Italy: OMG, A Strongly Worded Letter!

We take a look at precedent and form an opinion.

This is being treated as some major event, like Italy could be punished severely for it.

Five Star Movement (Movimento 5 Stelle), the populist Euro-skeptic party which leads the Italian government coalition.

There are things which make one go nuts. The ongoing Italian telenovela is one of them.

The Backstory

Italians elected a weird government made up of populists together with far rightists. This government wants to splurge both on social spending and tax cuts.

Spending and tax cuts worsen the fiscal situation. So instead of converging toward a low budget deficit allowing for a reduction in the large Italian debt burden (130% of GDP), Italy will be carrying (according to the budget) a 2.4% of GDP fiscal deficit during 2019.

Leaving aside that 2.4% of GDP isn’t actually high, this isn’t what was agreed upon with the EU. Instead of a 0.6% primary deficit reduction, this budget leads to a 0.8% increase on it.

So, in a way, the European Commission is supposedly freaking out.

The Strongly Worded Letter

As a result of the above, and Italy’s new government unwillingness to play to the European tune, the European Commission issued a letter asking Italy several questions about its draft budgetary plan. This is the letter which is supposedly more strongly worded “than expected.”

Were Italy to reply to the commission’s non-satisfaction, the commission could then issue a negative formal opinion on Italy’s budget.

What could be the harshest consequence if Italy and the European Commission can’t come to terms, then? Them not coming to terms, of course, seems a definite possibility.

The harshest consequence is the European Commission putting Italy into an “Excessive Deficit Procedure.” This would actually be something of a misnomer, in Italy’s case. It isn’t Italy’s proposed deficit that’s out of line (at 2.4% of GDP), because the Stability and Growth Pact imposes a 3% limit. It would be Italy’s public debt burden, which at 130% of GDP significantly exceeds the 60% of GDP limit. Needless to say Italy has long been outside that boundary, and so have many other EU countries. So the “violation” wouldn’t being outside, but not conforming to immediate measures to bring it back in line “one day.”

Anyway, let’s say it all goes wrong and Italy finds itself under this fearsome “Excessive Deficit Procedure.” This is ugly, right? A major event, right? Need to sell all Italian and EU stocks, right?

The Nothingburger

Fortunately, the Jacques Delors Institut in Berlin has summed up what falling into the “Excessive Deficit Procedure” has meant, in the past. This way we can gauge how horrid it is. So here’s the take:

A full 38 “Excessive Deficit Procedure” events have taken place in the past. So it’s hardly some one-off disaster.

Not a single of them involved fines. Nobody was ever punished.

The average deficit at entry into this procedure was 5% of GDP, more than twice as high as what we’re discussing with Italy right now.

In short, Italy might well fall from grace with the EU Commission. But in the end, this will be just another event like all the ones past, with little to no consequences for Italy or Italy’s economy. All will be forgotten.

Yet, right now, not only are Italian stocks (EWI as proxy, others) and bonds under pressure – especially banks, but so are other European stocks and even the Euro. This makes little sense, as nothing will come out of the whole thing.

Conclusion

Fearing Italy’s budgetary non-compliance and selling Italian and EU stocks because of it is akin to selling U.S. stocks on the famous “debt ceiling.” Just like the “Excessive Deficit Procedure” the debt ceiling monster has been trotted out dozens of times, to no practical consequence. The debt ceiling always gets raised, and the “Excessive Deficit Procedure” always gets invoked without consequence.

Of note, Italy is not reliant on the EU and the ECB for ongoing financing. Italy runs large trade and current account surpluses, so this isn’t Greece.

This is a nothingburger.

