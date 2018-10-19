Market Volatility Bulletin: Can Strong Earnings Allay Investor Concerns?

Do not fall prey to the notion that the US economy and/or stock market can whistle by woes of other nations.

Stocks are in give-and-take mode, where “give” is up on top for the morning session: intraday vol remains with us.

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are looking to recover on Friday morning, after a rough day on Thursday following the European close at around 10:00AM EST. Spot VIX trades just a hair below its long-term average.

Recall that during the first week of October, we saw the first signs of volatility returning to the market. What kept close-close vol measures fairly low were repeated recoveries. This can create a confusing environment for traders and investors alike, particularly when a decent amount of market action takes place after hours.

The USD (UUP) has picked up a decent amount vis-à-vis the Asian currencies, but the index is trade-weighted and the euro exerts a heavy influence. Dollar weakness could tone down volatility, but from a logical stance a stronger greenback is arguably more likely.

The US remains the largest single player in the global economy. It is therefore tempting for American investors to assume that volatility and issues swirling around in other parts of the world can play only a muted role in the US. This is not true, especially as it concerns secondary markets.

While US corporate earnings may bolster US equities for a time, events such as a grind higher in the Italian bond yields have the potential to sully the prospects for global risk assets. The transmission mechanism would likely flow through European equities (VGK).

It amuses me that Fed policy is criticized for being to aggressive. We have decent GDP growth, inflation at or above policy target, and the lowest unemployment rate in decades; the target rate is 200-225 bps.

Keep hiking, Fed: you are way behind schedule!

The volatility risk premium, as measured (rightly or wrongly) by spot VIX less HV20, is quite low. And yet, the VRP sandwiches the entire VX term structure, which looks befuddled.

Bear in mind that the Dec contract frequently trades low relative to peers, as we've discussed in past bulletins; take out that data point and the term structure looks very flat, and in a state of modest roll yield for longs.

The VIX of VIX is printing in the 115-125 region. This insinuates that those trading VX options see the VIX itself as having a lot of room to whip around here.

This should serve as a warning to those trading the leveraged ETPs (see comment in the conclusion), either short (SVXY) or long (VXX, UVXY, TVIX).

The US is certainly not along in this recent vol pick-up. EEM VIX has been rising more or less gradually since early August, and has matched the recent tone of SPX volatility. This suggests that correlations between asset classes is on the rise, which adds risk to one's portfolio.

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Soleprop and E. Peterson provide a helpful exchange for those considering the merits and demerits of a position in a leveraged vol product such as TVIX.

When de-risking a portfolio, one needs to consider whether it just makes sense to drive down sensitivity through raising cash and/or dropping betas via the assets one owns, as opposed to hedging with convex instruments (such as puts, or TVIX). Either route may be defensible, but hedging requires more skill and a better understanding of how various leveraged instruments work.

