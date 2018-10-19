Why Winnebago Sold Off

Winnebago CEO Mike Happe. Source: Des Moines Register

Winnebago (WGO) reported quarterly earnings earlier this week. The company delivered revenue of $536.2 million and EPS of $0.94. The company beat on revenue and earnings. WGO rose by single digits initially, but is down by single-digits since the earnings report was released. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Revenue Growth Was Impressive

Winnebago designs, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products, along with supporting products and services. Motorhomes generally provide living accommodations for up to seven people. Towables are used as temporary living conditions for recreational travel. Motorhomes can cost more than $90,000, while Towables average just over $30,000 per unit. Winnebago's top line growth has been impressive, but the bigger it gets the harder it is to deliver double-digit revenue growth.

In the most recent quarter Winnebago's revenue was up 14% Y/Y. Revenue from Motorhomes rose 1%, while Towables were up 26%. Sales of Towables have been strong likely due to younger buyers attracted to RVs, but unable to afford the more expensive motorized units.

Towables were driven by strong organic growth across the Grand Design and Winnebago-branded businesses. The company has been taking market share in the Towables sector, which means competitors could be feeling pinched even as RV industry shipments appear to be slowing.

Total deliveries were 11,942, up 20% Y/Y. Motorhome deliveries grew 5%, while deliveries of Towables were up 1%. The average sales price ("ASP") for Motorhomes declined 4% while ASP for Towables rose 1%. Now that ASP is flat to declining Winnebago must continue to grow unit volume in order to spur its top line.

That could become a problem amid waning industry RV shipments. Industry shipments through year-to-date August 2018 were 348,000, up 4% Y/Y. Sales began to crack in May and fell by 12% in August. If industry shipments for the month of September also are dismal then it could punish RV stocks like WGO, Thor (THO) and Camping World (CWH) even more. Winnebago's management intimated industry shipments could be flat over next year:

The RV industry itself is in the midst of a transition, from double-digit shipment growth to one that is projected by the RV Industry Association to be roughly flat for the next 12 to 14 months in total.

This assertion is what likely caused RV-related stocks to sell off. Flat shipments over the next year could be optimistic. The U.S. economy has shown relative strength over the past decade. A lot of its growth has been stimulus induced. Economic expansion cannot last forever and the Fed is now raising rates. If the economy stalls then discretionary items like RVs could be the first to get hit. This could be as good as it gets for RV shipments and WGO.

Other Red Flags

The earnings conference call revealed a few issues I believe could be red flags for Winnebago and the RV industry.

Tariffs Leading To Price Increases

Management indicated tariffs have impacted spot prices for aluminum, steel and other materials. The increase in materials costs have impacted Winnego's gross margins. Gross margin was 15.6% in the most recent quarter, down from 16.2% in the year earlier period. The company also intimated it increased prices to counteract cost increases.

Raising prices for units when demand appears to be waning could hurt future sales. Secondly, it could be difficult for all participants to pass cost increases through to the customer with dealer inventories already elevated. Slowing sales and/or declining gross margins could plague the RV industry in the near term.

Elevated Levels Of Dealer Inventory

Certain investors have raised concerns over elevated levels of dealer inventory. Dealers bought product in expectation of robust demand. That demand has not materialized as projected and dealers have been stuck with slow-moving RVs on their lots. Winnebago has dealer inventory of nearly 19,500 units, up 41% Y/Y, and towables dealer inventory was up 56%. Total dealer inventory fell 6% sequentially - a sign that at least some of the inventory is being sold down.

Winnebago asserts that it's comfortable with its level of dealer inventory in terms of dollars and aging of units. What about its competitors? If competitors cannot sell slow-moving inventory then they may have to cut prices to entice customers to buy. Steep price cuts could hurt sales or ASP for Winnebago's units.

Conclusion

Flat sales and stressed margins make WGO a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WGO, THO, CWH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.