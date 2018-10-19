Crown Castle: Worth Adding To Your Portfolio?

Photo Source

With the ever-growing reliance on mobile devices and wireless signal to provide everyday communication, Crown Castle International (CCI) has seen great benefit from the increased demand. As this real estate investment trust or "REIT" continues to acquire land, fiber, and other assets to help it expand and capture share, shareholders can benefit from the rising revenue.

The threat of technology evolving and taking on its business has been well mitigated by the company being proactive in capturing the market for the next wave of growth. Investors who would like a way to invest in the evolution of mobile devices, while collecting a high yield, without worrying about the high debt loads of Verizon (V) and AT&T (T) should consider CCI.

The Evolution of Wireless

There has been an evolution underway of the move from LTE and 4G to 5G service. 5G brings greater speed (to move more data), lower latency or more responsiveness and the ability to connect multiple devices without slowing down or interrupting connections. As our vehicles begin to offer internet connections, and our homes become smart homes, great capacity to service devices and the trend of IoT has led to greater demand. Investing in a company that can benefit from this demand is always a great idea.

The company currently has a massive portfolio of cell towers, small cells, and fiber routes.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company will continue to invest in small cells as demand for more data is taxing existing networks. The idea behind the small cell is best depicted by the photo below.

Source: Small Cells

The indoor cells would be consistent of those used for security systems as a way to have radio backup in the event of power loss. Also, there are devices such as the M-Cell from AT&T (NYSE:T) which give those without service in their home or business a way to receive signal. These types of devices are miniature cells. The small cells which Crown Castle deploys are more or less designed to improve signal, reception, and wireless speeds in densely populated areas. These devices also could help in situations where there is a large gathering such as a sporting event where demand of the local tower outstrips capacity.

Below we can see the expected demand in the coming years and how well this positions CCI to benefit. Where Crown Castle benefits is in the ever-increasing competition for better service by carriers and faster speeds. Because of these networks like AT&T, Verizon, Sprint (S), and T-Mobile (TMUS) will continue to invest in more sites.

Once these sites are online they tend to stay online and provide a sticky revenue stream locked in via contract. In Crown Castle's case, the average customer has 5 years left on their contract.

Operating Performance

Crown Castle just reported Q3 earnings that beat on both the top and bottom line.

The strong revenue growth was boosted by acquisition and rental rate increases on existing sites and new leases. The company met or beat its given guidance which is always nice to see from an investment perspective. Additionally, the company issued its 2019 outlook and gave investors the expectation of 7% AFFO or available funds from operations growth.

Earnings Slides

This is on track with what the company recently raised its dividend by as well, another 7%. This is only the 4th increase since the company started paying a dividend, but nonetheless the company is putting together a nice dividend growth profile. The dividend is more than covered by AFFO of $5.85, with the dividend costing $4.50 per share. This leaves CCI with a payout ratio of about 76% based on 2019 estimates.

Source: Yield Chart

While the dividend history is short for Crown Castle International, the shares have rarely offered a yield above 4.25%. Thanks to the recent increase and today's share price around $106, investors can now lock in a 4.25% yield on cost which is historically high.

Risks of course can vary, but luckily, we are in a cycle of economic improvement and technological development. While in a recession, wireless companies may decide to cut spending on infrastructure and improvement in service, they cannot deny service to their customer. Because of this Crown Castle has a product that is generally recession-proof, but would be susceptible to a slowdown.

The company has as well a significant portion of revenue coming from each customer, but the customer can't just switch its supplier due to location-based offerings being the proponent of decision-making.

While there has been particular concern about the pending acquisition of Sprint by T-Mobile, investors should be relieved to know that the demand of the networks possibly combining cannot be absorbed by a single tower. With the implementation of 5G, the combined entity would still be required to lease as much space from Crown Castle as before in order to service the now much larger network of customers.

Crown Castle International has had a year of negative returns. Once including the dividend it is slightly positive, however, in a time when most of the market is up significantly, CCI is not.

CCI data by YCharts

It should be noted its largest competitor American Tower Corp. (AMT), has had a slightly better year but also offers less of a yield. AMT is also predicting AFFO of $7.30 which puts it at a 20x AFFO multiple compared to 18x for CCI. AMT is also invested internationally and is exposed to government's and market conditions beyond the typically strong American economy. It also is exposed to foreign currency headwinds where CCI is not. The decision to invest in CCI as a way to invest in this sector seems simple. A higher yield and lower multiple and a purely domestic play.

Conclusion

While rising interest rates will certainly cause competition for higher-yielding equities like CCI, the company will continue to grow its dividend leading to above average income growth for an investor. Strong operating fundamentals should give investors a sense of security that the company can withstand headwinds while continuing to grow. With a clear path of benefits from the growing demand for wireless capacity and speed, CCI will continue expanding its offerings and capturing market share as it begins to offer more options to reach the wireless companies' consumers.

Crown Castle has taken on debt that has led it to be quite leveraged, but the acquisitions it has made have only bolstered income allowing for repayment of debt to be done with ease. Should the pending T-mobile-Sprint acquisition be approved, shares could dip over fears of a lost tenant. However, this risk is overstated and should the merger be denied, shares should see a boost in price as well. For the enterprising investor looking to add a landlord that is insulated from economic downturns, Crown Castle International is an appealing investment. Investors would lock in a historically high yield and benefit from the years of growth ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.