Microsoft: Average Quarterly Results Are Not Enough For Growth

Within the bounds of the existing relationship between Microsoft's revenue growth and its capitalization, the ttm revenue growth rate of less than 21% is negative for the company.

On October 25, Microsoft (MSFT) will publish the financial results of one more quarter, and in my opinion, they should really surprise so that the company's capitalization growth will continue at the same pace.

According to Yahoo! Finance, analysts' average expectations suggest that Microsoft's revenue in fiscal Q1 2019 will be $27.9 bn. In this case, ttm revenue will reach $113.72 bn, showing an increase of 20.93% YoY. It should be noted that in the last quarter, the ttm revenue growth was 22.69% YoY. As we can see, analysts expect a slowdown in the company's revenue, and if this forecast is confirmed, Microsoft probably has a problem. And that is why...

Since 2016, Microsoft's ttm revenue growth rate and the company's capitalization, reflected by the EV/revenue multiple, have been almost linearly dependent. By the way, such cases are rare:

Within the bounds of this relationship, the current EV/revenue multiple value corresponds to Microsoft's revenue growth rate of ~20% YoY. It means that if such Microsoft's financial indicator as total debt and cash/equivalents did not change considerably in the last quarter, Microsoft's ttm revenue growth rate of less than 21% YoY will indicate the absence of pronounced potential for the EV/revenue multiple growth, i.e. the company's capitalization.

Let's go on.

Analysts' average expectations suggest that Microsoft's earnings per share (EPS) in the last quarter will be $0.96, which means that ttm EPS will be $2.23, showing a 24.4% decrease YoY. Of course, we cannot judge EBITDA by the dynamics of the earnings per share indicator, but in such a situation, it is still hard to believe that Microsoft's EBITDA growth rates in the quarter under review will exceed the growth rates of the previous quarters. It is significant, as in the case of Microsoft, the ttm EBITDA growth rate and the EV/EBITDA multiple are also dependent. And the current level of the EV/EBITDA multiple within the bounds of this relationship corresponds to the ttm EBITDA growth rate demonstrated in the last three quarters. Therefore, a slowdown in ttm EBITDA will potentially lead to a decrease in the EV/EBITDA multiple:

And finally, I want to draw your attention to one more nuance.

In the last six years, the dynamics of Microsoft's stock is quite qualitatively described by the exponential trend:

* An exponential trend always looks like a straight line on the graphs with log y-axis.

Despite the correction that Microsoft's shares demonstrated in October, the current stock price is still considerably higher than this trend:

It means that since the beginning of 2018, Microsoft's shares have continued to demonstrate the growth that exceeds the exponential one. As a rule, such situations are unstable, and in the long term, the dynamics of the actual stock value tends to return to the exponential trend. In the case of Microsoft today, it means a 13% fall in Microsoft's actual stock price. Or a sideway trend for the next six months.

Bottom line

I do not think that a strong correction is in store for Microsoft, and all the more, I do not claim that it is a bubble company. But so that its stock can exceed the current annual maximum in the next quarter, on October 25, Microsoft should publish very, very positive results. Since the results within the bounds of the average expectations can only support the sideway trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.