Cleveland-Cliffs Initiates Dividend, Expect More Upside

The company's financial strength, the health of the market, the dividend, and the still-reasonable valuation will provide further upside.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) has just reported its third-quarter results, showing earnings from continuing operations of $0.64 per share on revenue of $742 million. The most important news this time are not the earnings numbers - the company has decided to reinstall the dividend.

The new dividend will be $0.20 per share on an annualized basis, or $0.05 per quarter. The news is huge for the stock. The dividend shows the company's confidence in its cash flows and, more importantly, opens the stock to investors who need a dividend as a prerequisite to consider taking a position in the company's shares. The dividend will bring a new wave of buyers who were not able to purchase Cleveland-Cliffs' shares before.

The dividend itself is not that surprising, and we have already discussed its possibility in "Cleveland-Cliffs Intends To Redeem 2020 Notes, Makes One Step Closer To The Dividend". However, I must admit that I did not expect the reinstallation of the dividend before 2019. Apparently, the strong financial situation pushed Cliffs' management to reinstall the dividend as soon as possible. At the end of the third quarter, the company had almost $900 million of cash and $2.3 billion of long-term debt. With strong pricing and cash flow generation, Cliffs decided that it will be able to both finance the construction of the HBI (hot briquetted iron) plant and pay the dividend.

The full year-guidance remained unchanged, promising healthy fourth-quarter results:

Source: Q3 results press release

Recently, Cliffs' shares were pulling back, although the pace of this pullback was nowhere near the wild volatility that hit the general market. I'd argue that such a volatility on the general market may ultimately be positive for Cliffs as money will migrate from overvalued high-flying plays to value plays like Cliffs. Despite the fact that Cliffs' shares are up almost 60% year-to-date, the company remains very reasonably valued, trading at less than 7 forward P/E:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As seen in the table above, Cliffs' earnings estimates for 2019 continue to grow. In previous periods, the situation when the stock was pulling back at the time when earnings estimates continued to grow ultimately led to new highs for the stock. With the dividend reinstalled, this will likely be the case sometime after the release of third-quarter results.

Based on my first look at the company's third-quarter results, I maintain my expectations that the next target for Cliffs' shares is $15.00. The business continues to show its strength, the dividend is back, and the valuation remains reasonable. All these factors will ultimately attract more buyers to the company's shares. I remain bullish on Cliffs.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.