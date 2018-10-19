Trupanion: Washington State Regulator Questions Veterinarian Licensing

The Veterinarians, and their licensing status, are a focus of the investigation - they will likely to have to be licensed on the backside of this investigation or TRUP will.

This is NOT about the potential fine, the risk here is that the company will have to dramatically alter the sales funnel which wall st current derives its price targets.

Both "Solicitation" and "Referral" laws are being examined by the state of Washington - calling into question TRUP's statements on the issue.

This FOIA reveals that the company had received a notice of investigation from the State of Washington on the exact issues I highlighted a full two months before I published.

A FOIA was recently returned from the State of Washington regarding the investigation into TRUP marketing practices that validates the concerns that have been highlighted in several previous reports (initial report). Far more concerning is that we now know the company was notified that an investigation over two months before they issued the email below to me. Specific to my concerns about the veterinarians and territory partners being viewed as unlicensed insurance agents the company stated, "We believe these false statements are libelous and probably constitute securities fraud considering your short position. "

Source: The Capitolist

As you will see the company knew it was under investigation for veterinarians soliciting insurance two months before making the claims above regarding me and, more importantly, the TRUP business model.

As clearly stated my initial report the short thesis is predicated on the significant premium the company garners relative to its peers in the insurance business. However, my $20 to $10 valuation range was meant to take into account regulatory risk. We now know that the risk is real and therefore have to consider the bottom end of the range to be a likely outcome for the company. Said more succinctly the information below leads me to a $10 price target (or about 3x book value).

What Did They Know?

FOIA requests from the State of Washington show that the company knew as early as June 12th that the State of Washington has serious questions about the licensing status of the veterinarians who were being paid on the successful enrollment of a certificate that originated from their hospital.

source: Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner

What Questions Are The Regulators Asking?

Source: Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner

Three points in this first page of letter that are worth attention:

"Do you offer trips and gift cards to Washington State veterinarians and/or their employee via a rewards program?" "...please explain how the rewards program works?" "If you do offer rewards, is any part of it based on a Trupanion certificate activation?"

I highlighted many of these issues as being problematic and provided a specific example in the form of a case study in the third report (LINK); importantly investors should look at the revenue exposure associated with states that share similar laws as WA - >30% is significant in my eyes.

They Are Requesting A List of The Veterinarians

While the first set of questions validates our initial concerns the second set of questions is seriously problematic for the business model.

Source: Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner #2: "If you offered a rewards program please provide a list of Washington State veterinarians and their employees that receives a reward(s) and the value of the reward per entity for each month from January 2015 to present?"

This suggests the State of Washington is collecting a list of veterinarians and their staff who may have received unlawful payments from TRUP to induce the sale of insurance. We can say that solicitation is the focus with a reasonable confidence because the letter from the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner specifically highlights "RCW 48.17.490".

Must be licensed to receive a commission, service fee, or other valuable consideration.

(1) An insurance company, insurance producer, or title insurance agent shall not pay a commission, service fee, or other valuable consideration to a person for selling, soliciting, or negotiating insurance in this state if that person is required to be licensed under this chapter or chapter 48.15 RCW and is not so licensed.

(2) A person shall not accept a commission, service fee, or other valuable consideration for selling, soliciting, or negotiating insurance in this state if that person is required to be licensed under this chapter or chapter 48.15 RCW and is not so licensed.

(3) Renewal or other deferred commissions may be paid to a person for selling, soliciting, or negotiating insurance in this state if the person was required to be licensed under this chapter or chapter 48.15 RCW at the time of the sale, solicitation, or negotiation, and was so licensed at that time.

(4) An insurer, except a title insurer, or insurance producer may pay or assign commissions, service fees, or other valuable consideration to an insurance agency, or to persons who do not sell, solicit, or negotiate insurance in this state, unless the payment would violate RCW 48.30.140, 48.30.150, 48.30.155, 48.30.157, or 48.30.170.

[ 2007 c 117 § 27; 1988 c 248 § 13; 1947 c 79 § .17.49; Rem. Supp. 1947 § 45.17.49.]

Conclusion

This update calls into question how the Chief Administrative Officer Asher Bearman and Chief Council Gavin Friedman could find it so important that I had questions as to threaten me but not find it important enough to 8k those same questions when they were asked by a regulator. The perspective on disclosure displayed TRUP on this particular issue is troublesome given the lack of disclosure they display in the insurance book (not giving the age cohorts of their pets in their 10k's for one).

All of this brings me back to my $10 price target and the suspicion that management has more on their plate from a regulatory perspective then they want investors to know.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.