Time To Pick 'Moaty' International Stocks

In this article, I will review some "Wide Moat" constituents of the ETF, with an eye to finding those most able to withstand a downturn.

The ETF can be a worthwhile investment in its own right, but it's also an interesting tool to identify moaty companies trading at a discount to fair value.

Focusing on moats is a good way to make sure you buy quality companies. Moats are what the MOTI ETF is about.

Weakness in international markets has created opportunities, but you want to be selective.

International stocks, whether it be in Europe or emerging markets, have had a rough 2018 so far. There is a sense that there must be some bargains out there, but many investors are not comfortable with those markets, and don't know how they can separate the wheat from the chaff.

Looking for stocks with economic moats as per Morningstar's methodology is a good start, and focusing on those that trade at a discount to fair value is what the VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is about.

There are two ways one can use MOTI. For investors who like ETFs, it makes sense to buy MOTI itself, and for stock pickers, it's a mine of information that helps identify moaty stocks trading at attractive levels.

Opportunities Abroad

For a variety of reasons that have been well-documented (trade jitters, decelerating growth in China, political risk in Europe, strengthening U.S. dollar...), international equities have performed poorly against their U.S. counterparts over the past 12 months:

EEM data by YCharts

The bifurcation per se doesn't mean that international equities are undervalued, and risks shouldn't be overlooked. It is, however, likely that some very solid companies have been thrown out with the bathwater as money flowed out of international ETFs at a rapid pace. The question is, how do you identify such companies?

Focusing On Moats In Uncertain Times

At this point in the cycle, you want to own quality stocks whose long-term prospects are backed by well-entrenched competitive advantages. This is what Morningstar calls the economic moat, a notion that is familiar to many investors (but often overlooked in their decisions).

Economic Moat ratings represent the sustainability of a company’s competitive advantage. Wide and narrow moat ratings represent Morningstar’s belief that a company may maintain its advantage for at least 20 years and at least 10 years, respectively. An economic moat rating of none indicates that a company has either no advantage or an unsustainable one. Quantitative factors used to identify competitive advantages include returns on invested capital relative to cost of capital, while qualitative factors used to identify competitive advantages include customer switching cost, cost advantages, intangible assets, network effects, and efficient scale. (Source: VanEck) (Source: Morningstar)

Is there an easy way for investors aligned with Morningstar's principles to invest accordingly?

VanEck has two ETFs based on the methodology:

the VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT), focusing on U.S. stocks

the VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

The U.S.-focused MOAT is an interesting ETF, but our point here is to take advantage of weakness in international equities, which has created bigger discounts to fair value among the MOTI constituents.

The MOTI ETF In A Nutshell

As per VanEck's prospectus:

VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Morningstar® Global ex-US Moat Focus IndexSM. The index provides exposure to companies with Morningstar® Economic MoatTM ratings of Wide or Narrow that are trading at the lowest current market price to fair value ratios. (Source: VanEck)

The ETF has a staggered rebalance, to make way for the securities that have the lowest current market price to fair value. You can find more detail on how VanEck proceeds here.

In terms of constituents, the breakdown by country and industry is as follows (as of Sept 30, 2018):

(Source: VanEck's MOTI factsheet)

The companies making the ETF all have a moat, either narrow or wide (unlike the U.S.-focused MOAT ETF which is only made of wide-moat companies). The Top 30 holdings as of Sept 21, 2018, were:

(Source: VanEck's prospectus)

Readers interested in the full composition can refer to the prospectus here (starting page 3).

A Look At Some Wide Moat Constituents

There are two ways one can use the MOTI ETF:

The most obvious one is to invest in MOTI itself, which provides investors with a well-diversified portfolio of quality international stocks.

For stock pickers, MOTI is an excellent tool to identify undervalued moaty companies.

There are many interesting names among the Narrow Moat constituents, including some of my favorites like the Canadian fertilizer behemoth Nutrien (NTR). In this article, however, I will focus on some Wide Moat stocks:

Company Main Ticker U.S. Ticker(s) Country Industry Price/Fair value* (as of Sept 21**) Forward P/E Tencent Holdings Ltd. 700 OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF China Internet Content & Information 0.52 23.53 Fanuc Co 6954 OTCPK:FANUY, OTCPK:FANUF Japan Robotics 0.70 26.88 Imperial Brands Plc IMB OTCQX:IMBBY, OTCQX:IMBBF United Kingdom Tobacco 0.71 9.19 Roche Hldgs AG Ptg Genus ROG OTCQX:RHHBY, OTCQX:RHHBF Switzerland Pharma 0.71 13.51 Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC YUMC China Restaurants 0.73 21.05 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. GAP B PAC Mexico Airports 0.90 19.72

(Source: Author's work based on VanEck and Morningstar data)

Note:

* the ratios are those shown in the VanEck prospectus. They are based on Morningtar's estimate of each stock's "Fair Value". Readers can find more information on Morningstar's methodology HERE.

** the price/fair value ratios in the above and below tables were calculated on September 21. Most share prices have declined since, so the ratios should be even more attractive at present.

In addition, the VanEck prospectus shows a few names waiting on the sidelines for future inclusion:

Company Main Ticker U.S. ticker(s) Country Industry Price/Fair value* (as of Sept 21**) Forward P/E Sanofi-Aventis SAN:FP SNY France Pharma 0.82 12.87 GlaxoSmithKline GSK OTCPK:GLAXF, OTC:GLXKY United Kingdom Pharma 0.83 13.70 Schneider Electric SE SU:FP OTCPK:SBGSY, OTCPK:SBGSF France Diversified Industrials 0.84 12.45

(Source: Author's work based on VanEck and Morningstar data)

What should we make of this sample? It includes:

some large cap, growth stocks from Asia, such as Tencent, Fanuc and Yum China . The shares have been beaten up in recent months due to the negativity around the Asia Pacific region. But looking at the bigger picture, these stocks have a leading position in their industry and are backed by powerful macro trends such as the growth of the middle class in China, or automation in Fanuc's case.

and . The shares have been beaten up in recent months due to the negativity around the Asia Pacific region. But looking at the bigger picture, these stocks have a leading position in their industry and are backed by powerful macro trends such as the growth of the middle class in China, or automation in Fanuc's case. a number of drug manufacturers: Roche , and possibly (not yet included) Sanofi-Aventis and GlaxoSmithKline . International stocks in this sector are particularly attractive, as their price has declined (to a lesser extent than the growth stocks) despite being in non-cyclical industries. These are defensive stocks whose business would not suffer in a downturn, and which are available at a discount to fair value.

, and possibly (not yet included) and . International stocks in this sector are particularly attractive, as their price has declined (to a lesser extent than the growth stocks) despite being in non-cyclical industries. These are defensive stocks whose business would not suffer in a downturn, and which are available at a discount to fair value. Imperial Brands , the British tobacco company. I'm not a fan of this industry, so I'm not well-placed to opine on the fundamentals. It's a defensive stock though, whose operations wouldn't suffer much in a downturn.

, the British tobacco company. I'm not a fan of this industry, so I'm not well-placed to opine on the fundamentals. It's a defensive stock though, whose operations wouldn't suffer much in a downturn. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico , one of the three listed Mexican airport operators. I'm a big fan of this one. Despite a recovery in the share price since the Mexican election, it remains cheap given its growth prospects. Generally speaking, airports are wide-moat businesses and it's no wonder that some of them are included in MOTI (Beijing Capital International Airport Co. Ltd (OTCPK:BJCHF) is another one). Readers interested in this space can refer to my analysis of publicly-traded airport operators here, and my monthly updates.

, one of the three listed Mexican airport operators. I'm a big fan of this one. Despite a recovery in the share price since the Mexican election, it remains cheap given its growth prospects. Generally speaking, airports are wide-moat businesses and it's no wonder that some of them are included in MOTI (Beijing Capital International Airport Co. Ltd (OTCPK:BJCHF) is another one). Readers interested in this space can refer to my analysis of publicly-traded airport operators here, and my monthly updates. Schneider Electric (possible inclusion) has a wide moat, but I consider the company to be more cyclical.

I really encourage investors looking for some ideas to take a close look at the prospectus. Once you've found a company you'd like to research, there is usually plenty of material from SeekingAlpha authors available.

The removed constituents mentioned in VanEck's prospectus can be of interest too. In most cases, they were removed not because their competitive advantage waned, but because their discount to fair value was less than that of the new members.

Takeaway

It may be time to consider some international equities, but not in an indiscriminate way. Investors should look for companies with rock-solid fundamentals, and Morningstar's moaty stocks fit the bill.

Investors may want to get exposure to such international stocks through VanEck's MOTI ETF, or, for those who want to dig deeper into individual names, MOTI can help them identify stocks worthy of further research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTR, PAC, SCOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.