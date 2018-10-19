Viking Therapeutics: A Valuation

Valuation spreadsheet

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) stock showed tremendous growth as it gained nearly 580 percent in the past 12 months. The stock mainly moved through strong trial results; however, the company also boasts of a robust product pipeline which may be helpful in sustaining the stock's rise. The lead drug candidates of the company target the NASH market as well as the hip fracture segment. Both markets have immense potential, and the company's strong trial results are an indication that these products may be able to carve a niche for themselves upon their approval.

Strong Push To Research And Development Efforts

Despite strong momentum shown by the stock so far, it still has a lot of potential for further upside. Viking currently does not have any revenue since it is developing its products in-house. For its latest quarter, the company reported its research and development expenses at $5.2 million, up from $3.7 million it had spent during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its general and administrative expenses also increased marginally from $1.3 million to $1.7 million for the second quarter of this fiscal.

Consequently, the company's net loss jumped to $6.7 million, in comparison to the net loss of $5.2 million it had suffered in the second quarter of the previous year. However, the company is consistently pushing up its equity numbers which not only helped in boosting the liquidity position of the company but also in reducing per share loss from $0.21 to $0.13, despite an increase in the absolute figure. The equity issue added to the company's coffers as Viking reported $142.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of the end of the second quarter.

As the company has recently augmented its equity stock and seems to have very decent cash runway ahead, we have not modelled any further equity issue for this valuation purpose. As the company is rather equity biased, it may be in the position of raising further funds through debt issue or any other non-equity route. With its strong position, Viking may be able to raise debt issue at fairly good terms and conditions, should there be any need of further liquidity for its R&D or other purposes.

The broad NAFLD/NASH market is expected to hit $20 billion valuation by 2025, showing CAGR of over 10 percent. Lead candidate VK2809 works in earlier stages of the disease, so that's a specific area. However, we have made broad assumptions of market potential; so, with a modest 5 percent market share, we project Viking to have peak annual revenue from NASH medication at $1 billion. Since the drug is in advanced Phase II, the likely market launch is expected in 2022. Our model starts with an initial annual revenue figure of $700 million and shows the growth in line with the broader NASH market. The revenue figure is expected to hit the peak performance in 5 years in 2026.

Another lead drug candidate of Viking is VK5211, which is a part of the company's musculoskeletal drug portfolio. One of the main targets of this drug is to treat patients who have undergone hip replacement surgery. The market for this segment is projected to reach $9.1 billion mark by 2024, with CAGR of 4.1 percent. Also for VK5211, we model market share of 5 percent with peak annual revenue figure at $450 million. The initial annual revenue in 2022 is projected at $375 million with CAGR of 5 percent, in line with the expected growth in global hip replacement market.

While both the drugs have demonstrated their superior performance so far, they are still a long way from hitting the market. In the meantime, there are high chances that comparable drugs may be developed, providing tough competition. In order to account for such factors, we have modeled conservative market shares for both the drugs, despite their high potential. However, it is highly likely that these drugs will be able to garner a bigger share of the pie, which may provide further boost to the stock price.

Risk Factors And Bottom Line

Despite strong potential ahead, the main risk factors attached to Viking include the absence of any product in market and the relative stage of its drug development process - and especially its competition with Madrigal, which we have discussed previously. The lack of a product in the market is concerning as the company may have to struggle to sustain funding for its R&D efforts. As the company has made several equity issues in the recent past, it may hamper the chances of further funding. Investors looking to start a position in the stock should take a note of this shortcoming.

We have made conservative forecasts to account for the risk factors related to the company. Our model predicts the fair value of the stock at $23.81, giving it 53 percent upside from its current levels. While the company is in pre-approval stage, its stock is suitable for medium- to long-term investors with relatively high-risk appetite as it has the potential to provide solid returns in such a time frame.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VKTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.