomp out the massive short interest that has accrued, and will attract new buyers who now know the company is willing to defend its stock. Then, when the company's currency has normalized in value, the company can actually use their stock in an acquisition, whereas now, that option is totally taken off the table.

The buyback would not meaningfully alter the strength of the company’s balance sheet

It's no secret that management is a bit conservative with respect to the usage of their credit. We think that is an asset most of the time, but it can also be a flaw if a "too conservative" nature leads to missed opportunities, like being able to repurchase stock at these levels.

We believe it is abundantly clear that the company will have more than enough liquidity to finance its current 2018 capital expenditures plans, as well as a comparable 2019 capital expenditure program, without an equity offering, considering the company’s willingness to utilize the $175 borrowing base, as well as the growing cash flow from operations.

Assuming free-cash-flow neutral means quarterly operating cash flows of $37,500,000 or higher for Q4 of 2019, the company will incur approximately $1,250,000 in interest payments per quarter, or 3.3% of Q4 2019 operating cash flows. The percentage of operating cash flows spent on interest will decline significantly each quarter that operating cash flows increase, as interest payments on the facility should not increase materially.

Valuation for the tender, solidifying competitive advantage

We believe an appropriate range for the modified dutch tender is between $9 and $12. By selling stock at $14 earlier in February, and repurchasing at $9 - $12 just eight months later, the company will be exploiting the benefits of the emotional valuation swings inherent in public markets. We believe the implementation of a share repurchase at these levels would add yet another reason for investors who want to participate in this Permian play to do so through the ownership of Ring Energy stock.

Conclusion

Considering this plan will need the approval of SunTrust, and that the company’s borrowing base is subject to its scheduled semiannual determination in November, we believe now is the time for management to engage in discussions with the company’s banking partners about approving the buyback, so the company can begin repurchasing shares during the 4th quarter.

We do not believe a share repurchase program will impact the pace of any development plans the company has with respect to the current assets the company owns, nor will it constrain the company with respect to acquisitions it is considering in the future. Conversely, if the company embarks on repurchase plan and the quotation value of the company subsequently moves back toward fair value, we believe the company will be in a much stronger position from an optionality perspective, as the company would be able to consider the issuance of equity as part of its financing arsenal.

As management has stated, going back to the capital markets (as a seller of stock) is not an option at this time. We take this to mean that management agrees that their stock is undervalued. Let's see if they can walk the walk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REI.