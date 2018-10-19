Chipotle: They're Going To Have To Reheat This Burrito Before I Take A Bite

But, given the company's fresh food model, and the difficulty in making fresh vegetables safe all of the time, people may get sick at Chipotle again. This is a problem.

Q2-18 eclipsed Q2-15 revenue (pre-crisis). However, restaurant count is way up since Q2-15 and sales per restaurant are down 19% since then.

Thesis

Chipotle (CMG) has suffered nearly three years of food safety issues at its restaurants. The first occurrence came in Nov. 2015, and the latest came this July, even after the company hired a new CEO in an attempt to move forward and leave the food safety issues behind.

Despite nearly three years of food safety hell, company revenue this year will be on par with the $4.5 billion the company generated in 2015 (albeit with a lot more restaurants). While profitability and free cash flow generation have waned during the recovery, leadership under new CEO Brian Niccol may get Chipotle beyond the food safety issues and back into healthy revenue growth mode that existed in 2015 prior to the genesis of the food safety issues.

However, the transition may come with more bumps. I am not certain that the company won’t experience another food safety scare. Anybody willing to gamble that we’re at the low in wake of the Ohio scare may be sitting on a nice stock run over the next few years, but I’d prefer to ride out the turnaround for the foreseeable future before I consider investing again. It is impossible to guarantee that Chipotle won't have another food scare, and with fresh food that risk will always be there. The PR hit the company has taken in recent years will continue to linger until consumers truly believe the food is safe.

First Two Quarters Under New CEO

Brian Niccol was hired as the new CEO in February. He used to run Taco Bell. Chipotle leadership used to criticize restaurants like Taco Bell. Boy, how times change. Though Niccol was a fast food darling, he says he has no intention of changing Chipotle’s devotion to fresh food.

The company is aiming to change course by making Chipotle a more visible brand by leading culture (not reacting to it) and improving the user experience with an enhanced menu and innovating through catering, digital offerings, and restaurant design.

So far, so good, it appears. Revenue in Q1 was up 7.5% (in line) and in Q2 it was up 8.5% (in line). The Q2-18 revenue was the first Q2 revenue to eclipse Q2-15 revenue since the first food safety crisis occurred in November 2015. Of course, the company as of Q2-18 had nearly 600 more locations (2,467) than it did in Q2-15 (1,878).

Recent Chipotle Q2 Sales History



Q2-18 same-store sales were in the low single-digit range, but the company guided for as much. And the CEO said that the company would begin experimenting with new sales strategies to increase comps. In May, the company did a DoorDash promo, which helped improve comps for that month. It is worth noting that in Q2, actual comparable transactions were down 1.8%. The comps were improved through an increase in pricing and more customers ordering queso with their meals. In recent months, the company has held various promos to drive sales, including one for guacamole, another for DoorDash, and one for bacon.

Bacon. A new offering. One wonders how far the promotions will go. In a desperation to bring in customers, will Chipotle start to look more like a fresh food version of Taco Bell with an array of gimmick menu items? And, if so, will it drive Chipotle loyalists away or reignite the brand? Time will tell.

Future Growth

As stated above, the company is experimenting with sales strategies to drive same-store sales comps. Prior to the food safety crisis in 2015, quarterly comps had dipped to the low single-digit range (Q2-15, Q3-15) following quarters of double-digit growth that had been attributable to menu price increases.

In addition to attempting to improve comps, the company will continue adding new locations. The company is expected to add approximately 130 locations this year, however, the company will also close about 65 that are generating negative cash flow. The company expects to add another 130-150 stores next year. As it stands today, Chipotle has 2,467 restaurants. By comparison, McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) has over 37,000 locations globally. Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) has over 45,000 restaurants globally.

If Chipotle can turn this ship around, and operate without another food safety issue, one could make the case for extensive geographic expansion domestically and abroad (just 38 intl restaurants as of now). Of course, the food safety issue is the huge condition here. The latest outbreak in Ohio in July occurred under Niccol's watch, and he was hired to be the agent of change.

Valuation

Investors seemed to be buying the turnaround story under the new CEO this year until the food safety crisis sickened hundreds at a Chipotle restaurant in Ohio in July. The stock is off its highs since then. Frankly, the looming threat of another food safety scare is a legitimate justification for a lower valuation. Though quarterly revenue now matches what the company had in 2015, revenue per restaurant is way down due to the buildout of hundreds of more restaurants since 2015. Below are some figures comparing Chipotle in Q2-15 vs. Chipotle as of Q2-18 earnings release.

Restaurant Count $Rev/Restaurant Net Income Shares Outstanding Market Cap Stock Price as of Q2 release Q2-15 1,878 $638k $140.2m 31.1m $21b $673 Q2-18 2,467 $514k $46.9m 27.8m $12.4b $447

Source: Q2 SEC Filings from 2015 and 2018 and stock price research using historical charts.

Some of the above metrics surprised me. I had ignored Chipotle the last couple years. I didn't realize the company had bought back more than 3 million shares, or nearly 11% of outstanding shares. The average restaurant in Q2 pulled in 19% less revenue than it did three years ago. Net income is a third of what it was three years ago. Free cash flow for the first six months of 2018 was $166.9 million vs. $286.7 million for the first six months of 2015, a reduction in FCF of 42%. The stock price is 33% lower than it was three years ago.

Despite the share count reduction, Chipotle probably should not be worth as much as it was pre-food crisis. Based on an FCF model valuation that applies a 9.5% FCF growth rate (avg. annual increase over last decade), a 3.36% discount rate (30-Year US Treasury), and 3% perpetuity growth rate after year 10, and I get a fair value of $675.

But that doesn't factor in the PR damage from the food safety issues. It doesn't factor in the damage that another food safety scare could cause. That risk is always there. That risk is real. And it could send the stock price plummeting again. At the moment, here is how Chipotle compares to competitors on other valuation metrics:

Company Forward PE Price/FCF EV/EBITDA Chipotle 36 23 22 McDonald's 20 22 15 Yum! 24 30 19 Dominos's Pizza (DPZ) 27 29 26 Papa John's Pizza (PZZA) 33 13 13

Chipotle's stock hit a 52-week low of ~$250 in February, just before the appointment of Niccol as CEO. Since then, the stock doubled before retreating recently. I believe the stock run has been a result of the promise of change Niccol brings. Chipotle is probably fairly valued in the $400 range if you're willing to sit on the stock and hope that another food safety crisis doesn't hit. Personally, I'm not comfortable with that risk at this price. I've read other comments on Seeking Alpha that peg fair value between $300 and $400. But how do you discount a stock price for the potential of another food safety outbreak? It's a matter of opinion.

Domino's looks like a better buy than Chipotle based on the above metrics. If you consider that Domino's has been growing revenue at double-digit rates and has had same-store comparable sales in the mid single-digit range consistently for years, those are numbers Chipotle dreams about. And you can find plenty of writers and commenters on Seeking Alpha who think Domino's is overvalued.

And as far as troubled companies go, if I had to pick between Chipotle and Papa John's based on the above metrics, I'd probably pick Papa John's. It's probably easier to move beyond the founder issue at Papa John's than it is defeating a food safety problem that could strike again at any moment.

Conclusion

The next few quarters will show if CEO Brian Niccol is the right guy to turn Chipotle around. It would be nice to see some same-store comp surprises to the upside on upcoming quarterly reports to show that sales promotions being hatched by Niccol's creative team are getting people excited about Chipotle again. But I won't be a buyer of Chipotle for a while, if ever, until I believe the likelihood of a food safety outbreak is nil or darn close to it.

