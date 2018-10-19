AMD: What If The Stars Align For EPYC?

In a recent article titled "AMD: EPYC and $1 EPS", I evaluated what it would take for EPYC to justify Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) current valuation. I argued that AMD's valuation would be justified if EPYC took AMD from where it is today to an EPS of $1 within the next 1-3 years - which I estimated would require about 20% data center processor market share when using fairly conservative estimates of TAM and margins. The purpose of this exercise was to see if a stock price around $30 could be reasonably justified by improved expectations for EPYC. However, like most investors, I am not only interested in whether my investments are reasonable. I also want upside. Hence, to estimate upside, this article evaluates the realistically best-case scenario for AMD's EPYC over the next 3 years or so. How much could EPYC contribute to AMD's EPS in this time frame if the stars aligned (almost) perfectly?

The answer depends primarily on TAM, margins, and market share. My analysis suggests that with generous estimates for TAM and margins, EPYC could contribute about $2.4-$3.2 to AMD's EPS in about 3 years. Although this best-case scenario will probably not materialize, it still lends credence to the view that there remains considerable upside for AMD investors. And if the stars do align for EPYC, then AMD's valuation could rise very significantly from current levels. Specifically, if EPYC contributed $2.4-3.2 to EPS, then at a P/E ratio of 20, EPYC alone would be worth $48-64.

A. The Setup

First things first: what follows is an evaluation of something close to the best-case scenario for EPYC. I do not think this scenario is likely to materialize, although it is within the realm of realistic possibility. As such, what follows is not a prediction of what EPYC will actually accomplish. It is merely an estimate of what EPYC could accomplish if almost everything went AMD's way.

The above caveat noted, let's get to the meat of it. How much EPYC can contribute to EPS depends primarily on three factors: data center processor TAM, EPYC margins, and EPYC market share. I will estimate each in that order. The upside on TAM and margins is comparatively easier to estimate. The upside on market share is trickier, so I will consider multiple possibilities for that.

B. Data Center Processor TAM

Data center processor TAM currently stands at about $20b. We can infer this figure from annual revenues for Intel's (INTC) data center group, which until recently enjoyed a virtual monopoly in data center processors. Intel's data center group revenues were $19.1b for 2017 and $9.9b for the first half of 2018, so we can safely just say that data center processor TAM is currently $20b annually.

Figure 1: Intel data center group revenue, 2013-2017. Source: Intel annual report, 2017

Figure 2: Intel data center group YoY revenue growth. Data: Intel annual report, 2017. Calculations/figure by author.

As readers can see in Figures 1 and 2 above, data center processor TAM has seen secular growth over the past several years, and both Intel and AMD expect it to continue for at least another few years. The growth rate has tended to hover around 10-15%. As such, a realistic estimate for data center TAM growth over the next 3 years would be 10%, which would take us from $20b today to $26.6b in 2021. However, since we are interested in the best-case scenario here, let's not be shy and call it 15%. This gives us data center processor TAM in 2021 of $30.4b - which is the figure I will use going forward.

C. Margins

Next, margins.

Let's begin with gross margins. AMD has provided a lower bound for the figure but no upper bound. On the most recent earnings call, AMD CEO Lisa Su stated that "our Ryzen, our EPYC, our Radeon data center products are all in aggregate over 50% from a gross margin standpoint." From this, I think it is reasonable to assume that gross margins for EPYC will likely come in above 55% or so once production is ramped. I arrive at this conclusion because Su included Ryzen among the product lines with margins above 50%. If Ryzen is at 50%+, then EPYC will likely be at 55%+ once ramped, since margins for data center tend to be better than those for client computing. At least Intel has seen this pattern play out: although Intel does not report gross margins for its individual business segments, in 2017, it reported data center operating margins of 44% versus client computing operating margins of 38%. If the pattern holds with AMD - as it likely will - then EPYC should significantly outperform Ryzen on gross margins and likely come in above 55%.

However, since we are interested in the best-case scenario for EPYC, let's cut some more slack and say that it will put up gross margins of 60%. This is probably close to the upper bound on what EPYC can be expected to accomplish - and probably even that only if economies of scale are substantial once EPYC is ramped. I say this based on Intel's margins. Intel's corporate average gross margins were 62%, which suggests that data center was probably somewhere around 70% - since Intel's data center group came in at 44% operating margins vs. the corporate average of 31% in 2017. AMD is not likely to match this performance, since by comparison its margins are negatively impacted by its more competitive pricing, and because it contracts out fabrication to Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM). Consequently, 60% gross margins for EPYC seem about the maximum that investors could reasonably expect even if things go extremely well for AMD.

Next up, operating margins. AMD's operating expenses currently stand at 28.4% of revenue. AMD's corporate strategy - which management says it is making good progress on - calls for opex of 26-30% in 2020. Since AMD is already operating in line with its goals, it seems reasonable to conclude that a corporate average for opex in the 26-30% range is realistic. But what will the figure be for EPYC?

Hard to say. AMD doesn't provide guidance at this level of granularity. The answer also depends on how much market share EPYC eventually takes, since the larger the market share the lower per unit fixed costs (especially R&D). If AMD managed to catch substantial market share, and if EPYC was on the lower end of corporate average in terms of opex, then perhaps we could see an opex figure of 24% - which corresponds with operating margins for EPYC of 36%. If everything goes right.

Which brings us to net profit margin. This is the trickiest to estimate, since AMD has only recently transitioned to being profitable. AMD's ratio of net income/operating income is currently at about 75%. Intel has been at 97% year to date, so there is definitely upside for AMD on this front. However, AMD's interest expense is also much higher than Intel's (over the last two quarters, AMD paid 1.8% of revenue and 22.7% of operating income in interest, compared to 1.1% and 3.6% for Intel). Some of this difference has to do with AMD having only recently become profitable and not having much operating income to begin with, but it makes sense that AMD's interest expense will continue to drag on net income more than Intel's for the foreseeable future. Consequently, a ratio of net income/operating income of 97% seems entirely out of reach even in the best-case scenario. But I expect that around 85% is possible if things go right for AMD. Which gives us an overall best-case net profit margin for EPYC of 30.6%.

Figure 3: Best-case EPYC margins. Estimates/figure by author.

D. Market Share

Now that we have best-case estimates for TAM and margins, we can straightforwardly calculate how much EPYC would contribute to AMD's bottom line conditional on market share. Specifically, at a TAM of $30.4b and net profit margin of 30.6%, every percentage point of data center processor market share would contribute $93m to AMD's earnings - which comes out to a little over $0.08 EPS at the current diluted share count of 1,147m.

Based on this number, Figure 4 displays EPYC's best-case contribution to AMD's EPS for any given market share.

Figure 4: EPYC EPS contribution conditional on market share. Estimates/figure by author.

As readers can see, EPS contribution of $0.08 for every percentage point of market share is pretty hefty. As such, EPYC can certainly contribute very significantly to AMD's bottom line if data center processor TAM growth continues and AMD can run a very tight ship on margins.

What market share EPYC captures remains to be seen. AMD's prospects are looking rather good. Intel's previous CEO, Brian Krzanich, made headlines this summer when he "indicated that it was Intel's job to not let AMD capture 15-20% market share." If Krzanich considered 15-20% to be well within the bounds of reason, then there is probably some further upside for EPYC here. 30-40% seems like the realistic upper bound - which corresponds with EPS contribution of $2.4-3.2.

I know that this is a lot to ask (which is why it is the best-case scenario). However, if we look at AMD's earnings since Jan. 2015 - Figure 5 below - we can see that it has already managed to increase EPS by about $1 in this period. Now, AMD finally has a competitive product lineup, and roadmap that is still ramping, and is about to gain a process lead over Intel as well. Consequently, the next 3 years could plausibly be better than the last 3. Lisa Su keeps saying that "the best is yet to come," and perhaps she will be proven right. She and the rest of AMD's management have certainly shown incredible competence so far in digging AMD out of its early grave and bringing it all the way to the forefront of technology. I wouldn't put it past them to continue their excellent performance, so AMD seems to me to have a fair shot at realizing something along the lines of the best-case scenario I have outlined.

AMD EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

Figure 5: AMD diluted EPS Jan. 1, 2015-Present.

E. What Would Have To Happen?

Still, since the scenario considered above is something close to the best-case outcome for EPYC, I will not maintain that it is likely. However, this best-case still falls within the realm of reasonable possibility, and so marks a realistic upper bound for what EPYC can be expected accomplish.

For this best-case scenario to actually materialize, I expect that at least some of the following conditions would have to be met:

TSMC would need to at least retain, and preferably expand, its process lead over Intel (I have written about the issue in more detail here and here). TSMC is showing no signs of letting up. Per its most recent earnings call, TSMC's 7-nm+ is already in risk production and expected to enter volume production in 2019. Risk production for 5nm is scheduled for H1 2019 and volume production in H2 2020. TSMC has even begun work on 3-nm. As such, it is entirely possible that AMD will be able to leverage TSMC's process lead for at least a few more years. AMD would need to start actually addressing the entire data center processor TAM. Lisa Su said the following on the subject during AMD's most recent earnings call: "I do think that there are some improvements that we'll make in the architecture that will expand the TAM. I view our coverage today as 80% of the TAM…. I think the value proposition increases with some of the architectural improvements that we've made in the second generation of EPYC." Thus, although AMD is already doing rather well in terms of actually addressing data center processor TAM, it has room for improvement. Preferably, AMD would address close to 100% of TAM to realistically capture 30-40% market share. AMD will also need to achieve a better product mix so it can attain higher ASPs and margins than it traditionally has (compared to Intel). Management claims to be making good progress here as AMD has started to break into the highest-end segments of the processor market, but further progress would certainly help EPYC quite a bit. A lot depends on the performance of the 7-nm EPYC processors scheduled for 2019 and the 7-nm+ processors scheduled for 2020. We shall have to wait and see what the impact of AMD's impending process lead turns out to be, but it can only be good for AMD. EPYC's prospects would be substantially improved if data center customers showed a strong tendency to diversify their processor supply. There are obvious reasons why they would wish to do so, especially with Intel's inability to maintain its tick-tock cadence of processors improvements. The ongoing processor shortage could also give data center customers another reason to diversify. But the magnitude of this tendency toward diversification remains to be seen, and it will likely grow stronger as AMD proves itself over a few generations of EPYC. If things go AMD's way, diversification by data center customers could contribute significantly to getting EPYC to 30-40% market share.

At any rate, though, EPYC would need at least another 2-3 years to capture 30-40% market share. AMD has guided unit share of 5% exiting 2018 and double digits for 2019, which would mean that 30-40% will take at least until 2020 or 2021. AMD's management tends to be fairly conservative with their forecasts, so I think we can safely take their forecasts at face value. However, even if we do, it is possible for EPYC could get to 30-40% in 2-3 years, so the best-case scenario presented here is not out of the question.

F. Conclusion

There we have it, then. If the stars align for EPYC in terms of TAM, margins, and market share, then EPYC could contribute about $2.4-3.2 to AMD's EPS in about 3 years. This figure suggests to me that there remains considerable upside for investors in AMD, although like the upside on any stock, there is no guarantee that it will materialize. But if it does, then AMD's valuation could continue to grow rapidly even from currently lofty levels. A P/E multiple of 20 would be perfectly reasonable for a firm growing this rapidly, and at that multiple, EPYC alone would be worth $48-64. Combine with prospects in Ryzen, Radeon, perhaps even semi-custom, and AMD has plenty of room to run if it can keep executing as well as it has.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, INTC, TSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.